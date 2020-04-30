Hello lovelies!

I saw Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer before it launched in UK, during my holiday in Asia back in January. Since Diorskin Forever Undercover Concealer (review, swatches) is an old time favorite, I was really excited to try the new formula. Like I told you back then on Instagram, I was really down when I actually hold the product in my hand as the packaging really put me off.

Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer Review

Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer ($36.00 / £25.00 for 0.37 oez / 11 ml) comes in a variety of 30 shades from lightest to darkest. I really appreciate the range of shades but the packaging was a real turn off for me.

I’m sorry but I can’t help seeing such a bulky packaging from a luxury makeup brand. For me it just doesn’t seem right to hold in my hand such a bulky, chubby looking, too much waste of a packaging…kind of product. I do understand the concept, that it is meant to match the Dior Forever foundation, but still… jumping from the sleek and elegant Diorskin Forever Undercover Concealer to this one, it’s a huge difference.

Call me whatever you want, but when I’m spending money on luxury makeup, I want not only the quality but the packaging as well. This launch was happening right when I was in Asia and getting to see for the first time a lot of their luxury brands. I’m sure you know what I’m talking about as every beauty lover have seen the gorgeous packaging of their products, some being work of art.

The advantage of Dior Forever Skin Correct concealer packaging is that it holds up a big quantity of product that you can use for a longer time. Make sure to reach out for this product quite often otherwise you may have the surprise it expires before you finish half of it. I would buy a darker shade too and use it for contouring as the quantity is definitely enough for that.

The doe footed applicator, again seems too big, without a bended shape and honestly something that I’d see in a drugstore concealer… no attention to detail. Maybe I’m too harsh, but this is my opinion. I like delicate, luxurious and elegant packaging when it comes to luxury makeup.

The Formula

The formula is light and creamy but without being liquidy. It applies well and blends easily on the skin. It can be build up to a fuller coverage but in one layer it does cover a lot and what I like most is the natural finish it leaves behind. I don’t like heavy formulas and full opacity as I prefer more of a dewy finish where skin still looks like skin.

If you add an extra layer of product it still manages to look decent, no cakey at all, but I’d still go with the natural effect. I have redness and some skin imperfections like zits and pimples during that period of month and I could see how well they were covered.

It does a great job covering under-eye circles as well and considering the quantity of product is some than enough, sometimes I go the extra mile in touching up so I can skip the foundation.

It doesn’t settle into under eye area lines and usually facial lines and that’s a real bonus that you can still look natural if you are way in your 30’s. 🙂

The formula is enriched with wild pansy to help smooth and moisturize and to be honest it feels quite comfortable and not dry at all. My under eye area is a definitely a zone where I want a bit more of moisture and Dior Forever Skin Correct concealer gives me just that. It brightens up that area, making me look fresh and rested even though I may have had only a few hours of sleep.

I’m shade No.2 CR which is a cool rosy for light skin with cool pink undertones. It blends out effortlessly with either a brush, beauty blender or even my fingertips. Whatever you prefer works well but I’m prone to use my beauty blender for the best natural effect that I can get. Even if I apply only concealer and skip the foundation, it does look really well, hiding skin imperfections and giving a very soft matte finish.

Don’t forget to set it with a fine loose powder to prevent creasing. I love using MustaeV Baby Pink Silky Cotton Loose Powder (review) or dip my brush a bit into the new Chantecaille Perfect Blur Finishing Powder (review, makeup look).

The product is really hydrating so it lasted quite well throughout the day but I did notice it started to slightly crease after 8 hours wear.

