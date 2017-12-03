Hello beauties!

I have news for you regarding Dior Spring 2018 Makeup Collection. Remember that back in September I posted a sneak peek for this collection? Well, I have new info and promo photos to show you now. They are beautiful so do follow me after the jump. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – January 2018 at Nordstrom

Japan Launch Date – 1 January 2018

Dior Spring 2018 Makeup Collection

I told you a few months back that Dior will be launching new Glow Sticks and a new foundation as well. I already addressed the new Diorskin Forever Undercover Foundation 24h Full Coverage in a previous post. Now is time to unveil the other Dior Spring 2018 goodies. The entire collection is surrounded by various kinds of gentle pink, sexy pastel pink, bold shocking pink. I couldn’t love it more! I feel it was designed for me! Pink, pink and pink everywhere!

Dior 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

Both palettes features shades in shiny and satin finishes. No.667 Flute has a slightly mauve-gray shade and exciting black one. No.887 Thrill is my favorite, matching impressive shocking pink with a nude pink and champagne ivory.

Diorskin Nude Air Compact Powder – Limited Edition

Two limited edition shades will be available in No.001 and No.002.

Diorshow Pink Blush – Limited Edition

I’m not really sure, but this blush can be exclusive available in some countries only. Am I dreaming or I’ve seen this shade before in a previous Dior Spring collection? I guess I did, but it was way back when Dior also launched two eyeshadow & lip palettes on the same collection.

Diorshow Bold Brow – Limited Edition

Well this surely is a newness. Pink brows for Spring 2018. Who would have thought? I guess pink goes with everything, but pink brows?! I have to try it to see how I look with them. 🙂

Diorshow Pro Liner Waterproof – Limited Edition

No.842 is a fresh pink hue. This shade will be matched by the pink brow mascara.

Rouge Dior Matte – Limited Edition

No.525

No.641

Rouge Dior – Limited Edition

No.657

No.767

Rouge Dior Liquid – Limited Edition

No.557

No.674

Dior Le Vernis – Limited Edition