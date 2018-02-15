Hello pretties!
The news regarding Pat McGrath New Palettes along with Perma Precision Liquid Liner is out. Pat teased a short video of the three new Mthrshps Palettes earlier on Instagram. I have no words for these killer shades and I already have my eyes on the Subversive La Vie En Rose Palette. Hot pink packaging and a combination of pinks and purples is all I ever wished for. 🙂
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 7 March 2018 at PatMcGrath for Sublimal, Subversive & Liquid Eyeliner / 9 March 2018 at PatMcGrath for Sublime Palette
Pat McGrath New Palettes and Liquid Eyeliner for March 2018
MTHRSHP Subversive La Vie en Rose Palette – New – $55.00 for 12 g / 0.42 oz
Launches on 7 March 2018
Prepare to luxuriate in total lavishment, with an obsessively opulent melee of vivid violets, risqué plums and the euphoric glow of incendiary golds. Six sensational shades bask in la vie en rose, a magnetic oblivion of hues destined to illuminate your most subversive nocturnal liaisons. The vivacious pigments vibrantly dress the eyes, captivating with metallurgic radiance, for up-all-night glamour that won’t be reined in.
Shades:
- Gold Nectar
- Euphoria
- Rose Risqué
- Paranormal
- Pale Fire
- Purple Reign
MTHRSHP Subliminal Platinum Bronze Palette – New – $55.00 for 12 g / 0.42 oz
Launches on 7 March 2018
Indulge in a ritualistic rebellion of golden taupes, rich, powerful bronzes and velvet-soaked plums, leaving lids iced in a cool riot of glamour fatale. Mysterious and seductive, the entrancing formulations are alluringly blendable, releasing hypnotic pigments that flawlessly envelop the eyes in unfaltering elegance. Summon the allure of the ultimate enchantress in a captivating collection of colour that lingers with subliminal intrigue.
Shades:
- Telepathic Taupe
- Sextrovert
- Ritualistic
- Deep Velvet Platinize
- Smoke and Mirror
MTHRSHP Sublime Bronze Ambition Palette – $55.00 for 12 g / 0.42 oz
Launches on 9 March 2018
Revel in a legendary gilt trip of iconic illumination, captured in a sexy soiree of fiery coppers, illicit charcoals, a rush of sensual golds, and carnal champagnes. Six impassioned shades evoke the ultimate in erotic elegance, draping the eyes in arousingly smooth formulations that glide on effortlessly and exhibit flawless, timeless grandeur. Luxurious and uninhibited, this sublime array of textures and finishes slays with style and splendour.
Shades:
- Copperized
- Gold Rush
- Throwing Shade
- Illicit
- Gilt Trip
- Bronze Struck
Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner – $28.00
Launches on 7 March 2018
Achieve the ultimate eye lift as you line and define with the inky black luxury of Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner. This sensuously saturated formulation glides across the lid in obsidian velvet, with a soft, Flexi-Art tip that offers control for elegant contours and pristine definition. Draw the line at a look that is ultra fine, or lay it on thick for defiant drama. The slick, waterproof formula dries in an instant, lasting up to 24 hours for glamour that stays the night and looks just as haute the next day.
They all look lovely and Pat McGrath is really putting out some high quality products.