Charlotte Tilbury Eyes of a Star Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Charlotte Tilbury Eyes of a Star Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter is one of the three new quads released as part of the new Flawless Filter Spring 2021 collection. Yes, there’s a foundation shade extension along with other goodies. I bought all three quads and Eyes of a Star was the second one that I tried so let’s get into review. I have LIVE SWATCHES and makeup looks so follow me after the jump.

Charlotte Tilbury Eyes of a Star Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter Review

Charlotte Tilbury Eyes of a Star Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter ($53.00 / £42.00 for 2.8 g/ 0.09 oz) is new and limited edition eyeshadow quad featuring warm toned shades of gold and browns. With this eyeshadow palette you are going to achieve a very seamless makeup look as the shade are very similar to each other. The colors blend into eachother very well and there are not many differences between them so you are going for a warm toned brown kinda of look.

There’s no need to even use all the shades together, you can just use two of the shades and skip the rest. I would have loved more diversity within this palette to be honest. The shades, apply well, blend easily and have this super smooth, creamy, gel to powder texture. If you are into very soft, metallic finishes then you are going to enjoy this palette as I feel it’s wearable even for those who don’t want a strong, pigmented color payoff.

THE PACKAGING

The compact has the Hollywood outer packaging with star detailing and the rose gold diamond in the middle with the CT logo. It snaps on shut and has a mirror inside, pretty much her typical, usual packaging for eyeshadow quads.

Charlotte Tilbury Eyes of a Star Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter Live Swatches

Here you have swatches in a single layer taken on bare skin under natural light.

Charlotte Tilbury Eyes of a Star Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter Shade by Shade Review

Eyes of a Star (Prime) is a medium honey gold with strong gold undertones and even a greenish, very subtle tint with soft metallic finish. It had a good color payoff in a single layer that was buildable up to an almost full coverage when applied with a damp brush. Applied dry this shade looks very soft and even the fingertips application won’t get you a fully opaque coverage.

You can use it all over the lid to prep for the other shades as it blend nicely and seamlessly. The texture is soft, smooth and silky and causes minor fall out during the application. I got around 8 hours wear before it started to fade noticeably.

Eyes of a Star (Enhance) is a medium amber brown with an orange tint and soft metallic finish. It had a good pigmentation, almost opaque when applied wet. It blends out easily and adheres well even on bare skin. To get a more rich color payoff you need to apply this shade with a damp brush, pat it on and blended softly around the edges.

It tends to become soft, more like sheering out when blended and it looses its intensity within the other shades. I got around eight hours wear with minor creasing throughout the wear.

Eyes of a Star (Define) is a medium-deep chocolate plum with subtle warm undertones and a soft metallic finish paired with gold shimmer. While it is described as a matte chocolate it leans more plum to me and the finish it’s definitely not matte but more like a soft metallic sheen. It takes several layers to build up the intensity and it gets close to full opacity when applied with a damp brush.

Even when I tried to use my fingertips the color is not that rich and pigmented, more like a medium opacity which looked nice nevertheless. Basically all the shades from this quad are very forgiving on the eyes and not super pigmented in a single layer. It’s easily blendable to tends to sheer out so just softly blend the edges. It got me close to seven and a half hours wear.

Eyes of a Star (Smoke) is a medium terracotta with strong orange, warm undertones and a soft metallic sheen. This shade blended really well with the second shade (Enhance) as they are quite resembling, the difference being that Enhance has some fine gold shimmer. The color is buildable so it takes a few layers to get full opacity but it helps if you apply it with a damp brush.

The texture is very smooth, soft and creamy and adheres well onto the skin and blends easily. On me it lasted for almost eight hours before started to fade noticeably.

Charlotte Tilbury Eyes of a Star Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter Makeup Look

I have a video on IGTV for this makeup look where you can see up close how these shades performed on me. I’m also talking about all the products that I used for which you can find reviews on my blog.

FACE

CHEEKS

Burberry Essentials Glow Palette in 02 Medium to Dark (upcoming review)

For the eye makeup I used Urban Decay primer potion to prep my lids and then went on with the eyeshadows from Eyes of a Star. I lined my eyes using Antonym Cosmetics Eye Pencil in Brown and applied two coats of Shiseido Imperial Lash Mascara.

LIPS

