Dior Trioblique Pure Glow (643) Pure Petals Eyeshadow Palette Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Dior Spring 2021 Makeup Collection has been available in the UK for quite some time. The two products I purchased so far are Dior Trioblique Pure Glow 643 Pure Petals Palette which I’m reviewing today and 663 Triple Bloom (upcoming review). Earlier today I placed a new order for the limited edition Dior 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette in Sakura, also part of the Spring 2021 Collection. Make sure to follow me on Instagram for live swatches, sneak peeks and tutorials.

Dior Trioblique Pure Glow (643) Pure Petals Eyeshadow Palette Review

Dior Trioblique Pure Glow (643) Pure Petals Eyeshadow Palette (£49.50 for 3.3 g/ 0.11 oz) is a new and limited edition trio palette featuring buttercup yellow, a vibrant coral and a warm brown. I’m sure everyone will be mesmerized by the beautiful embossment of the flower bouquet and floral motifs. Yes, it’s very Instagrammable but appearance is not everything we are looking for in a luxury product.

The shades are very Spring appropriate but I was a bit disappointed to see that both palettes come in warm tones. I like the variety of finishes from metallic to sparkly and matte but pigmentation is a bummer. I’m not always hunting for a rich color payoff with intense pigmentation as I know to appreciate soft shades and even love them. Unfortunately with this palette, 643 Pure Petals there were issues with the formula and application as well.

I didn’t think I’ll have to count on the sponge applicators from the palette to be able to pick up product. You’ll have to be patient when working with this palette and I’m sure that for this price I don’t want to put that much effort into getting some color or blending it.

THE PACKAGING

It’s the same reflective black shiny compact with silver Dior accents and has a mirror inside along with two mini duo-ended applicators. Dior sticks to the classic packaging which is not bad and it wraps the palette in a velvety pouch for better protection.

Dior Trioblique Pure Glow (643) Pure Petals Eyeshadow Palette Live Swatches

Here I have swatches for you but you can also check LIVE SWATCHES right here! As per usual I’ve swatched the shades on bare skin but in order for these to show up I had to apply 3 layers. It’s a bit too much for my usual routine so to speak, because I normally swatch in a single layer or two layers tops. I’ll explain how every shade performed in the review bellow.

Dior Trioblique Pure Glow (643) Pure Petals Eyeshadow Palette Shade by Shade Review

Pure Petals #01 is a light, vibrant coral with warm undertones, paired with gold sparkle and a soft metallic finish. It had medium opacity in a single layer (applied dry) which was buildable to semi-opaque in 3 layers. The color is very pretty, luminous and Spring appropriate and it was the best performing one in the palette.

The consistency hardly pressed in the pan, which still felt smooth to the touch and caused no fall out during the application. Picking up the product and building up the color was a bit challenging. If you’ll try a flat dry brush you won’t get much pigmentation to be honest and not an even coverage as well. For me the best way to add color was to use my fingertips and just pat the color into place or a damp brush. I blended the edges gently without having any fall out. The more I blended the more it tended to sheer out so I had to add another layer.

To me this is more like a gel to powder formula, which feels a bit dry to the touch. The good thing is that you’ll still be able to see the flower pattern for a long time as even though I used the palette two times and swatched it several times it still looks like new. In terms of long lasting I got around eight hours wear with this formula without creasing.

Pure Petals #02 is a light, white-yellow base with warm undertones and a shimmer finish. It had semi-sheer color coverage regardless of the application (wet or dry). You can try and build up the color but it will give you more sparkle rather than a solid color base. This shade works better as a topper, preferably applied over cream products or a sticky base.

I used this shade on top of the metallic and it gave me a very soft sparkle, more like a luminous sheen. The texture is very smooth, soft to the touch and you won’t be able to feel the shimmer. I love that it gives that wet look effect but you’ll have to really try and build it up in three layers. This shade works best when applied wet or by using the sponge applicator that comes with the palette. It’s best to just pat the color into place and not try to blend it to much as it is prone to fall out. I honestly ended up having shimmer and sparkle all over my cheeks and under my eye area.

The overall application for me it was super challenging in trying to get the color to show up and obtain some even finish. I got around seven hours wear with fall out throughout the day.

Pure Petals #03 is a deep reddish-brown with warm undertones and a soft matte finish. It had a poor color payoff with a patchy looking swatch in a single layer. It took me 3 layers of color (applied dry) to get some even color and show up some pigmentation as you can see in the swatch above. This was the worst performing shade in the palette.

When you see such a dark brown in the pan you’d think is perfect to darken out the outer part of your lid. Be prepared to take some time to build up the color but it won’t get this deep looking like in the pan. I tried with a wet brush, fingertips and in the end it performed better with the sponge applicator. It has this gel to powder formula which is firmly pressed into the pan and feels incredibly dry to the touch. I just had to literaly scrap off the surface to get some product and build it up on the lid.

You can see in the makeup look bellow how this shade is looking applied on the outer part of my eye and up into the crease. Very soft looking, barely giving any depth to the entire look. It’s almost impossible to get a decent pigmentation when using this shade dry, not to mention it looks patchy. I’m still amazed by how dry it feels and how hard it is to get some pigmentation. I got around eight hours wear with this formula.

While I tried my best to make this palette work, I’m really disappointed in how the overall shades perform, especially for the luxury price that Dior is asking. Instead of paying £49.50 for this I’d better try one of their new permanent 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palettes.

Dior Trioblique Pure Glow (643) Pure Petals Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Look

I hope I managed to create a simple, airy and beautiful Spring makeup look with this palette. Like always I posted a video tutorial on my Instagram so you can get a close up and see better how the shades look on me. This is how soft the shades are looking if you are going to use a damp brush or fingertips. You’d think that I went on with a fluffy brush (applied dry) that I ended up with this soft look, but no…I had to build up the pigmentation a lot.

