Charlotte Tilbury Star Aura Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

Last but not least I’m reviewing Charlotte Tilbury Star Aura Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter quad. This is the last of the three that I tried and honestly my favorite in terms of color story. I have live swatches and a makeup look waiting for you after the jump along with shade by shade review of this palette.

Charlotte Tilbury Star Aura Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter Review

Charlotte Tilbury Star Aura Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter ($53.00 / £42.00 for 2.8 g/ 0.09 oz) is new and limited edition eyeshadow quad featuring shades of glittering pink champagne and metallic blush pink, mink brown and antiqued brown for a dreamy, soft smokey gaze.

All the shades have the same soft metallic sheen with smooth and creamy, gel to powder formula. The effect on the eyes is very natural but offers luminosity and shades complement eachother beautifully. Perhaps the downsize of this palette is that there’s not much variety within this palette, the shades being very similar to eachother.

Some of you asked me to compare this quad with Tom Ford Nude Dip Eye Color Quad (review, live swatches, makeup look) therefore I did so in this IGTV video. There’s definitely a similarity between the two but I think Tom Ford Soleil d’Hiver is much closer to our color story here. Unfortunately I don’t have this palette to show you and make comparisons but you can look up reviews online.

THE PACKAGING

The compact has the Hollywood outer packaging with star detailing and the rose gold diamond in the middle with the CT logo. It snaps on shut and has a mirror inside, pretty much her typical, usual packaging for eyeshadow quads.

Charlotte Tilbury Star Aura Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter Live Swatches

I took swatches on a bare skin in a single layer under studio white light. Now if you want to see LIVE SWATCHES then head over to my Instagram. Like always I post live swatches on Instagram so you can have a better understanding how the eyeshadows look.

Charlotte Tilbury Star Aura Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter Shade by Shade Review

Star Aura (Prime) is a light pink champagne with slightly peachy, warm undertones and a soft shimmery silver glitter finish. It had a good color payoff applied dry in a single layer. On the lid it can work as a topper if applied dry but if you want more pigmentation then using a damp brush will help.

The consistency is very smooth, soft to the touch and creamy but it will cause some minor fall out during the application (applied dry). The best way for me to avoid fall-out was to pick it up with a damp brush and just press it onto the lid and only slightly blended around the edges. I do love that’s a true shimmer, very smooth consistency so you cannot feel the glittery particles when you swatch it.

If you want to follow Charlotte Tilbury directions, basically this is a prime shade which should be used all over the lid. So I don’t know how this will work for most of you but it’s definitely not the way I want to use it. In terms of longevity it took me close to 7 hours wear before it started to fade noticeably on me and had minor fall out throughout the wear.

Star Aura (Enhance) is a soft blush pink with slightly warm undertones and a soft metallic sheen. It was buildable up to an opaque coverage in two layers (applied wet) but in a single layer and applied dry it is just a very soft pink. I’d say it’s a really beautiful and light color that you can use for a day makeup look, especially since the metallic finish is so forgiving.

The formula is soft, smooth and quite creamy to the touch and it adheres well onto the lid, blends easily and applies seamlessly. It just takes a little building up to do if you want more intensity out of this shade but I prefer a more delicate look. I got around seven and a half hours wear with this formula without fall-out.

Star Aura (Define) is a medium antique brown with soft warm undertones and gold sparkle with a soft metallic sheen. It was semi-opaque applied dry in a single layer but easily buildable when using your fingertips or a damp brush. I like to put this on the outer corner of my eye and I love the effects and the fact that it doesn’t cause fall out.

I got around eight hours wear with this buttery, super soft formula before the shade started to fade on me.

Star Aura (Smoke) is a medium mink brown with neutral undertones and a soft metallic sheen. It had good color payoff in a single layer (applied dry) and can be intensified to opaque coverage in 2-3 layers. If you want straight up opacity then using your fingertips and a damp brush will help.

The consistency is very soft, smooth and silky to the touch while the color applies well, evenly and without fall out. It’s a shade that I’d use it all over all the lid on its own and it would still look flattering. I also appreciate the soft metallic sheen that it makes it more wearable for day time. On me the shade wore nicely, without fall out for almost eight hours.

Charlotte Tilbury Star Aura Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter Makeup Look

I have a video on IGTV for this makeup look where you can see up close how these shades performed on me. I’m also talking about all the products that I used for which you can find reviews on my blog.

FACE

CHEEKS

Samer Khouzami Face Palette – I used the bronzing shade (upcoming review)

Clinique Cheek Pop in Pink Pop (review, live swatch, makeup look)

Dior Backstage 004 Rose Gold Glow Face Palette – the pink highlighter (review, live swatches, makeup look)

EYES

BROWS

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in Taupe (review, swatches)

Eyeko Brow Gel

LIPS

