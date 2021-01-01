Hello lovelies!

We have new Bobbi Brown Spring 2021 Makeup items that just launched and along with them these new and limited edition Crushed Shine Jelly Sticks. They are all available right now for purchase so check the details down bellow.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA

Bobbi Brown Crushed Shine Jelly Sticks & New Lip Colors for Spring 2021

Crushed Shine Jelly Stick – New & Limited Edition – $29.00 A moisturizing, swipe-and-go lipstick that builds from a sheer popsicle tint to a bold pop of color with a soft-shine finish.

Packed with hyaluronic acid and fruit oils like apricot, sweet cherry, and papaya, this moisturizing lipstick helps visibly plump and smooth while improving the moisture barrier with a jelly formula that glides on with a smooth, craveable texture. Honey Slightly pink beige

Slightly pink beige Papaya Electric orange

Electric orange Lilac Lilac berry

Lilac berry Candy Apple Rich yellow red

Rich yellow red Tahiti Bright pink pop

Bright pink pop Cranberry Ruby plum

Crushed Lip Color – New & Permanent – $29.00 This formula’s soft matte pigments deliver high color payoff with a blotted-down, stained effect. Its mix of vitamins E and C and beeswax help the lipstick glide on comfortably while leaving the lips feeling hydrated and kissably soft. This long-wear formula is lightweight, and the look resists feathering and fading. Swipe once for a pigment-rich stain effect—or more for a fuller-coverage look. Buff Cool blue-toned, beige pink

Cool blue-toned, beige pink Blue Raspberry Cool rosy beige

Cool rosy beige Cocoa Cool brown

Cool brown Rich Cocoa Warm rich brown

Warm rich brown Blush Cool, blue-toned pale pink Extra Lip Tint – New & Permanent – $29.00 A lightweight, sheer, and ultra-moisturizing formula with all the benefits of a balm, plus a color-enhancing tint that brings out the best in lips. A nourishing blend of olive, avocado, and jojoba oils smooths and softens lips. It reduces the look of fine lines while delivering a healthier, fuller look. Bare Melon (Satin Finish)

Bare Nude (Satin Finish)

Bare Pink (Satin Finish)

Bare Punch (Satin Finish)

Bare Raspberry (Satin Finish)

Bare Blackberry (Satin Finish)

Bare pink sparkle – a sheer pink tint with gold and pink sparkle (Glitter Finish) (New)

