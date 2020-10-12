Hello beauties!

Get ready to see what Hermes Beauty has prepared for you as a Holiday 2020 Launch. There’s a Hermes Piano 24 Lipsticks Set launching next month but that will be a set that you need to lock it out in a safe. I mean 24 Hermes Lipsticks exceeds the cost of my kidney so I’m not going to think about the price this time. I’m more excited about these colorful Rouge Hermes Lipstick Cases. I’d pick only one and you can easily guess it! 🙂 I’m so predictable, I know it.

Japan Launch Date – 15 November 2020 (reservations start on 26 October) U.S. / UK – Shop Hermes Beauty at Nordstrom, Harrods, SAKS

Hermes Holiday 2020 Piano 24 Lipsticks Set

This limited edition Hermes Piano 24 Lipsticks Set contains all the representative shades of the brand. The set will host10 matte finish shades and 14 satin lipsticks. Rouge Hermes Lipsticks are placed side by side like a piano keyboard in a specially made orange box.

Jerome Touronn, creative director of the Maison’s beauty department, said, “For me, color is like a musical note. The combination of colors forms a scale-like range of colors and creates harmony. 24 color lipsticks resonate with each other like a piano keyboard. With this, you can enjoy the colors at will. “

The lip colors, which are inspired by icon products such as leather products and silk, are all attractive because of their exquisite color balance created based on Hermès’ original silk color samples. Unique to the Maison, such as “Rose Zanzoran”, which has a faint violet color, “Rouge Orange”, which is a mixture of red and orange, and “Beige Naturel”, which has a natural color like carefully tailored gloves. You can enjoy elegant colors in matte and satin finishes.



Launching on the same day with luxurious lipstick set are these new Rouge Hermes Lipstick cases. These smooth leather lipstick cases caught my attention straight away. Apparently they will be available at online retailers in November. I’m definitely aiming for the pink one. How about you?