Natasha Denona I Need a Nude Glow Highlighter Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

I picked up only Natasha Denona I Need a Nude Glow Highlighter from her new collection and I said pass to the other products. Natasha has been keeping us busy with quite a few new launches every month. I really wanted to try this highlighter as it’s been a long time since I haven’t shopped any cheek products from her.

Natasha Denona I Need a Nude Glow Highlighter Review

Natasha Denona I Need a Nude Glow Highlighter ($42.00 / £38.00 / €44.00 for 8g/ 0.28 oz) is a medium champagne gold with warm undertones and an intense sheen. It had an excellent color payoff in a single layer being buildable to full opacity in two layers. It performs well regardless of the application method, wet or dry.

It doesn’t have glitter but it gives a beautiful and intense glowy, wet like finish. There’s not micro-glitter inside, no shimmer but just a high seen. If you are light skin you don’t even need to apply this wet as you’ll get an intense color payoff. For me just two layers of this shiny beaming glow is enough.

It has a gel-to-powder formula which feels very smooth and velvety to the touch. It’s pressed quite well into the pan and doesn’t causes fall out. What I liked about this highlighter straight away is that even after swatching it like 10 times you can barely tell it’s used. So don’t be afraid that you’ll ruin the beautiful pattern because you’ll need to do some heavy digging for that.

The best application method is to use a dense brush so you can pick up the product. If you are going to use a soft highlighter brush or something fluffy you won’t be able to pick up a decent amount of product to work with. I’d recommend a synthetic brush or one that can grip the product well.

I personally like the effect and finish of this highlighter. It’s easily blendable and doesn’t emphasizes skin texture. Now in terms of color preference, I don’t think I’ll be wearing it too often to be honest. I’m not into warm toned highlighters and I try to stay away especially from gold ones such as this. If it was leaning more neutral at least I could have made it work. I’d have loved this one if it was a cool, light champagne but who knows how the range is going to expand.

It wore well on me without causing problems throughout the wear and it stayed put for about eight and a half hours before fading. The effect of wet skin really brings luminosity to my entire face. It looks too dark on me if I wore to apply it on my nose (which I did in the photos bellow) or on the temples. The reflexes that it creates depending on how the light hits I’m sure would be more appropriate for medium or darker skin or even for those who are warm toned.

Please let me know how are you using this highlighter if you are fair or light skin tone. 🙂 I’m curious to know your trips and tricks and how this one looks on you.

THE PACKAGING

I like the packaging in this sturdy rose-gold metallic finish compact which has a mirror inside and a magnetic closure. It’s the standard size of her blush duos and Super Glow highlighters.

Natasha Denona I Need a Nude Glow Highlighter Live Swatch

I want to show you two different photos for swatches. In the first photo we have Natasha Denona I Need a Nude Glow Highlighter applied on bare skin in a single swipe, under bright sunlight. Up close you can see how shiny it is and you can pick up on that warm toned golden color.

Next the same swatch but under natural light where it has that beautiful sheen. When I apply it in a single layer and then blend it on my cheeks I love that it gives me that luminous intense sheen. Too bad the color is not my favorite! Take a look at my Instagram video to see the LIVE SWATCH of Natasha Denona I Need a Nude Glow Highlighter .

Natasha Denona I Need a Nude Glow Highlighter Makeup Look

On my face I’m wearing my all time favorite Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review) primer and Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup looks). To set the look in place I’ve used Rouge Bunny Rouge Loose Powder (upcoming review) which has been my go-to powder this year.

For the eye makeup I’ve used only shades from Tom Ford Nude Dip Eye Color Quad (review, live swatches). On my lashes I’ve applied two coats of Shiseido Imperial Lash Mascara which does lengthen my lashes and keeps them quite natural looking.

As a blusher I applied the pink shade from Burberry Essentials Glow Palette in Harmony 02 (upcoming review) for medium deep skin. As a highlighter I applied 2 layers of the new Natasha Denona I Need a Nude Glow Highlighter with a dry brush. The color is very intense and a bit too warm toned for my linking.

I applied a single layer of Hermes Rose Boise Matte Lipstick (review, live & lip swatches) on my lips. A few hours later when my SUQQU package just arrived from Selfridges with the 2 lip colors that I ordered, I decided to try out one of them.

So the photo bellow was taken a few hours layer and I’m wearing SUQQU Comfort Lip Fluid Glow in No.07 (upcoming review).

