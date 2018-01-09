Home Beauty Dior Diorsnow Spring 2018
Beauty

Dior Diorsnow Spring 2018

January 9, 2018

Hello beauties!

I have for you a first look at Dior Diorsnow Spring 2018 Collection. Personally I’m in love with the Asian releases when it comes to Dior or Chanel. These collections are my weak spots. Just perfect colors, all of my favorites and those gorgeous pattern. This limited edition of snow crystal items appears so delicate and dazzling. For me is absolutely beautiful.

Dior Diorsnow Spring 2018

Diorsnow Cherry Blossom Palette – Limited Edition

  • #002 Spring coral pink with gradient orange and warm undertones.
  • #003 Sweet lavender mixed with purple, tender orange, soft white and pink

Diorsnow 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

  • #847 A combination of pink and violet shades with metallic finishes. The shades have warm and cool undertones just perfect for Spring 2018.

Lip Maximizer Collagen Activ

  • #009 It has an elegant vanilla scent with a feeling of freshness. The collagen ingredient will enrich your lips with a moisturizing and plumping effect.

Dior Addict Lip Gloss – Limited Edition

  • #058

Dior Lipstick – Limited Edition

  •  # 383
  • # 684

Dior Nail Polish

  • #240 Moonrise
  • #282 Aurora

Diorsnow Essence of Light – New

Diorsnow Essence of Light is a new Snow Crystals delicate milk that looks translucent on the skin. It contains natural ingredients from yogurt extract that will give your skin a healthy and translucent effect. It’s a pure concentrate of light brightening milk serum.


Jonnie January 10, 2018 - 4:10 am

I know this is so childish but I gave up Dior after contacting them for years begging for them to bring the Asia palettes to the USA. They told me they are two completely different divisions/companies. Every year the Asian products are my fav and it’s just not worth the heartache…. lol😢😝

genevieve January 10, 2018 - 5:03 am

Pink is certainly the theme for this year’s Dior’s offerings. I hope you enjoy the palette Tavia.

