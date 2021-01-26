Home Beauty MAC Black Cherry Spring 2021 Collection
Beauty

MAC Black Cherry Spring 2021 Collection

by Tavia
Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

MAC Black Cherry Spring 2021 Collection just launched in Asia and looks really pretty. I love the packaging and the entire color range and I’m hoping this won’t be an Asia exclusive release.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

AVAILABILITY

Currently available in Asia (Taiwan & China) | U.S. / UK – TBA if it launches at MAC Cosmetics

 

MAC Black Cherry Spring 2021 Collection

Spring cherry blossoms flying all over the sky under the cold night star curtain. The full range includes lipstick, water jelly lip balm, extra dimension blush, makeup setting spray FIX+ vitality water spray, pre-makeup lip cream and 24H ultra-fine eyeliner. Which of these products are you going to choose?

RELATED: MAC Moon Masterpiece Double Gleam Extra Dimension Skinfinish Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

Extra Dimension Blush (4g/ 0.14 oz) – Limited Edition

  • Room To Boom – warm light apricot
  • Look don’t tough! – coral apricot
  • Dilly-Dolly – light pink
  • Under my Plum – plummy pink

MAC Black Cherry Extra Dimension Blushes

Lipstick – Limited Edition

  • Dramarama – pink coral
  • Moody Bloom – bright yellow red
  • Bloombox – bright salmon pink

MAC Black Cherry Lipsticks

Jelly Lip Balm – New & Limited Edition

  • Floral Coral – coral pink
  • Pinking Of You – milky pink
  • Fleur Welcome – pinky red
  • Blossoms Or Bust – bright pink

C Black Cherry Lip Balms

Fix + Setting Spray (100 ml / 3.4 fl oz) – Limited Edition

24H Ultra Fine Liquid Liner (2.5 ml/ 0 .08 oz) – Limited Edition

Prep + Prime Lip Cream – Limited Edition

Mascara – Limited Edition

SHOP THE POST

0 comment
1
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Anastasia Beverly Hills Iced Out Highlighter Review, Live...

Natasha Denona Love Cheek Duo Review, Live Swatches,...

Chantecaille Spring 2021 Makeup Collection

Bobbi Brown Luxe Metal Rose Eyeshadow Palette &...

Tom Ford Rose Prick Body Heat Eye Color...

Chanel Bouquet Ambre (372) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect...

Chanel Golden Meadow (368) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect...

Natasha Denona Love Cheek Duo & Mini Love...

Bobbi Brown Skyscape Collection for Spring 2021

Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Lip Balms for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.