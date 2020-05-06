Hello lovelies!

I thought I’ll pass on the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette Review because by the time I got to use it properly, it was not a newness anymore. I loved the color story of this palette from the moment I saw the sneak peek photos but didn’t purchase it right away when it launched.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette Review

I was going on holiday when this palette launched so it didn’t make sense to buy it if I wasn’t going to take it with me and wear it straight away. Once I got back from my holiday I decided to purchase it because my mind was still on it.

If you are regular here, you know I’m crazy over any pink shades and nudes likewise so I knew this palette will be with me for the long run. I hesitated to buy it because the price wasn’t looking friendly to me and the shades as pretty as they are, was something that I could put up from different palettes that I own.

Bottom line, I decided to buy Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette a little later, on my own time and when I had the right budget. That was back in February and you’ve seen me posting different makeup looks on Instagram.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk 12-Pan Instant Eye Palette ($75.00 / £60.00 for 7 g/ 0.24 oz.) is a new and limited edition eyeshadow palette which features 12 shades of pinks and warm neutrals. Apparently is still available pretty much everywhere, despite the fact that’s a limited edition item which was launched 5 months ago. 🙂 In case you haven’t grabbed it and still want it, you may be lucky to even find it on sale soon or buy it with some perks such as free shipping or discount codes.

Let me quickly mention the packaging which I must say looks very dashing in photos and super Instagrammable. What may look good in photos, sometimes may give you a different opinion in real life… for me this was the packaging.

As much as I like the mirror-like golden compact (which leaves traces of fingerprints everytime you use it), I cannot keep quiet about its weight. Feels extremely light which I wouldn’t have expected from a luxury brand where products have a bit more weight to them.

I like an elegant, hefty palette with some weight to it that will conserve that luxury feel and high quality. While the elegant look is there when I see the palette, once I hold it in my hand it gives me a different impression… of a cheaper quality that wouldn’t actually reflect the final price of this product. Maybe I’m being too harsh but this is what I always feel when I’m holding this palette. I do appreciate the mirror inside, don’t get me wrong, but still wouldn’t thought a palette like this will feel like a feather.

Is not a secret that many brands have made cuts into their packaging quality and come up with cheaper packaging (costs, materials) so they can keep the same prices while the packaging quality is obviously diminished. Even though many are not talking about this aspect, I’m a bit bothered by it because a lower quality packaging must also reflect a lower price.

I honestly don’t have a problem with that as long as the product performs the same (texture, pigmentation, longevity, application) but the price is lowered because we are getting a different quality in packaging (that ghost-like type of packaging drives me crazy).

The overall formula of the 12 eyeshadows was quite blendable, long-wearing, minor fall out, while the majority of shades were pretty pigmented but there are some of them who needs improvement.

In terms of color story, I said even on Instagram, that I don’t see anything special, so unless you are really missing these shades from your collection, don’t go and splurge on it. These are pretty much universal shades, especially the nudes that I’m sure every makeup obsessed can easily recreate or dupe from her old palettes. I just love how well they all go together and prefer having them all in a single palette. I sold some of my palettes throughout the years and made a custom that if I don’t use a palette for 3 months, I must sell it so I can make room for new ones.

It’s definitely an universal wearable palette for light and darker skin tones, that will take you from day to night if you want to create different looks for different occasions. The palette itself suggests 4 different looks, DAY, DESK, DATE and DREAM which are more than obvious for which occasions and times of the day you should use it. This is merely a brand suggestion and of course you can mix them as you wish.

I’m mostly reaching out for DESK and DREAM eyeshadows. It offers a good variety of transition shades for light and deeper skin tones alike which is definitely a bonus. This can easily be your everyday eyeshadow palette (mine has been for several weeks) if you are into nudes and pinks, just like I am.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette Shade by Shade Review & Swatches

DAY SHADES

Day Prime is a light rosy gold with warm, orange undertones and a metallic finish. It had opaque color coverage in a single layer with a luminous, metallic finish that can be used as a highlighter. The consistency is soft and creamy but dense. It applied well and blended easily without fall out. It can be intensified with applied with fingertips. I got around eight and half hours wear.

