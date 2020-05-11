SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 131 Yuinobana Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello beauties!

I knew I was going to buy SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 131 Yuinobana as soon as I saw SUQQU Pre-Summer 2020 Makeup Collection. This collection is my favorite so far from SUQQU because it has all the shades that I adore. I also bought one of the lipsticks which has a new formula so I was really excited to try it out and compare it with the old SUQQU lipsticks formula.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

UK – Now at Selfridges (FREE SHIPPING with code: FREDEL) | at Harrods for the rest of SUQQU Pre-Summer 2020

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 131 Yuinobana Review

SUQQU Pre-Summer 2020 Makeup Collection is inspired by a wildflower bouquet and reflects the delicate radiance that flowers display when nurtured by the sun. The entire collection features 2 new blushes, 2 volume mascaras, 4 lipsticks and this gorgeous and vibrant eyeshadow quad. This limited-edition collection delivers an early summer breeze that whispers the beginning of warmer days.

You can see swatches of SUQQU Pre-Summer 2020 Makeup Collection on my Instagram.

SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 131 Yuinobana (£46.00 for 5.6 g / 0.19 oz) is a limited edition eyeshadow quad in vibrant shades of gold, dark peach, purple pink and reddish cranberry. The color story is suitable for a vibrant, joyful and Summery makeup look.

I’ve been using this quad for the past week, creating different makeup looks and I love that the colors don’t come fully opaque in a single layer and I can build up the opacity as I wish. Not everyone is after super pigmented shades, especially when you are not a teen anymore so if you want a colorful quad that’s wearable by women of any age, keep on reading.

RELATED: SUQQU Summer Mist #117 Designing Color Eyes Palette Review, Swatches & Makeup Look

SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 131 Yuinobana Shade by Shade Review

SUQQU Yuinobana #1 is a light yellow gold with fine silver sparkle and a satin shimmery finish. It had a sheer color payoff with pigmentation that can be built up to a medium intensity with a second layer.

The consistency is soft and smooth but it does kick out powder in the pan. Applied with a dry brush will cause minor fall out and you’ll reach quite a sheer to medium intensity. I got awesome results when I applied this shade directly with my fingertip and gently pat it on the lid, as it brings out so much of that gold, almost to an opaque coverage.

It’s a beautiful shade to give luminosity to your makeup look and create that summery vibe. Blends easily and doesn’t sheer out. I got around 8 hours wear with this formula without any fall out.

SUQQU Yuinobana #2 is a bright orange coral with strong warm undertones and a satin finish. It had a good color payoff being close to fully opaque in a second layer. The consistency is super smooth and buttery, so finely milled that applies and adheres well even on bare skin.

It blends out easily without any fall out or sheering. I love that I can gradually build up the color so I can use this shade even for a day tot day makeup look. It looks very vibrant and intense in the pan but you can go softer on the lid if you are using a dry flat brush. If you are looking for more pigmentation then make sure to use it with a damp brush or your fingertips.

In the Summery makeup look I created bellow I used two layers of this eyeshadow applied right above the crease. I got around 8 and half wear without creasing or fall-out.

RELATED: SUQQU Ryougetsu Designing Color Eyes Review, Swatches, Photos

SUQQU Yuinobana #3 is a medium lavender pink with cool bluish undertones, very fine silver shimmer and a satin finish. It had a good color payoff being easily buildable to full opacity in a second layer.

The texture is super soft and smooth, very finely milled and adheres well on the lid without any fall out during the application. If you are a regular here then you can easily guess this is my favorite shade from the quad.

Not only because is pink but because I can build up the intensity and create different looks. Just by using this shade I can create an entire pink look as it doesn’t go fully opaque in a single layer and especially when I use a dry flat brush. I’m not always about rich pigmentation and this is what I love about SUQQU eyeshadows in general. You can go soft or more pigmented, using an extra layer of color or by using different techniques and tools.

This shade along with #1 where the one with the most sparkle and where beautifully glistening in a day with lot of sun.

Applied with my fingertips gives such a vibrant shade and brings out more that satin frosty finish which I love. It took me close to eight and a half hours wear with creasing or fall-out.

RELATED: SUQQU Akatsukizora Designing Color Eyes Review, Swatches, Photos

SUQQU Yuinobana #4 is a medium-dark reddish cranberry with a satin finish. It was rich and pigmented, showing a full opacity with less than half of a second layer. This shade is quite deep and look beautiful in the outer corner of the lid to create some dimension, shadow or a bit of sunset vibe.

It had a soft and smooth texture but didn’t feel so emollient like shades #2 and #3. It applies easily and adheres beautifully on the skin, without fall out during the application. Blends well and wears for almost nine hours without fall out or creasing signs.

RELATED: SUQQU No.111 Kousetsuka Designing Color Eyes Review, Swatches

SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 131 Yuinobana Swatches

You can see here the shades swatched in two layers and applied on bare skin without any eyeshadow primer or base. I applied the colors dry but you can intensify them by using them wet or applied with your fingertips.

Check out LIVE SWATCHES on my Instagram so you can see how these shades glisten in the sun. Suqqu Designing Color Eyes 131 Yuinobana is such a gorgeous palette for anyone who favorites these shades and

SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 131 Yuinobana Makeup Look

This is the first makeup look I’ve created using SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 131 Yuinobana but I’ll keep updating this article with other makeup looks. I have one where I just used the pinkish lavender shade which I love the most.

On my lips I have SUQQU No.106 Hanatsumi Vibrant Rich Lipstick (upcoming review) which comes in a new formula.

I’ve set my The Ordinary Full Coverage Foundation with Rouge Bunny Rouge Loose Powder which I’ll be soon reviewing. To give some warmth to the entire look I picked up a little bit of MAC Beige-Ing Beauty Radiant Matte Bronzing Powder (review, swatches).

Now moving on to the highlighter which is MAC Double Gleam Honor of Kings Extra Dimension Skinfinish (review, swatches) and the blusher SUQQU Yukibudou Loose Powder Blush (review, swatches) which is a beautiful soft rosy shade that I’m usin quite often. 🙂

Turn on your JavaScript to view content