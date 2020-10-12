Dior Golden Nights (089) Black Night Eyeshadow Palette Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

At first I admit I didn’t feel like buying Dior Golden Nights (089) Black Night Eyeshadow Palette but then I gave in to the review requests and I said I’ll try it. For me this palette is more about edgy, smoky eye looks and something more like rocker chic kind of makeup looks. I was feeling more comfortable with Dior Golden Nights (549) Golden Snow Eyeshadow Palette (review, live swatches, makeup looks).

Dior Golden Nights (089) Black Night Eyeshadow Palette Review

Dior Golden Nights (089) Black Night Eyeshadow Palette (£50.00 for 4 g/ 0.14 oz) is a limited edition cool-toned palette that features mostly dark shades with a pop of silver. Three of the darker shades looked very similar when applied on the lid, therefore the possibility of creating a variety of looks with this palette is limited. The pest performing shade was the silver one while the rest felt quite dry. They were hardly pressed in the pan so it wasn’t easy to pick up the product.

I had better luck with the application when I used a flat brush (damp works better) and applied the colors on my lid. Otherwise with a fluffy brush and especially used dry the application (for me at least) was a nightmare. I’m not so quick to judge a palette but the blending took forever and even so some of the shades sheered out or didn’t blended evenly.

IMPORTANT MENTION

One important thing that I want to mention in comparison to the new Dior permanent quints that were released for Fall 2020. Both Dior Golden Nights Holiday 2020 quints contain only 4 grams / 0.14 oz of product while the permanent ones have 7 grams/ 0.24 oz. So basically the beautiful snowflake pattern and the fact that these are limited edition is going to cost us more while we receive almost half the quantity of product.

Dior Golden Nights (089) Black Night Eyeshadow Palette Live Swatches

Here you have the swatches of Dior Golden Nights (089) Black Night Eyeshadow Palette applied on bare skin (no primer, no base). I swatched the first shade (from left to right) in two layers, the silver in a single layer, the next two in 2 layers and the last one in 3 layers. Here at least they tend to look a bit different but applied on the eye there’s not much difference, apart from the silver one of course and the fine shimmer of the first shade.

Check out LIVE SWATCHES in this video to get a better look at the shades. Make sure to swipe left till the last slide. I didn’t do hard swatches as it’s not my style to rub my fingers firmly into the product and press hard on the skin. I swatch all the products in the same way so this is the pigmentation that I got. I don’t like when brands are presenting their products and many of them do hard swatches and press on the skin… like come on, you won’t do that on your eyelids, right?!

Dior Golden Nights (089) Black Night Eyeshadow Palette Shade by Shade Review

Black Night #01 is a medium black-gray with soft blue-silver shimmer. It wasn’t quite pigmented in a single layer and showed more of a fine shimmer rather than a good dark gray base. It build it up on 2-3 layers to get more pigmentation. The consistency felt smooth when I swatch it but very firmly pressed in the pan and felt a bit dry.

The best way to get more pigmentation out of this shade is to use a damp flat brush and apply on the lid. It tends to sheer out when blended and it doesn’t blend evenly. You can see how this shade looked on me on my second makeup look when I tried blending it out all over my crease and brow bone. The fine sparkle is very lightly noticeable on the lid. I had some minor fall out during the application and it lasted around eight a half hours on me before fading noticeably.

Black Night #02 is a light silver gray with neutral undertones and a sparkle sheen finish. It had a medium coverage in a single layer which was easily buildable to full coverage in two layers. This is the best performing shade in the palette. It applies well and adheres well on the lid applied wet or dry.

It blends easily, applies evenly and doesn’t sheer out when blended. I tried to apply it with my fingertips but I got the same pigmentation as when I used a damp brush. It doesn’t cause fall out and it stays put for about eight and a half hours before it starts to fade and crease easily.

Black Night #03 (center shade) is muted burgundy-brown with neutral undertones and a matte finish. It was buildable in two layers up to a medium opacity but I couldn’t get an opaque coverage out of it (not even after 3 layers). Looks a bit patchy (especially when applied on bare skin) and it’s heavily blendable. It took me a few good minutes to try and blend this shade using a fluffy brush. The color was just hard to blend around the edges and looked uneven.

The best way I could make it work was by applying it wet with a pencil brush and smudged underneath my lower lash line. When it comes to blending this shade is like it won’t budge so you need to use a similar shade to make it work. I tried using a lighter matte beige just to diffuse the edges a bit but even so I didn’t have a perfect blending. The texture is dry and firmly pressed in the pan. It stays on for about 7 hours without creasing before it starts to fade.

Black Night #04 is a deep gunmetal blue over a black base with matte finish and a hint of shimmer. It had a semi-opaque coverage built up in two layers with a smooth texture but hardly pressed in the pan. It applies well but is not very pigment on the lid. I tried building up the color and it tends to look slightly uneven when blended.

