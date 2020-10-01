Hello lovelies!

Available almost everywhere now the new Dior Backstage 003 Pure Gold Glow Face Palette is one of the new 3 new releases of Dior Backstage collection for Fall 2020. I bought them all so make sure you read the reviews for the previous two.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 16 September 2020 at Harrods, Dior Boutiques | 28 September 2020 at Sephora France (ships to UK) | – Now at Dior.com | TBA at SEPHORA | Nordstrom, Selfridges, Escentual, SAKS, Bloomingdale’s, John Lewis, Liberty London

Dior Backstage 003 Pure Gold Glow Face Palette Review

Dior Backstage 003 Pure Gold Glow Face Palette ($45.00 / £36.00 for 10g/ 0.35 oz) is a combination of yellow gold and platinum gold with warm undertones and an intense shimmery finish.

This is a beautiful gold toned palette ideal for medium and dark skin or anyone who loves a gold highlighter. I have to say this is not my speed as gold highlighters don’t complement my skin color. The shades have different pigmentation from sheer to medium but buildable to a more intense coverage. Basically this palette is all about shimmer and glow.

SAME ISSUES WITH THE PACKAGING

I know many of you are fans of Dior Backstage packaging but as many products as I try from this collection I can’t not get used to the low quality of the packaging. It’s not only cheap looking but it feels cheap as well and it creates a lot of problemps to a lot of people. It’s one of the most problematic packaging I’ve met as the shades are either not very well glued in the pan, or they break up super easily when the packaging is miss-handled.

In my review of Dior Backstage 004 Rose Gold Glow Face Palette (live swatches, makeup) I was telling you that one of the shades was not well glued. This Pure Gold Palette was the one with the issue and the shade Warm Gold (bottom right) simply came off after the second use. I managed to put it back in place and I used it carefully afterwards. This is issue is not new to me and I’m not surprised this happen considering the poor quality of the packaging.

Dior Backstage 003 Pure Gold Glow Face Palette Live Swatches

Here I swatched Dior Backstage 003 Pure Gold Glow Face Palette in two layers directly on bare skin without any eyeshadow primer or base applied underneath. I have LIVE SWATCHES for you as well so you can have a better look at these sparkling shades. If you are gold highlighter fanatic you are going to love this palette.

Dior Backstage 003 Pure Gold Glow Face Palette Shade by Shade Review

Yellow Gold is a light gold with warm undertones and a sparkling metallic finish. It had a good coverage in a single pass being easily buildable to full coverage in one a half layer. The texture was soft and the shimmer was very finely milled. It applies evenly on the cheeks and gives a high shimmery glow which can emphasize skin texture a bit.

It works well as an eyeshadow too but be careful with the application because it’s prone to fall out. Applied over primer or glitter glue stays on nicely and doesn’t crease. I got around eight hours wear with this formula before it started to fade from my cheeks.

Gold Gold is a medium pure gold with strong warm undertones and an intense shimmery finish. It looked quite sheer swatched in a single layer but easily buildable to almost full opacity in two layers. The color is more forgiving on the skin for those who don’t want insane pigmentation. I had to use this color very gently on my cheeks and I got a beautiful gold sparkle that instantly gave luminosity to my entire look.

The formula is smooth, quite soft but well pressed in the pan and is prone to cause fall out. I made it work even for my light skin, despite my color preferences when it comes to highlighters. This color will be glowing beautifully on someone with deep, dark skin.

It works great as an eyeshadow too, or better said a topper over a cream eyeshadow or even a matte one. Make sure to apply this with a damp brush to avoid fall out and just gently press it on the lid. When I apply it with my fingertips or a dry brush I got quite the fall so if you use it as an eyeshadow just be careful. I got around eight hours wear with this formula before it started to fade away from my cheeks and caused minor fall out.

Warm Gold is a deep-dark bronze gold with warm undertones and a shimmer finish. It had a good pigmentation in a single layer, being almost opaque in one and a half layer. This color is definitely too dark for someone with fair and light skin tone but ideal for deep, dark skin.

I preferred to use this color as an eyeshadow mostly and apply it with a damp brush to avoid fall out. The formula is soft, finely milled and feels smooth to the touch. I tried it on the cheeks once just for review purposes and the sparkling shimmery effect was stunning. It’s definitely not for those who are color shy. On me it wore well for about eight and a half hours before it started to fade noticeably.

Platinium is a platinum gold with warm undertones and a shimmer metallic finish. It had a good color payoff in a single layer being almost opaque. The color was more forgiving on my skin so I used it on my cheeks but just gently applied because the shimmery effect is really intense.

It looks beautiful applied on the eyes as well but make sure to use a damp flat brush and gently pat it on the lid. Works great as an eyeshadow topper to enhance your makeup look. The texture was smooth, firmly pressed in the pan and without feeling dry. I got around eight hours wear with this formula before it started to wear off.

Dior Backstage 003 Pure Gold Glow Face Palette Makeup Look

Here’s the makeup look I’ve created using Dior Backstage 003 Pure Gold Glow Face Palette both on my eyes and on my cheeks. I just made sure to apply the shades softly on my cheeks but I got an instant shimmery glow.

On my eyes I played with the golden shades applied directly on the lid over primer. These shades will make any makeup pop, especially if you apply them wet or as eyeshadow toppers.

On my face I’m also wearing Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup looks) and Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer (review, swatches). As a face primer I used Benefit POREfessional Primer which definitely has a lighter, more liquidy texture than my all time favorite Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review).

