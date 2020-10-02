Dior Backstage 005 Copper Gold Glow Face Palette Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

Dior Backstage 005 Copper Gold Glow Face Palette is one of the three new additions to Dior Backstage collection. I bought all three of them and I already reviewed the previous two so make sure to give a quick read before you purchase them.

Dior Backstage 005 Copper Gold Glow Face Palette Review

Dior Backstage 005 Copper Gold Glow Face Palette ($45.00 / £36.00 for 10g/ 0.35 oz) is a combination of coral with a glittery finish, copper metallic, a bronze with a shimmery finish and a golden bronze with an intense finish. This one is a limited edition release, while the previous two will be joining the permanent collection.

Copper Gold incarnates gold with warm copper tones and was designed for medium and deeper skin tones. I love the color story so much that I wanted to buy it not only for review purposes but for myself as well. I turned it into an eyeshadow palette but there’s still a shade that works great as highlighter even on light skin.

Check out my videos under MOTD highlights section on Instagram where I’m showing you the makeup look I created using this palette. You can see for yourselves how the Coral shade (top left corner) works beautiful as a highlighter on me.

The top two shades had a more sheer-medium coverage but easily buildable while the bottom shades were intensely pigmented in a single layer. I like this palette because it offers shades in different finishes from metallic to sparkle and glitter. You can use the on the eyes on their own or as eyeshadow toppers but some of them will cause fall out.

SAME ISSUES WITH THE PACKAGING

I know many of you are fans of Dior Backstage packaging but as many products as I try from this collection I can’t not get used to the low quality of the packaging. It’s not only cheap looking but it feels cheap as well and it creates a lot of problems to a lot of people. It’s one of the most problematic packaging I’ve met as the shades are either not very well glued in the pan, or they break up super easily when the packaging is miss-handled.

While I understand the concept of Dior Backstage line, I cannot agree with type of packaging which for me has been problematic. I mentioned in my review of Dior Backstage 003 Pure Gold Glow Face Palette (review, live swatches, makeup look) that one of the shades came off. The packaging doesn’t give me the impression of being sturdy and the shades are often not glued well.

Dior Backstage 005 Copper Gold Glow Face Palette Live Swatches

Here I swatched Dior Backstage 005 Copper Gold Glow Face Palette in two layers directly on bare skin without any eyeshadow primer or base applied underneath. I have LIVE SWATCHES for you as well so you can have a better look at these sparkling shades. If you are gold highlighter fanatic you are going to love this palette.

Dior Backstage 005 Copper Gold Glow Face Palette Shade by Shade Review

Coral is a light coral with warm undertones paired with a pink-bronze glitter finish. It had a sheer coverage in a single swipe being buildable close to a medium coverage in two layers. The color can be intensified if used wet but for my light skin tone I prefer to use it dry.

The texture is smooth, you can’t feel the glitter when you swatch the shade but is firmly pressed in the pan so it causes fall out. I used this as an eyeshadow but it caused fall out during the application so make sure to apply it with a damp flat brush and just press it onto the lid. It can work as an eyeshadow topper and you can use your fingertips to just pop on a sheer veil of coral shimmer.

This is the only shade in the palette that works as a highlighter on me. Of course it’s the lightest one but it’s also very sparkly and glittery so one layer was enough for me. It’s the only shade in the palette that has so much glitter so you don’t need to build up the color as it’s more about the finish and sparkle. I didn’t want to add more than a single layer of color because this thing is sparkly and can emphasize skin texture.

It wore well on me for about 7 hours and it caused minor fall out.

Copper is a medium rosy copper with strong warm undertones and a shimmery-metallic finish. It had a medium coverage in a single layer which was easily buildable to almost full opacity in a second layer. This shade is very luminous and gives a beautiful intense, metallic shimmery finish on the cheeks but on the eyes as well.

The texture is soft, quite easy to pick up from the pan but it causes minor fall out. It doesn’t feel dry and it applies beautifully on the lid. Make sure to use it wet on the lid or press it with your fingertips to make that shimmer stay in place. Looks beautiful on it’s on but also as an eyeshadow topper. On the cheeks this color is too dark and too intense for me. I imagine how gorgeous it will glow especially on deep, dark skin. It will make a booming highlighter. 🙂

I got around 7 and a half hours wear before it started to fade noticeably.

Tan Bronze is a deep-dark chocolate brown with warm undertones paired with gold shimmer and a metallic sheen. It had an excellent color payoff being opaque in a single layer. The texture is smooth, very soft to the touch and applies like a dream. Works beautifully as an eyeshadow, applies evenly, blends easily and it doesn’t have a tendency to sheer out when blending.

It’s my favorite color from the pan and unfortunately I cannot use it on my cheeks but I’m sure you deep-dark skin queens are going to love it. The subtle metallic sheen is so beautiful and those fine gold shimmery particles just enrich this color. I got around 8 hours wear with this formula before it started to fade on me.

Golden Bronze is a light medium coral-beige with warm undertones and an intense metallic finish. It had a good color payoff being almost opaque in a single layer. It can be used both wet and dry and strikes quite a pigmentation even when applied dry. I really enjoyed using this as an eyeshadow thanks to its super smooth, soft creamy texture that applied like a dream.

The best way for me to apply it was by using my fingertips and just swiping the color over my lid and gently blending the edges. I could use only this shade and the Tan Bronze to create a makeup look as they go so well together. On my cheeks it could work if I apply it with a very light hand, dry and with a fluffier brush but I’ll have to buff it out and diffuse it. That metallic sheen really brings in the light and cast a beautiful beige peachy shade.

I would love to see this color on someone with medium skin color so if bought this palette please tag me in your makeup looks on Instagram. It wore well on me for about 8 hours without causing fall out.

Dior Backstage 005 Copper Gold Glow Face Palette Makeup Look

For this makeup look I used Dior Backstage 005 Copper Gold Glow Face Palette both on my eyes and on my cheeks. The colors work great as eyeshadow and here I used all of them. On my upper crease I used the lightest matte shade from Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette (review, live swatches, makeup look). With the top 2 shades I had some fall out so make sure to apply them with a wet brush and using patting motions.

They really have a beautiful glow and will bring any makeup to life. You can easily build up the colors but I just wanted something sparkly yet not to the extreme. I’ve also used the Antonym Cosmetics Brown Eye Pencil (upcoming review), smudged closely to my upper and lower lash line. As a mascara I’ve used Shiseido Imperial Lash for long, natural looking lashes.

On my face I’m also wearing Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup looks) and Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer (review, swatches). As a face primer I used Benefit POREfessional Primer which definitely has a lighter, more liquidy texture than my all time favorite Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review).

On my cheeks I’m wearing the Coral shade (top left corner) as a highlighter and it works really well being the lightest in the palette. I just applied the shade dry and in one and a half layer as I didn’t want to add to much shimmer on my cheeks.

I’m wearing Charlotte Tilbury Jewel Lips in Walk of No Shame (review, live & lip swatches, makeup looks) on my lips. The makeup look turned out very nice, super wearable even for light skin. I guess it depends on the way you apply the shades. If you choose to wear them dry for a subtle look or in 2-3 layers and used wet for a more intense color.

