Hello lovelies!

Pat McGrath Divine Rose II Spring 2021 Collection is launching tomorrow on her website. I postponed writing this article and sharing the news about this collection as soon as it was made public out of respect for my followers who are still going through the nightmare of the customer service. I cannot believe the problem still persists and so many people are left in the dark, with parcels that never arrived, arrived incomplete and they were not refunded or only partially refunded.

U.S. / International Launch Date – 29 January 2021 at Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath Divine Rose II Spring 2021 Collection

I appreciate all the requests I got from everyone to review this collection. Buying from her website for me was always like playing the Russian roulette and so far I’m 50-50 with the experiences that I had. I have so many followers who DM about their problems with their orders and apparently the issue with the customer service not performing like it should, persists. So I don’t want to risk it.

I’m willing to buy some of the new items if they will be available at Selfridges, a retailer that always worked for me without problems. The collection features the repromoted Divine Rose II which I skipped to review due to the unpleasant experience I had when I purchase it. By the time that I receive my parcel, over a month later, there were plenty reviews out there and the bitter taste of this experience was too strong.

I may review this palette now considering it keeps coming back even though it was supposed to be limited edition. The fact that Pat announces only the launch date from her website and not the other retailers, really puts me off. Should I risk and order it from U.S. and by the time my package arrives it will be probably already available at Selfridges without me having a clue? I would definitely appreciate more clarification on her launch date and retailers availability.

Eternal Eden Divine Rose Luxe Quad – Limited Edition – $58.00 / £55.00 Pink Mystique Light pink with a shimmering gold flash

Light pink with a shimmering gold flash Temptation Muted matte magenta

Muted matte magenta Forbidden Fruit Rich pink bronze metallic

Rich pink bronze metallic Earthly Delight Mid-tone cool brown matte

Ultra Glow Highlighter – Limited Edition – $48.00 / £45.00 Transcend the spectrum with a provocatively prismatic highlighter that imparts dewy divinity and flawlessly fluid metallic radiance. This futuristic gel-meets-powder highlighter unites the smooth glow of a liquid with the effortlessness of high-purity crystalline pigments, delivering an iconic “wet” effect that beams beyond aliengelic gleam.

Divine Rose II Mothership Palette – Limited Edition – $125.00 / £120.00 Back by popular demand, the cult-cosmetic collectable Mothership VIII: Divine Rose II Artistry Eye Palette is dressed for excess in Limited Edition metallic-rose packaging. This cosmetic collectible is designed for Luxuriate in an avant garden of couture colour with Mothership VIII: Divine Rose II. This provocative Eye Palette transforms the blushing beauties of the instantly iconic Mothership VII: Divine Rose into a glittering grandiflora bouquet of brilliantly blendable pigments that elevate eye artistry to the heavens in ten sublime shades, ranging from petal-soft pink, peach, rosé and burgundy to gilty golds, brazen bronze and astral champagne.

LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick – New & Permanent – $30.00 / £27.00 LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick makes its debut with two rose-inspired shades as part of the Divine Rose II Collection: DIVINE ROSE & DIVINE NUDE. Stay tuned for six more lust worthy shades to come… Provoked by the uninhibited strength of rule-breaking women, mother concocted a liquid matte lip without compromise. Making its ravishing return, stimulate your senses with a PAT McGRATH LABS essentials. This plush, matte liquid lipstick leaves lips seductively smooth with a weightless cushion-like formulation that coats lips in high-impact colour in a single swipe. Must-have shades ‘DIVINE NUDE’ and ‘DIVINE ROSE’ are inspired by the PAT McGRATH LABS worldwide sensation, the Mothership VIII: Divine Rose II Eye Palette, beautifully blooming with soft and pale pink hues. Divine Rose Pink

Pink Divine Nude Neutral pink