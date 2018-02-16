Home Beauty Dior New Makeup and Miss Dior Roller-Pearl Spring 2018
Beauty

Dior New Makeup and Miss Dior Roller-Pearl Spring 2018

February 16, 2018

Hello beauties!

I said it before that I’m hooked on Dior Spring 2018 Launches. This year Dior got my money with their each launch, starting with Dior Spring 2018 Collection (swatches). I kept you posted on Instagram with all of my purchases. The year 2018 started a bit earlier for me, when on 26 December I bought the first products from Dior Spring 2018 Makeup Collection. I choose Dior Thrill Eyeshadow Palette (review) along with Holo Gold Diorskin Nude Air Luminizer (review). When the year started I got from PR three new shades of Dior Addict Lip Glow (upcoming reviews) along with Forever Undercover 24H Full Coverage Foundation (upcoming review).

So many of you requested that I review this new foundation and some of the new Lip Glow shades. I’ve already put down the words and I will hit the publish button for these reviews next. 🙂

Where to buy:

U.S. – Now at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora

UK – Now at Selfridges, Harrods, Debenhams, Covent Garden Boutique (London)

France – Now at Sephora.fr

Dior New Makeup and Miss Dior Roller-Pearl Spring 2018

I was also excited about the launch of the new Miss Dior Roller Pearl Fragrances. I went to Dior Boutique and bought Blooming Bouquet. It’s such a romantic and feminine fragrance. I would say is more discreet and you won’t feel it from a distance. You can easily wrap yourself in the fresh floral scent of Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet and feel the Spring around the corner. 🙂 I just love the new roll-on applicator and mini size bottle. Super travel friendly right?

I would talk to you about the new shades and finishes of Dior Addict Lip Glow (£25.00 / $34.00 / €34.50 for 3.5 g / 0.12 oz) but I prefer to do it in a separate review. I would tell you though, that I’m wearing them every day, changing the finish as I like. There are more ways to wear these Lip Glows than just a simple lip balm. 🙂

I got three shades for you: Ultra Pink, Matte Pink and Matte Raspberry. Reviews and lip swatches coming right up after this post.

Now, the new Dior Forever Undercover Foundation (£34.00 / $52.00 / €44.95 for 40 ml / 1.3 fl oz) for which provides full coverage. It couldn’t wait for this launch to happen. I know is full coverage and I don’t really need it, but the formula sounded so intriguing. For a while I was hooked on Diorskin Forever Perfect Mousse (review) that I had to see if this new one will be better. I don’t want to reveal too much before my review but I’ll tell you this. I never thought that I’d love to wear a full coverage foundation so much. The formula is amazing and you can SEE ME WEARING IT HERE. I also have another photo on my Instagram highlights if you want to check it out. It looks so natural, doesn’t it? 🙂

So far I’m absolutely in love with everything I purchased or received in PR from Dior this year. Oh wait! You know about Diorsnow Spring 2018 Collection right? Sorry I had to remove the photos.

It just launched and I’m heading tomorrow to the boutique to check it out in person. I hope I’m not too late and I’ll still get to see all the items. I have a couple of those gorgeous beauties on my wish-list. Just make sure to follow my Instastories tomorrow if you want to get more details or ask me anything.

SHOP THIS POST

 


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

YSL Holiday 2016 Star Clash Lipstick and Lumiere...

August 3, 2016

MAC Prep + Prime CC Colour Correct Collection...

January 21, 2014

Trussardi Fall 2013 My Name Fragrance – Info...

July 27, 2013

Melkior Red Lipliner Pencil Review, Swatches, Photos

March 5, 2016

Estee Lauder NEW Double Wear Stay-In-Place Eye Pencil...

January 28, 2015

Sisley Fall 2013 New Supremya Yeux Anti Aging...

August 2, 2013

Bobbi Brown Instant Full Cover Concealer Summer 2017

June 27, 2017

Rouge Bunny Rouge Tundra & Silhouette Fragrances for...

June 18, 2014

Bobbi Brown Luxe Eyeshadow Holiday 2017

October 27, 2017

In&Out this summer

June 14, 2008

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet