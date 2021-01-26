Hello beauties!
MAC Black Cherry Spring 2021 Collection just launched in Asia and looks really pretty. I love the packaging and the entire color range and I’m hoping this won’t be an Asia exclusive release.
Currently available in Asia (Taiwan & China) | U.S. / UK – TBA if it launches at MAC Cosmetics
MAC Black Cherry Spring 2021 Collection
Spring cherry blossoms flying all over the sky under the cold night star curtain. The full range includes lipstick, water jelly lip balm, extra dimension blush, makeup setting spray FIX+ vitality water spray, pre-makeup lip cream and 24H ultra-fine eyeliner. Which of these products are you going to choose?
Extra Dimension Blush (4g/ 0.14 oz) – Limited Edition
- Room To Boom – warm light apricot
- Look don’t tough! – coral apricot
- Dilly-Dolly – light pink
- Under my Plum – plummy pink
Lipstick – Limited Edition
- Dramarama – pink coral
- Moody Bloom – bright yellow red
- Bloombox – bright salmon pink
Jelly Lip Balm – New & Limited Edition
- Floral Coral – coral pink
- Pinking Of You – milky pink
- Fleur Welcome – pinky red
- Blossoms Or Bust – bright pink