Hello lovelies!

Apparently Chantecaille Spring 2021 Makeup Collection has already dropped in Canada so let’s take a look at some of the items. I’m hoping there will be more to this collection, at least another eyeshadow quad or some blushes.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

Canada Launch Date – Now at Holtrenfrew | U.S. & UK Launch Date – TBA at Nordstrom, Look Fantastic, Harrods, Net-a-Porter, Cult Beauty, Space NK, BlueMercury, SAKS

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Chantecaille Spring 2021 Makeup Collection

This collectible, limited-edition compact with four gently shimmering eyeshadow shades inspired by the brilliant hues and ethereal shimmer of a butterfly’s wings. Three formulas—satin, shimmer and chrome pearl—mix and match to create beautifully defined eye looks.

RELATED: Chantecaille Coral Radiance Chic Cheek and Highlighter Duo Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Glossy and lightweight, smoothing Lip Chic is infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid for plumper-looking lips that feel incredibly soft and nourished. Butterflies are pretty pollinators that promote global biodiversity. CHANTECAILLE is proud to support Xerces and their Pollinator Conservation Program with Lip Chic. The donation will support the restoration of more than 40 acres of native habitat for butterflies and other pollinators in California’s Central Valley, source of a quarter of the nation’s food.

RELATED: Chantecaille Perfect Blur Finishing Powder Review, Swatch, Makeup Look

SHADES:

Peach Blossom

Clover

Hyssop