I didn’t have fall out during the application but also I felt a bit of dryness to the formula. It got me close to eight hours wear before it started to fade noticeably. When applied on the lid the shade is hardly any different then the bottom right black. When blended together you can hardly tell the difference which doesn’t allow you to create a variety of look.

Black Night #05 is a deep black with a matte finish. It’s not the blackest of the black to be honest and the pigmentation is barely fully opaque in two layers. It doesn’t apply evenly even though the texture feels smoother than the other shades. It is firmly pressed in the pan and a bit powdery upon the application.

I personally didn’t like how it blended, it wasn’t seamlessly and effortlessly. I really had to take my time blending this shade and make it look even and that’s why I reached out for Black Night #05 to blend it on top and darken out the outer corner of my lid. It wore well on me for about eight hours before it started to fade.

Dior Golden Nights (089) Black Night Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Looks

I’m going to start with the look that I’m wearing today, which is the best I could do with Dior Golden Nights (089) Black Night Eyeshadow Palette. I admit that the first look I did with this palette is not flattering for me or my skin color but trust me that I didn’t want to come to that. Racoon eyes?! 🙂 Well it’s just makeup, I’ll wash it off. 🙂 You’ll see it if you scroll down!

You can check out my Instagram Dior Highlights section to see videos of this look. But let me break it down for you! This look represents my last attempt with this palette. I picked up the center shade on a fluffy brush (applied dry) and blend it on the outer corner of my eye and in the crease. Even though I added several layers and tried to build up the color, it tended to sheer out and didn’t blend it easily. I really took my time for this look even though I intended to use only 2 shades so it was supposed to be quite simple.

After over 5 minutes of blending this burgundy shade I gave up. It was looking so sheer and uneven, that even though I was trying to get back and add more color or use a clean fluffy brush, the result was the same. I picked up the lightest matte shade from Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette (review, live swatches, makeup looks) and tried to blend the edges taking it up on the crease and towards my brow bone. On my left eyelid I couldn’t even bother that much anymore.

The silver shade applied dry or wet performs way better. I picked up on a damp flat brush and patted on the lid, up to the middle of the lid. I lined the outer part of my waterline with Chanel Noir Intense Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner (review) and the inner part with Antonym Cosmetics Eye Pencil in Steel (upcoming review). As a mascara I used the only one I have opened at the moment, Shiseido ImperialLash.

On my face I’m wearing my all time favorite Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review) primer and Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup looks). To set the look in place I’ve used Rouge Bunny Rouge Loose Powder (upcoming review) which has been my go-to powder this year.

For the cheeks I choose to wear the new MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio in Gold for Medium /Deep (upcoming review). I used this palette as a blusher and highlighter trying both highlighting shades on each of my cheeks. It’s definitely a palette for medium to deeper skin tones, this is all I can say at this point.

On my lips I’m wearing my current favorite nude shade from Rouge Bunny Rouge Full Colour Matte Lipstick in 110 Mirthful Inuendo (review, lip swatches, makeup looks). I reviewed the entire lipstick line so make sure to check that post as the quality of the lipstick is really good.

Now this the first look or looks that I did using Dior Golden Nights (089) Black Night Eyeshadow Palette. We can easily call it racoon eyes and even though I tried to work the shades differently on each eye…I failed. 🙂 I just wanted a smoky eye with a touch of silver and a bit of the burgundy shade smudged underneath my lower lash line. How did it came to this?

On my lid I used all the 3 darker shades from the palette, starting with the darkest one (bottom right corner) applied dry with a fluffy brush and blended on the outer corner of my lid and into the crease. I couldn’t get that much pigmentation but the shade just didn’t blend well. Then I picked up the gunmetal shade (bottom left corner) and apply it on top, using the same shade on my upper crease on the other eye. If you look closely at the photo even though my right eye (as you are facing the photo) looks like it was blended better you can see some patches where the color is not even.

That’s when the disaster strike. At this point I didn’t care that much about achieving a smoky eye look and appearing decent in the photos. I just wanted to make this palette work and see how the eyeshadows are performing. So I started to blend the gunmetal shade upper in the crease. It tended to sheer out but the fact that it left uneven spots it just pissed me out.

I went back on the other eye (left side of the photo) and tried to work with the top left shade. Not much of a difference apart from the very fine silver sparkle. The only shade that performed was the silver one but you can’t create a look only with that.

On my lower lash line I used the center shade, smudged with a pencil brush. It worked well like this, even showed more pigmentation when applied with a damp brush. But that’s it! When it came to blending I couldn’t do much so that’s why I tried to do another look today which you saw earlier.

On my cheeks I’m wearing the pink blush from Burberry Essentials Glow Palette Harmony (01) (review, live swatches, makeup looks) and Antonym Cosmetics Highlighter in Endless Summer (upcoming review). For the lips I choose Make Up For Ever Rouge Artist Lipstick 208 Fierce Flamingo (upcoming review) and Pat McGrath Belle Amour Divinyl Lip Shine (review, lip & live swatches, makeup looks).

