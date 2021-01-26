Hello beauties!

MAC Black Cherry Spring 2021 Collection just launched in Asia and looks really pretty. I love the packaging and the entire color range and I’m hoping this won’t be an Asia exclusive release.

Currently available in Asia (Taiwan & China) | U.S. / UK – TBA if it launches at MAC Cosmetics

MAC Black Cherry Spring 2021 Collection

Spring cherry blossoms flying all over the sky under the cold night star curtain. The full range includes lipstick, water jelly lip balm, extra dimension blush, makeup setting spray FIX+ vitality water spray, pre-makeup lip cream and 24H ultra-fine eyeliner. Which of these products are you going to choose?



Extra Dimension Blush (4g/ 0.14 oz) – Limited Edition

Room To Boom – warm light apricot



Look don’t tough! – coral apricot



Dilly-Dolly – light pink



Under my Plum – plummy pink

Lipstick – Limited Edition

Dramarama – pink coral



Moody Bloom – bright yellow red



Bloombox – bright salmon pink

Jelly Lip Balm – New & Limited Edition

Floral Coral – coral pink



Pinking Of You – milky pink



Fleur Welcome – pinky red



Blossoms Or Bust – bright pink

Fix + Setting Spray (100 ml / 3.4 fl oz) – Limited Edition

24H Ultra Fine Liquid Liner (2.5 ml/ 0 .08 oz) – Limited Edition

Prep + Prime Lip Cream – Limited Edition

Mascara – Limited Edition