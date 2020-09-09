Hello beauties!

I hope you are sitting comfortable and you have the time for Rouge Bunny Rouge Full Colour Matt Lipsticks review because this one will be a long but interesting read. Last month RBR launched this new Velvet Whispers lipstick line which features these 7 new lipstick shades formulas. You’ll probably say that during these times lipsticks are the least purchased products and you may be right. But how about a lipstick that is not only long lasting but the color remains even after you take off your face masks? 🙂

Rouge Bunny Rouge Full Colour Matt Lipsticks Review

Rouge Bunny Rouge is a brand that I’ve been blogging about since 2012 even though their products are not so well known across the world. They were so nice to send me the entire Velvet Whispers Collection to review and I’m so happy I can share all the details with you. More popular in Europe than in U.S., Rouge Bunny Rouge is also known for its signature fragrances which I’ve tried and begin to love over the years. They are very strong and powerful scents, statement fragrances that will not go unnoticed once you wear them.

I have many makeup favorites from Rouge Bunny Rouge but considering they are a small brand, they don’t suffocate the beauty world with many releases. Now let’s talk about these new matt lipsticks with a new formula, bright colors and comfortable matte finish. You can check out my unboxing video where I showed this collection along with new releases from Rouge Bunny Rouge that I’ll be reviewing next. 🙂

The new RBR Full Colour Matt Lipsticks ( €29.00 for 3 g/ 0.11 oz) come in a selection of classic red and berry shades for statement lips and soft rosy and nude hues. All of them captivate with concentrated colour and a vibrant matt effect, while the texture impresses with a wonderful light and silk-structured texture.

Five of the shades was insanely pigmented and delivered opaque coverage in a single payoff. The texture was smooth, non drying and quite comfortable. I like that they are long lasting and some of the shades keep a strong color payoff even after 5-6 hours wear when I had a meal.

I want to talk about the packaging which is black, very simple and discreet. Only the RBR logo and I love the simplicity but what I love most is the metallic closure. It makes the lipstick appear so elegant and chic and gives it a touch of luxury but without that opulence if you know what I mean. It’s just quality but without the showoff. 🙂

Rouge Bunny Rouge doesn’t test on animals, is suitable for vegans and products are free from parabens and fragrance.

Rouge Bunny Rouge Full Colour Matt Lipsticks Live Swatches

Here are all the colors swatched on my arm in a single pass. They are truly pigmented and intense delivering an opaque color coverage in a single pass. The first two shades No.110 Mirthful Innuendo and No.107 Lighthearted Murmur were the only ones that were not fully opaque in a single layer. They look more natural, especially that nude pink that is very light and you need a second layer to make the color work.

Rouge Bunny Rouge Full Colour Matt Lipsticks Shade by Shade Review

Full Color Matte Lipstick Mirthful Innuendo (110) ( €29.00 for 3 g/ 0.11 oz) is a light-medium nude brown with soft plum undertones which dries down to a matte finish. It had a good color payoff but needed one and a half layer to be completely opaque. It glides easily and evenly across the lips and takes a bit to dry down to a soft matte finish.

The color is the perfect natural nude color for me, without having warm undertones and that’s why I like it so much. In time it will emphasize a bit the lip lines but not from a noticeable distance. The consistency is thick but creamy and it doesn’t feel very emollient on the lips. It feels comfortable throughout the wear and last well on me for about 6 hours.

When I had a meal or drink the color faded slightly from the center of my lips without leaving a stain. When the color wears off completely I don’t feel the need to apply a lip balm or hydrate my lips as they are still smooth and soft.

Full Color Matte Lipstick Lighthearted Murmur (107) ( €29.00 for 3 g/ 0.11 oz) is a light baby pink with cool-blue undertones and a soft matte finish. It was fully opaque in two layers but because the color is light it does emphasize lip lines. The consistency is thick and doesn’t glide super smoothly on the lips in a single pass.

I had to even out the color with a single layer otherwise the color looked patchy. Personally I love this light, nude cool tone pink and you’ve seen me wearing it 2 days in a row when I posted also videos on Instastories. It’s a color more suitable for fair and light skin tones I’d say. Throughout the wear I didn’t feel my lips dry but after 3 hours wear the formula really sank into my lips and created that aspect of dry lips but not from a noticeable distance.

When I wore this color I had the same feeling as when I was wearing Tom Ford Blow-Up Satin Matte lipstick (review, swatches). Even though I love both shades if you look up close there’s not a perfect coverage and a seamless look. I had around 5 hours wear with this formula without drying my lips.

Full Color Matte Lipstick Visionary Breath (108) ( €29.00 for 3 g/ 0.11 oz) is a bright brick-orange with strong warm undertones and a matte finish. It had an intense pigmentation and was fully opaque in a single layer. This color is so intense and pigmented that screams Summer or playfulness straight up. It’s definitely not for those who are color shy.

I would love to see this one on someone with darker, deep skin as I’m sure it will look amazing. You know that warm undertones are not my cup of tea and especially orange lipsticks. So I won’t lie and you know that I probably won’t wear this shade too much. The consistency is the same as the others, thick but creamy and this one glided easily across the lips.

It dries down to a subtle matte finish but from a normal distance you can’t say that it emphasizes lip lines. On the other hand if you look up close you’ll see these lip lines while the formula was still comfortable on the lips and non drying. I had around six and a half hours wear before the color started to fade away from the center of my lips and I noticed a slightly drying sensation.