Day Enhance is a light copper with slightly, warm undertones and a metallic sheen with gold micro-sparkle. It had a great color payoff with a rich and opaque coverage in a single layer. It applied evenly across the lid and blended effortlessly without fall-out. The texture feels creamy, dense but without being thick and it’s easy to work with. I like to use my fingertips as well for this shade but also a damp brush. It took me close to eight and half hours wear.

Day Smoke is a muted, medium burnt coral with warm undertones and a matte finish. It had a good color payoff with a buildable coverage that reached opaque pigmentation. The texture was a bit powdery and was prone to sheering out during blending. I had almost 8 hours wear.

DESK SHADES

Desk Prime is a medium peachy-camel with warm, orange undertones and a matte finish. It had a medium coverage that was buildable to a nearly opaque finish in a second layer. The texture was soft, dusty and powdery, being prone to sheering out during blending. I got around seven hours wear before it started to fade.

Desk Enhance is a deep peachy-coral with warm, orange undertones and a matte finish. It had nearly opaque coverage buildable with a second layer. The texture is soft, smooth and velvety but thin and powdery, although it didn’t show any fall-out during the application. It took me close to eight hours wear before fading slightly.

Desk Smoke is medium-dark burnt terracotta with slightly warm undertones and a matte finish. It had opaque color in a single layer and applied well even on bare skin without fall out. The texture is very smooth and finely-milled to the touch, being easily blendable and without looking patchy. I got around eight hours wear with this shade.

DATE SHADES

Date Prime is light-medium taupe with warm undertones and a matte finish. It was almost opaque in a single layer so it was easily buildable to a full opacity with half of layer on. The formula was soft, smooth and velvety to the touch without any fall out during the application. It lasted on me about eight hours.

Date Enhance is a soft brown with slightly warm undertones and a matte finish. It was opaque in a single layer with a soft texture that was easily blendable and didn’t caused any fall-out. It took me close to eight hours before starting to fade.

Date Smoke is a dark, velvety brown with warm, red undertones and a matte finish. It had medium coverage, looking patchy in a single layer but was easily buildable to full opacity with an extra layer. The texture was smooth and velvety so it was easily blendable without any fall out. I noticed it does tend to sheer out just a bit so building up the color is a step you shouldn’t skin. In terms of long lasting, I got eight hours wear.

DREAM SHADES

Dream Prime is a medium red rosy pink with warm undertones and a shimmering metallic sheen. It had a great pigmentation, almost opaque in a single layer that applied evenly and easily across the lid. It shown even more pigmentation when applied wet or with fingertips. The texture was super smooth and emollient with a cream to powder feel. It stayed on well for eight hours.

Dream Enhance is a dark sunset pink with warm undertones and a metallic sheen. It had rich, opaque pigmentation in a single layer that applied smoothly and blended easily. The texture felt smooth and creamy but it gave a bit of a fall out when applied with a dry brush. It wore nice for eight and a half hours.

Dream Smoke is a bright berry-rose with neutral-to-warm undertones and a matte finish. It had opaque pigmentation in a single layer with a smooth and velvety texture that applied fairly easily. It tended to look a bit patchy when applied but one extra layer evened out the color beautifully while I got around eight and a half hours wear.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette Makeup Looks

As I told you, I’ve been using this palette for over 3 months now and as it came to pass, it has become my most used palette during this time. Since I’ve been caught outside UK “thanks” to this Covid19 situation, this palette along with 2 others from Pat McGrath were my only toys for the past few months.

For this look I’ve used on my lips Rouge Bunny Rouge Sweet Excesses Glassy Gloss No.101 Rosehip Panna Cotta (Review, Lip Swatches, Makeup Looks). I combined the eyeshadows from the Dream and Date looks to create more depth and a mettallic shine.

For this next makeup look I’ve combined Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette with the shades from Pat McGrath Divine Rose Palette (review, swatches, makeup looks).

On my cheeks I’m wearing a soft pink from SUQQU Powder Loose Blush No.101 Yukibudou (review, swatches) and MAC Double Gleam Extra Dimension Skinfinish Lunar New Year 2020 (review, swatches, makeup look). My lips are coated with Guerlain #06 Rouge G de Guerlain Lipstick (review, lip swatches, makeup look).

Photos are taken a few hours apart. 🙂

