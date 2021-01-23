Tom Ford Rose Prick Body Heat Eye Color Quad Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

This beautiful limited edition of Tom Ford Rose Prick Body Heat Eye Color Quad was sold out in a blink of an eye at Selfridges. I do hope they will restock so more people will be able to grab it but if you are interested only in the color story then you are looking at permanent piece. Yes, this can be found in the classic packaging as Body Heat. Follow me after the jump for shade by shade review, live swatches and a makeup look.

Tom Ford Rose Prick Body Heat Eye Color Quad Review

Tom Ford Rose Prick Body Heat Eye Color Quad ($88.00 / £68.00 for 6 g/ 0.21 oz) is a limited edition quad that features a beige-peach, reddish-brown, taupe and muted dark brown. All the shades were pigmented with a smooth and easily blendable texture. They all had some fine shimmer that was very finely-milled and the overall formula soft and silky to the touch. I found all the shades easy to work with, regardless of the application method (wet or dry).

THE PACKAGING

While Tom Ford kept the same type of packaging and format, it did choose a light pink shade for this quad. Being part of the Rose Prick Collection, the color of the quad matches Tom Ford Rose Prick fragrance. I personally do enjoy this washed out pink but I would have preferred a more intense shade. Anyway, as much as I love pink I don’t think it’s a good match to the Body Heat color story.

Tom Ford Rose Prick Body Heat Eye Color Quad Live Swatches

Here I have Tom Ford Rose Prick Body Heat Eye Color Quad swatches in a single layer applied dry, on bare skin. I took the photo in natural sunny light but check out these LIVE SWATCHES.

Tom Ford Rose Prick Body Heat Eye Color Quad Shade by Shade Review

Body Heat #01 is a light, peach rose with sosft, warm undertones and a metallic sheen. It had opaque pigmentation applied dry in a single layer so a nice color payoff. The consistency was smooth but dense and easy to work with. I was to pick up the product easily with a brush but also with my fingertips where I got more pigmentation.

It applies and adheres well even on bare skin but it looks more intense applied wet. I got around eight hours and half wear with this formula before it started to fade. I had no fall-out throughout the wear.

Body Heat #02 is a medium-dark, reddish-brown with warm undertones and a pearly, sparkling sheen. It had a good color payoff being richly pigmented and opaque in two layers. The texture felt smooth but firmly pressed in the pan without causing fall out during the application. The color applied easily and evenly regardless of the application method (wet or dry) and adhered well onto the skin. I had around eight and a half hours wear with this shade before it started to fade on me.

Body Heat #03 is a dark taupe with subtle, warm undertones and a soft, metallic sheen. The color was opaque in a single layer and applied easily and evenly across the lid regardless of whether used wet or dry. The formula was smooth but dense and firmly pressed into the pan without causing fall out during the application. It was easy to pick up the product with a brush but it gave more intensity when I used my fingertips. On me it wore well for eight and half hours without fall out.

Body Heat #04 is a medium-dark brown with subtle, warm undertones and a satin finish. It was almost opaque in a single layer applied dry and turned out fully opaque when applied wet. The consistency was smooth but firm and applied and adhered easily onto the lid.

I had no fall out during the application and applied evenly without looking patchy. On me it stayed nicely for about eight hours before it started to fade. I had no fall out throughout the wear.

Tom Ford Rose Prick Body Heat Eye Color Quad Makeup Look

I wanted to create a softer look using this palette because I did a more intensive look previously. So basically you can use it either way, more intense and even for a softer look. I have a video makeup tutorial on Instagram if you want to see it up close.

