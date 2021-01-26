Anastasia Beverly Hills Iced Out Highlighter Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

Anastasia Beverly Hills Iced Out Highlighter was on my radar so I snatched it as soon as it launched. It’s been a while since I gave any love to this brand and because I missed their famous Amrezy Highlighter I was curious to try this one. I have live swatches, detailed review and video makeup tutorials right after the jump.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Iced Out Highlighter Review

Anastasia Beverly Hills Iced Out Highlighter Review ($34.00 / £35.00 for 11g/ 0.39 oz) is a new and limited edition icy white gold highlighter. This is supposed to be a universal flattering shade that gives luminosity to the skin. The finish is smooth while the ultra-beam effects really give radiance to the skin.

It comes very soft on the skin and it’s more about luminosity and glow rather than a pigmented or opaque color coverage. I’m pretty sure it will look flattering on so many skin colors but when I swatch it was not what I was expecting. Seeing the sneak peek and promo photos I was really hoping for an icy white or silver highlighter. In exchange this one leans warm and golden, even with a hint of green.

THE PACKAGING

It comes in white compact which snaps shut and has a mirror inside. The compact feels quite light but sturdy at the same time. My favorite part is about the gorgeous pattern and I keep holding the palette in my hand and shift it in different lights to catch all the reflections.

I’m happy to report that even after several uses and swatches the pattern is still holding on firmly so is not just one that will fade away quickly. You can deep your brush generously or even swatch it multiple times without being afraid to ruin it.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Iced Out Highlighter Live Swatches

I swatched ABH Iced Out Highlighter in two layers applied on bare skin but I do also have LIVE SWATCHES on Instagram.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Iced Out Highlighter Detailed Review

Anastasia Beverly Hills Iced Out Highlighter Review ($34.00 / £35.00 for 11g/ 0.39 oz) is a light icy white base with warm, gold and green undertones paired with fine shimmer. It had a semi-sheer color coverage applied dry in a single layer but it was buildable in two layers up to a medium coverage.

This highlighter doesn’t offer a solid base of color but more of a glowing effect. It reflects beautifully a warm gold with a tint of green and looks a touch difference depending on how the light hits. I was able to give it a more icy, wet look effect when I applied it wet.

The texture is soft to the touch but not that smooth as it is firmly pressed into the pan. It doesn’t kick off too much powder and doesn’t causes fall out during the application. I was pleasantly surprised to see that it didn’t emphasize my pores or skin texture. On me it wears well for about seven and a half hours before fading noticeably.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Iced Out Highlighter Makeup Look

For this look I also filmed a video makeup tutorial so check it out if you want to see me applying the Iced Out highlighter. I applied differently on each cheek, both wet and dry and built up in several layers.

FACE

CHEEKS

EYES

BROWS

LIPS

Essence Lip Pencil in Big Proposal

Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick in 02 (review, lip swatch, makeup look)

