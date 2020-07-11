Hello lovelies!

I was on the lookout for a new black eyeliner or eye pencil when I thought of trying out Chanel Noir Intense Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner. To my shame I admit I didn’t try out before any of the shades in the range even though I know Chanel has about 35 of them.

Chanel Noir Intense Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner Review

Chanel Noir Intense (88) Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner ($33.00 / £22.00 for 0.01 oz.) is a deep black with a soft matte finish. It had a good color payoff in a single layer but I still needed a second layer to obtain that inkiness present in the pencil itself. It’s not fully opaque in a single swipe so it definitely needs an extra layer.

The consistency is smooth, lightly creamy which made it easily to apply and glide on the skin. It can be easily smudged in the first few seconds and can work out as a base or for a smokey eye look. On my waterline it didn’t perform that well unfortunately. It faded noticeably after the first 20-30 minutes so I needed to reapply. Once I reapplied the color stayed put on my waterline for about 3 hours. It definitely performs better when applied on my lid as I got about 8 hours wear with very minimal fading over time.

It’s worth mentioning that my eyes are very sensitive and I always had a hard time finding a good kohl or gel pencil that will stick to my waterline.

In my case I wouldn’t hurry to call it waterproof as it fades from my waterline that quickly. It is a retractable eyeliner so it’s easy to use and doesn’t require a pencil sharpener but after the first application the tip is rounded. I’m not usually keen on retractable pencils because I can get a sharp line so I prefer to smudge them or apply on my waterline.

Chanel Noir Intense Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner Swatch

In a single pass the color is not that pigmented as you can see from the swatch bellow. It can definitely be intensified by is not a super intense black like I would want it.

Chanel Noir Intense Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner Makeup Look

Check out my makeup look in the video above and see how Chanel Noir Intense Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner looks applied on my waterline and gently smudged at the bottom of my upper lid.

I applied the color only half way through my waterline as I didn’t want to darken the look more than this.

For the rest of my look I used Urban Decay Naked Ultraviolet Palette (review, live swatches), a soft flush of color on my cheeks from Clinique 12 Pink Pop Cheek Pop Blush (upcoming review). On my lips I’m wearing Hermes Rose Boise Matte Lipstick (upcoming review) which is quite a daring nude for me but I love this color so much.

No foundation or concealer, just applied Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Aging Moisturiser SPF 30 (review, ingredients) on my entire complexion. This product provides a very sheer veil of color that helps even out my skin tone (in very natural way) and gives me a matte finish. It’s is available in 2 combinations for both normal to dry and normal to combo/ oily. In the Summer I tend to wear as less foundation as possible and this moisturizer is a must for me. I wore it everyday since last Summer and when we go in holidays at the sea my boyfriend uses it as well for SPF purposes as he doesn’t want a red nose or his skin peeling off.

In order to smooth out my lines and wrinkles I applied a thin layer of Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review) which is more than just a primer. It does an excellent job at keep my complexion matte and smooth looking throughout the day even under these crazy hot temperatures. If you live in a hot and humid climate this baby can be your holy grail. It’s inexpensive so it’s worth giving it a try.

