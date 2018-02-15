Hello pretties!

The news regarding Pat McGrath New Palettes along with Perma Precision Liquid Liner is out. Pat teased a short video of the three new Mthrshps Palettes earlier on Instagram. I have no words for these killer shades and I already have my eyes on the Subversive La Vie En Rose Palette. Hot pink packaging and a combination of pinks and purples is all I ever wished for. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 7 March 2018 at PatMcGrath for Sublimal, Subversive & Liquid Eyeliner / 9 March 2018 at PatMcGrath for Sublime Palette

Pat McGrath New Palettes and Liquid Eyeliner for March 2018

Launches on 7 March 2018

Prepare to luxuriate in total lavishment, with an obsessively opulent melee of vivid violets, risqué plums and the euphoric glow of incendiary golds. Six sensational shades bask in la vie en rose, a magnetic oblivion of hues destined to illuminate your most subversive nocturnal liaisons. The vivacious pigments vibrantly dress the eyes, captivating with metallurgic radiance, for up-all-night glamour that won’t be reined in.

Shades:



Gold Nectar

Euphoria

Rose Risqué

Paranormal

Pale Fire

Purple Reign

Launches on 7 March 2018

Indulge in a ritualistic rebellion of golden taupes, rich, powerful bronzes and velvet-soaked plums, leaving lids iced in a cool riot of glamour fatale. Mysterious and seductive, the entrancing formulations are alluringly blendable, releasing hypnotic pigments that flawlessly envelop the eyes in unfaltering elegance. Summon the allure of the ultimate enchantress in a captivating collection of colour that lingers with subliminal intrigue.

Shades:



Telepathic Taupe

Sextrovert

Ritualistic

Deep Velvet Platinize

Smoke and Mirror

Launches on 9 March 2018

Revel in a legendary gilt trip of iconic illumination, captured in a sexy soiree of fiery coppers, illicit charcoals, a rush of sensual golds, and carnal champagnes. Six impassioned shades evoke the ultimate in erotic elegance, draping the eyes in arousingly smooth formulations that glide on effortlessly and exhibit flawless, timeless grandeur. Luxurious and uninhibited, this sublime array of textures and finishes slays with style and splendour.

Shades:



Copperized

Gold Rush

Throwing Shade

Illicit

Gilt Trip

Bronze Struck

Launches on 7 March 2018

Achieve the ultimate eye lift as you line and define with the inky black luxury of Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner. This sensuously saturated formulation glides across the lid in obsidian velvet, with a soft, Flexi-Art tip that offers control for elegant contours and pristine definition. Draw the line at a look that is ultra fine, or lay it on thick for defiant drama. The slick, waterproof formula dries in an instant, lasting up to 24 hours for glamour that stays the night and looks just as haute the next day.

