Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil Review, Lip Swatches

I know I’m late to the part with Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil review as the product launched in the beginning of this year but I do have a love and hate relationship with this product. I’ve been taking my time with this one even though I admit glossy and glowy lips are my thing. 🙂 Lip Swatches and lots of photos, down bellow! 🙂

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil Review

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil ($34.00 / £28.00 for 0.20 oz / 6 ml) comes in a variety of shades but the one I bought and been wearing for almost 3 months is 007 Raspberry. I choose this one because it’s a sheer raspberry pink with pure shine that gives lips a super glossy finish.

You can always buy it cheaper at Escentual just like I did and pay only £25.20 for it.

I’ve always been into shiny lips so the more shine the better. Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil didn’t disappoint me in this aspect and it did came true with a juicy looking, full pout and a high shine finish, just mirror-like.

The texture is a bit thicker but glides effortlessly across the lips, coating them instantly with pure shine and without settling into lip lines. Actually this formula is enriched with cherry oil and it does feel instantly hydrating on the lips. Truly a comfort for dry or chapped lips.

It feels comfortable on the lips, lightweight and it even gives a soft raspberry pink shade to my lips. As you can see from the lip swatches bellow, my natural lips are a bit pink so the change is not major.

You can use it as a base and apply your lip gloss on top for some extra shine but also use it as a top coat over your lipstick. A bit of a warning though! I wouldn’t reach for it during a windy day as I found the formula to be just a little tacky…not much to enough to stick to my hairs if it’s windy.

Even when I’m wearing Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil and I press my lips together I feel that slight tackiness. It’s not a mood changer but it’s something that I had to mention. On the other hand this tackiness makes the lip oil last longer on the lips. Nothing about any greasy feel though!

I’m definitely recommending this product especially for those with mature and dry lips as it will make them look youthful and plumped, while adding that extra shine.

What I don’t like about Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil is the packaging that looks very bulky to me. I know many are not bothered by this aspect but I would have preferred something more sleek and elegant to be honest.

The doe-footed applicator is so short and chubby as well, scratch that…actually I feel is quite big for my lips. If you have thin lips you’d have to be extra careful with the application as you may get some product way around your lips. If you are lucky to have bigger, fuller lips then you’ll enjoy the applicator as it gives enough product for a single, perfect application without having to dip it in the tube again.

It does last quite a while on the lips, for about 4 hours or so while leaving a very subtle tint behind, especially if you want to reapply the product once more.

The shine is unreal and any dryness sensation vanishes straight away and these are things that makes me like it. To have lips look smooth, fuller and really fresh and youthful from a single application is really amazing.

I can’t deny that the formula seems to enhance the shape of the lips so you’ll notice they are plumped, while the subtle shades really give freshness to the lips. The formula is sweet scented but it won’t linger on the lips after the application.

