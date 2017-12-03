Hello beauties!
I have news for you regarding Dior Spring 2018 Makeup Collection. Remember that back in September I posted a sneak peek for this collection? Well, I have new info and promo photos to show you now. They are beautiful so do follow me after the jump. 🙂
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – January 2018 at Nordstrom
Japan Launch Date – 1 January 2018
Dior Spring 2018 Makeup Collection
I told you a few months back that Dior will be launching new Glow Sticks and a new foundation as well. I already addressed the new Diorskin Forever Undercover Foundation 24h Full Coverage in a previous post. Now is time to unveil the other Dior Spring 2018 goodies. The entire collection is surrounded by various kinds of gentle pink, sexy pastel pink, bold shocking pink. I couldn’t love it more! I feel it was designed for me! Pink, pink and pink everywhere!
Dior 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition
Both palettes features shades in shiny and satin finishes. No.667 Flute has a slightly mauve-gray shade and exciting black one. No.887 Thrill is my favorite, matching impressive shocking pink with a nude pink and champagne ivory.
Diorskin Nude Air Compact Powder – Limited Edition
Two limited edition shades will be available in No.001 and No.002.
Diorshow Pink Blush – Limited Edition
I’m not really sure, but this blush can be exclusive available in some countries only. Am I dreaming or I’ve seen this shade before in a previous Dior Spring collection? I guess I did, but it was way back when Dior also launched two eyeshadow & lip palettes on the same collection.
Diorshow Bold Brow – Limited Edition
Well this surely is a newness. Pink brows for Spring 2018. Who would have thought? I guess pink goes with everything, but pink brows?! I have to try it to see how I look with them. 🙂
Diorshow Pro Liner Waterproof – Limited Edition
No.842 is a fresh pink hue. This shade will be matched by the pink brow mascara.
Rouge Dior Matte – Limited Edition
- No.525
- No.641
Rouge Dior – Limited Edition
- No.657
- No.767
Rouge Dior Liquid – Limited Edition
- No.557
- No.674
Dior Le Vernis – Limited Edition
- No.557 Love
- No.674 Desire
- No.787 Thrill
- No.993 Flirt