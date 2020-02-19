Hello lovelies!

I don’t invest often in Tom Ford beauty products but when I do I want to be able to use that product and love it for a long time. My story with Tom Ford Blow-Up (03) Satin Matte Lip Color started last month during my trip to Asia. While I was browsing around KLCC Suria mall in Kuala Lumpur, I entered a Tom Ford boutique and fell in love with Tom Ford Blow-Up Satin Matte Lip Color at first swatch.

Tom Ford Blow-Up Satin Matte Lip Color Review

If you remember, I posted back then on Instagram a swatch of this lipstick and told you how excited I was to get this color. Which I did… a few weeks later on my way to London, from a Singapore duty free shop.

Tom Ford Blow-Up (03) Satin Matte Lip Color ($55.00 / £40.00 for .11oz / 3.3 g) is a light baby pink with cool undertones and a satin finish. It looked to me like the perfect, everyday nude pink that you can wear at the office, at work or for a casual day.

I do have to say that this color being so light it would complement better those with fair and light skin. The first time I swatch it, my skin had a light color, but later on when I purchase it and try it on I already had a tan so it looked a bit different on me. I may even say that I felt it was a bit too light in comparison to my tanned complexion. You can see from the photos that I didn’t tan so much, but just enough to go from having a light skin to a soft medium tone.

The pigmentation was on point, delivering a good color payoff but I wouldn’t say it was fully opaque in a single layer. Usually with light colors is difficult to find one that applies on smoothly, without emphasizing your lips lines or without looking streaky. I didn’t have the best application experience with Tom Ford Blow-Up Satin Matte Lip Color which saddens be a bit ( quite a lot ) considering the luxurious price I paid.

If you have a medium or darker skin tone and you’ve tried this shade at least in store once, you’ll know what I mean. It doesn’t complement medium or darker skin colors and it will just erase your lips.

My main problem was not so much the texture as it was feeling velvety, creamy and lightweight but didn’t feel that particularly smoothing. The application caused problems as the formula sat in my deeper lip lines, the color didn’t look even so I had to apply several layers. I tried to even out the color as it did look streaky in a single pass but applying a second /third layer really didn’t help, though it wasn’t noticeable from a normal viewing distance.

It wore well for four hours on me but it did transfer on the glass everytime I was drinking something. After I had a meal I had to reapply the color as it completely disappeared from my lips.

Tom Ford Blow-Up Satin Matte Lip Color Lip Swatches

Swatched on the hand Tom Ford Blow-Up Satin Matte Lip Color looks absolutely beautiful and that’s why I fell in love with it instantly. Once applied on the lips the situation changes and you can see for yourselves how uneven it looks.

I applied the color in 2 or 3 layers, trying to get an even shade but useless. Is not noticeable from a normal distance but talking to someone face to face up close, they will definitely notice it.

Tom Ford Blow-Up Satin Matte Lip Color Makeup Look

You can see me wearing Tom Ford Blow-Up lipstick in these two makeup looks. I’ve still wore it a few times in the past week but I can’t get used to how uneven and streaky it looks on the lips. 🙁 The color is so beautiful and that’s I’m in a love and hate relationship with this product right now.

For the first makeup look I used Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette (upcoming review) along with Lancome Gradiose Liner in No.04 (review, swatch). I’m also wearing the new Chantecaille Perfect Blur Finishing Powder (review, swatches) from Chantecaille Hummingbird Spring 2020 Collection.

As for the second look for the the eye makeup I used Pat McGrath Star Wars Decadence Eyeshadow Palette (review, swatches) paired with MAC Postmodernist Peach Extra Dimension Skinfinish (review, live swatches). I also reviewed the other shade of MAC Hot Damn-oiselle D’Avignon Extra Dimension Skinfinish in the same article.

