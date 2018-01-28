Dior Miss Dior Roller-Pearl Fragrances for Spring 2018

Hello beauties!

How I love travel friendly fragrances. During this past few weeks that I’ve been away, I took with me only two perfumes. One of them being Miss Dior Eau de Parfum in mini size. I posted on Instagram a few days back the two Roller Fragrances from Miss Dior. We have Dior Blooming Bouquet and Absolutely Blooming Roller-Pearl in 20 ml / 0.67 fl oz bottles. These roller-ball fragrances are super travel friendly and easy to drop them in your everyday bag or carry-on luggage when you travel.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Dior.com

UK Launch Date – Now at @theperfumeshop.com

Taiwan Launch Date – February 2018

Dior Miss Dior Roller Fragrances for Spring 2018

Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet and Absolutely Blooming Roller-Pearl fragrances retail for $38.00 / £39.50 for 20 ml / 0.67 fl oz.

They are housed in a new Roller-Pearl bottle. A discreet and elegant glass bottle topped with a delicate pearl for a free and easy new approach to fragrance application. For fragrance touch-ups or perfuming on the go, Miss Dior Roller-Pearl perfumes are precious as a gem.

I do have to say how much I enjoyed my mini 15 ml Miss Dior Eau de Parfum and the idea of a roller-pearl fragrance is just as sweet.

This type of fragrance applicator will give you a precise and controlled application. A glass bead tip delivers just the right amount of fragrance right where you want it, with no waste. A luxuriously sensual, ultra-light and fresh texture. The bottle is hermetically sealed with a screw-on cap.

Enjoy more photos…