Full Color Matte Lipstick Innocent Inhale (112) ( €29.00 for 3 g/ 0.11 oz) is a medium red which leans to a soft raspberry and has neutral-cool undertones with a matte finish. The color payoff was excellent and the pigmentation was rich in a single swipe. I needed only one layer to get full opaque coverage and I’m not saying this because it’s my favorite shade from this collection.

I can definitely say this is going to be one of my favorite red lip colors and you know I don’t like to wear red lips. Thanks to that soft raspberry and blue undertone this color looks so great on my lips and complements my skin tone. If you love cool tone red lipsticks then you definitely got to try it out. Check out my makeup looks down bellow to see for yourself. 🙂

The consistency is thick but the colors applies well and glides easily across the lips without pulling or tugging. I also prefer to apply my lip liner first and then pat this color on to my lips for a soft effect. It is intense, rich pigmented, therefore the lips lines are not emphasized throughout the wear. It didn’t feel drying and stayed on well for over 7 hours even after eating and drinking.

When the color wears off it started to fade away from the center of the lip and because it leaves a strong stain behind it creates like a gradient effect as it doesn’t fade away in patches.

Full Color Matte Lipstick Ambitious Insinuation (109) ( €29.00 for 3 g/ 0.11 oz) is a bright true red with very soft warm undertones and a matte finish. It had excellent pigmentation being fully opaque in a single swipe. This could easily be the perfect classic red statement color for anyone. I was quite surprised to see how well it looks on me and because it didn’t have strong warm undertones I actually like it.

It’s the kind of color that would be ideal for a pin-up makeup look or a classic Marilyn Monroe makeup. I only wish I could be more experimented with that winged eyeliner but I keep practicing whenever I have the time. This one has the same thick consistency but applies and glides easily across the lips without pulling or tugging.

I love how beautiful it looks on the lips, doesn’t settle or emphasizes lip lines at all, therefore it looks so rich and elegant. I got to wear it for over 7 hours before it started to fade away from the center of my lips leaving a strong stain behind.

Full Color Matte Lipstick Sanguine Sigh (111) ( €29.00 for 3 g/ 0.11 oz) is a medium-deep orange brown-brick with strong warm-orange undertones and a matte finish. It was fully opaque in a single layer showing rich pigmentation and excellent color payoff. This is obviously not my favorite shade but I think it will complement very well medium and darker skin tones.

It could be their everyday bright lip color that will look more beautiful on them than on fair skin tones to be honest. The consistency has the same thickness and the formula doesn’t settle or emphasize lip lines.

It dries down in over a minute in a very subtle matte finish and feels comfortable throughout the wear. Not even in the day where I swatched all these lip colors so I can take photos, I didn’t feel my lips dry. I did though apply just a touch of lip balm between the shades. With this color I had a bit over 7 hours before fading from the center of my lips and leaving a soft stain behind.

Full Color Matte Lipstick Vigorous Whiff (111) ( €29.00 for 3 g/ 0.11 oz) is a deep-dark wine-brown with plum undertones and a matte finish. It had opaque coverage when swatched on my hand but on my lips I needed a second layer. The color is very intense, quite vampy and extreme. If you like wearing a more intense makeup or a Gothic look then this shade will look beautiful on you.

I wore this color two times actually but it’s too dark for my light skin and I think it hardens my features. I can’t say it doesn’t look beautiful, it looks just to dark, extreme and intense on me. Even though the color is intense the application didn’t go so smoothly. In a single layer the color looked patchy even though it was intense so I needed a second layer. In the lip swatch bellow I left the color in a single layer so you can see what I’m talking about.

Under sunlight the color doesn’t look that dark anymore but still I don’t think is the best choice for my kind of lip color. This would definitely go on beautifully on deeper, olive and darker skin tones. It tended to emphasize my lip lines just a little bit but lasted on me very well for over 7 hours when it faded away and didn’t look even anymore.

Rouge Bunny Rouge Full Colour Matt Lipsticks Makeup Looks

For this makeup look I tried to practice my winged eyeliner by using Chanel Noir Intense Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner (review, makeup look). I’m still exercising this winged eyeliner technique that so many Makeup Artists are recommending for hooded eyes so please excuse my imperfect line.

This makeup look would have been a very natural one, pretty classy and office appropriate actually if it wasn’t for the black eye pencil. You can see how soft the shades look….I don’t want to say washed out 🙂 So eyeshadow used were from Charlotte Tilbury The Sophisticate Luxury Palette (review, live swatches). On my lips I’m wearing RBR No.110 Mirthful Innuendo, that classic and perfect nude lip color for me.

Here I wanted to vamp up this make this look by using RBR No.109 Ambitious Insiunation. Remember that I told you this lipstick shade would go well on everyone…even on me that I’m not such a fan of red lips.

On my cheeks I’m wearing shades from NARS Overlust Cheek Palette (review, live swatches, makeup look) and on my lips I have my favorite shade RBR No.112 Innocent Inhale. It doesn’t look so innocent, does it? I love the subtle hint of pink.

Still wearing No.112 Innocent Inhale which I think is the perfect red lip shade for me. I’m sorry but I cannot seem to like a lipstick shade so much unless it has even a minuscule dose of pink or blue undertone in.

Last but not least I told you that RBR No.106 Vigorous Whiff is too dark for me. I to think it took this makeup look a step further and make it look more vampish and extreme.

What do you guys think? Should I try wearing it again? 🙂

