Pat McGrath Boudoir Rose & Belle Amour Divinyl Lip Shines Reviews, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

Hello lovelies!

Pat McGrath Rose Decadence Collection is a dream for any pink makeup addict out there but from the entire collection the new Lip Fetish Divinyl Lip Shine line got my interest straight away. I bought only these two shades after I saw lip swatches and of course I wanted to go with the pinkest from the bunch.

Pat McGrath Boudoir Rose & Belle Amour Divinyl Lip Shines Review

Along with these two new lippies I also bought Pat McGrath Rose Decadence Eyeshadow Palette (review, live swatches, makeup looks). Straight away I was hooked on the pink couture-chrome case. You know I’m a sucker for pink so the packaging was just goals for me.

On the other hand I was justifying my purchase not only for review purposes but out of curiosity to try out the new hybrid formula. Pat describes it as a mixture between a lip gloss and a lip balm. I definitely knew I had to try out at least 2 shades and see that high-gloss finish on my lips with a moisturizing and hydrating texture of the lip balm. I would be wearing these shades through Autumn and Winter so hydration is very much welcomed. Why not add a touch of color while wearing a comfy balm?! 🙂

The formula is packed with antioxidant lychee extract and rich coconut butter that deliver the benefits of a lip-treatment mask in a light-as-air, sensuously-soft lip-soothing formula, leaving lips looking smooth and plumped. Everything sounded like a dream and if the price wasn’t so spicy I would have picked out more shades.

The Insane Price Difference between U.S. and UK!

Each Divinyl shade is priced in U.S. for $36.00 (equivalent to £28.00) while in UK I paid £35.00 (equivalent to $45.00). I honestly don’t understand why brands just change the currency symbol, creating a huge price difference between markets. This is so frustrating and when it comes to a luxurious brand like Pat McGrath who has spicy products, the price difference is insane.

Why doesn’t anyone who receives PR from PMG labs talks about these issues? Because I doubt that many consumers in U.S. will buy a colorful lip balm for $45.00 honestly. Especially when this year, her new products went on sale for 20% – 25% OFF right after 2-3 weeks from the launch date. I’m honestly so disappointed because the few people that are trying to point out some things, even as a customer feedback they get blocked on Instagram by Pat McGrath. This is not how a brand should behave.

Don’t get me wrong I love sales too and if Chicprofile wasn’t my full time job, I would buy most products only on sale. I think it’s disrespectful to her customers who are excited for her launches and purchase the products at full price, only to see them on sale after 2 weeks. Being a blogger makes me buy the products right when they launch or from Pre-Launch and so on.

I think these new Divinyl lip products are highly overpriced not only for U.S. but especially for UK market. We are talking about a colorful lip balm here in the end. Yes, both colors offer quite a good amount of color and pigmentation but let’s call them as they are…. lip balms. The price should be regulated accordingly as there are luxury lipsticks with more affordable prices that last on my lips for 7-8 hours.

I would still want to try more shades from this line but definitely I’m not going to pay the full price again. You should wait for a sale especially since all her limited edition products miraculously become permanent. Yet again, nobody dares to talk about these things as they love a glamorous PR packaging.

At full price in UK for the money that you’d buy 3 Pat McGrath Divinyl Lip Balms in U.S. you can almost buy 4. A simple lip balm shouldn’t cost $46 (converted from £35.00). Even some Instagram pages that are always against luxury makeup are not saying anything about Pat anymore since they received a “thank you” package. 🙂

Pat McGrath Boudoir Rose & Belle Amour Divinyl Lip Shines Live Swatches

Here are the swatches for Pat McGrath Boudoir Rose & Belle Amour Divinyl Lip Shines in 2 layers applied on my hand. Check out LIVE SWATCHES in this quick Instagram video. These shades look really juicy and they will give lips a fresh look.

Pat McGrath Boudoir Rose Divinyl Lip Shine Review

Pat McGrath Boudoir Rose Divinyl Lip Shine ($36.00 / £35.00 for 0.08 oz.) is a medium pink leaning to a soft peach with warm undertones and a luminous sheen. It has semi-opaque color payoff in a single layer delivering a good color payoff that changed my natural lip color. The texture was smooth, like a thin cream and with a lightweight feel. On my lips I noticed more of a moderate glossy finish than the high-shine she was talking about.

I don’t even want a lip balm to have a super intense high shine as I’m good with a natural sheen. The application went on flawlessly and the color looked even on my lips from a single swipe. It felt really emollient and moisturizing on the lips but throughout the wear I noticed how it sink into lip lines. I would have expected a flawless formula considering the luxury price but on my mum’s lips it wasn’t forging of very minor imperfections.

The color wear well on me for about four hours but without eating. It felt moisturizing throughout the wear and it didn’t stain my lips. When I had a meal the color faded away quickly and I needed to reapply if I wanted more intensity but the moisturizing feeling lingered on. 🙂

Pat McGrath Belle Amour Divinyl Lip Shine Review

Pat McGrath Belle Amour Divinyl Lip Shine ($36.00 / £35.00 for 0.08 oz.) is a deep raspberry pink with very subtle neutral-warm undertones a glossy finish. It had a good color payoff and was intensely pigmented, showing almost opaque color coverage in a single pass. The application went on easily as the color glided evenly across my lips without tugging or pulling.

The formula is very creamy, just like a balm, with a slippery and lightweight consistency that felt smooth and soft on the lips. I like the shiny finish as it makes my lips look fresh and more plumped but it’s not a super glossy intense shine. The color didn’t emphasize my lip lines and didn’t sink into my lip lines throughout wear. I had about four and a half hours wear with this formula while my lips felt hydrated at all times.

I love wearing this color as a balm because it is pigmented enough that I don’t need to apply any other lip color on top. The moisturizing, balmy and hydrating sensation is pleasant and keeps my lips soft and nourish. Still…it’s a super expensive colorful lip balm. 🙂

Pat McGrath Divinyl Lip Shine Makeup Look



On my complexion I used Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup looks) paired with Rouge Bunny Rouge Loose Powder. On my cheeks I’ve used Peach Dush eyeshadow (Pat McGrath Rose Decadence Palette) as a blusher and the new Antonym Baked Highlighter (upcoming review) that I received. I’ve also used one of the Antonym Cosmetics eye pencils in brown, to gently trace a line and then follow up with the eyeliner.

In the first and second photo I’m wearing Pat McGrath Belle Amour Divinyl Lip Shine which I really like. If it had just a hint of cool-blue undertones instead of this soft warmness, I’d have loved it more. The color is very pretty and goes very well with Pat McGrath Rose Decadence Eyeshadow Palette (review, live swatches, makeup looks) that I’m wearing on my eyes.

In this last photo I’m wearing Pat McGrath Boudoir Rose Divinyl Lip Shine which is definitely much warmer and a much lighter shade. Which one do you prefer? I personally love both and like I said I’m tempted to try out more shades from this range….only when they go on sale. 🙂

