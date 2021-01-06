Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Blush and Highlighter Duo Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

Hello lovelies!

The new Chanel Spring Makeup Collection is available in some countries so I hurried and picked up Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Blush right away. For me this is the star of the collection and the piece that I was interested in the most. I have live swatches and makeup looks waiting for your after the jump.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. Launch Date – Now at CHANEL

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Blush and Highlighter Duo Review

Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Blush and Highlighter Duo ($70.00 for 8 g/ 0.28 oz) is a new, limited edition powder duo with a satiny peach highlighter and luminous pink coral blush.Embossed with a floral motif this is the centerpiece of Chanel Spring Summer 2021 makeup collection. It looks very pretty and vibrant, definitely Spring appropriate.

RELATED: Chanel Les Chaines de Chanel Illuminating Blush Powder Review, Live Swatch, Makeup Look

I’ve used this product quite a few times before writing this review. I applied the shades dry, with a damp brush and even built them up in several layers. It’s unbelievable how the floral motif embossment still holds up and I’m so pleased that it doesn’t fade away after just a few uses.

The colors are very soft when swatched and applied dry and it will be a very flattering blush and highlighter duo for fair skin especially. I’m light skin as you well know and it took a few good layers to build up the blush color, even for a soft look. I posted several makeup tutorial videos on IGTV so you can see me there how I’m using the new Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Duo.

Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Blush and Highlighter Duo Live Swatches

Here I have swatches for you in natural light, without primer but I had to build up the colors in several layers. In case you are not following me on Instagram, here I posted LIVE SWATCHES.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Blush and Highlighter Duo Shade by Shade Review

Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Blush is a light pink coral with warm undertones and a luminous matte finish paired with very fine gold sparkle. It looked quite sheer when applied (dry) in a single layer but it was buildable in several layers. This color is very forgiving in pigmentation so it will be suitable for fair skin and ligh. I honestly don’t know what medium or deeper skin tones should expect from this color as it takes me 3 or 4 layers to build up the color.

RELATED: Chanel Ombre Premiere Or Blanc, Or Antique, Cuivre Rose, Cuir Brun Eyeshadows Reviews, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

It looks very soft, very natural and flattering I must say but it takes up several layers (you can watch my IGTV video tutorials) to get a decent pigmentation even for me. I tried to apply it with a damp brush in hope that I will get more pigmentation but still one layer wasn’t enough. This blush is more about a soft flush of color, while adding luminosity and freshness to your complexion.

The texture feels soft to the touch but it’s quite hard pressed into the pan but without being powdery or causing fall out during the application. Those very tiny sparkling particles just give the skin a beautiful fresh glow and dewy effect that I just love not only in the Spring but for a daily and casual makeup look too. It doesn’t emphasizes skin texture or any lines and wrinkles so it’s very forgiving on the skin.

I had around 7 hours wear with this shade before it started to fade noticeably on me.

Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Highlighter is a light peachy champagne with slightly warm undertones and a soft satin finish. It had color payoff in a single layer (applied dry) being buildable up to a semi-opaque coverage with a second layer. This highlighter complements really beautiful the coral blush and offers that freshness to your cheeks.

RELATED: Chanel Candeur et Seduction (364) Eyeshadow Quad Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

It doesn’t emphasize skin texture and looks very soft but it can be intensified when applied with a damp brush. It’s the kind of highlighter that doesn’t have glitter or strong shimmer and it just adds light to your skin. Yes, I would have loved to get a Duo in cool tones but I’m happy with these colors as well.

The application went on flawlessly, adheres well even on bare skin, doesn’t causes fall out and gives an even color. It stayed well on me for about 8 hours without fall out before starting to fade noticeably.

Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Blush and Highlighter Duo Makeup Looks

For this first Chanel Fleurs de Printems Blush and Highlighter Duo I have a video makeup tutorial right here. For each makeup look I’m posting a video tutorial so don’t miss out on my IGTV feed. I’m explaining exactly how I applied this Duo if it was wet or dry and how many layers. Check out the rest of the products I used right bellow!

FACE

EYES

LIPS

For this second makeup look I still have pending reviews for some of the products I used. I haven’t yet posted the video makeup tutorial on Instagram but I will once I’ll review the new Rouge Bunny Rouge Enchanted Forest 106 Sensual Dawn.

FACE

CHEEKS

BROWS

EYES

P Louise Eyeshadow Base

Rouge Bunny Rouge Enchanted Forest 106 Sensual Dawn Eyeshadow Palette

LIPS

Turn on your JavaScript to view content