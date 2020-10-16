Tom Ford Nude Dip Eye Color Quad Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

Tom Ford Nude Dip Eye Color Quad is a well know and classic palette of Tom Ford Beauty range. I’m sure many of you already have it in your collections but for me this is a new addition. I took advantage of its current release in Asia under this limited edition black packaging and snatch it right up. I have live swatches and shade by shade review right after the cut.

Tom Ford Nude Dip Eye Color Quad Review

Tom Ford Nude Dip Eye Color Quad ($88.00 / £68.00 for 6g / 0.21 oz) contains four shades or warm toned neutrals that lean from gold champagne to deep brown. The eyeshadows swatch like a dream, the pigmentation is on point, they blend super easily into eachother. If you like this shade combination and a bit of a frosty, shimmer finish then this is your palette.

The quality is top but I admit that the shade are dupable. They work really well applied dry and look a bit more intense when applied wet. I love how easily and flawlessly they transition into each out and the super smooth, soft and buttery formula. I love the luminous high-shine of these shadows which leans into a satin finish.

THE PACKAGING

This is a limited edition release of Nude Dip Eye Color Quad and comes in this matte black compact. I personally love it and I wish all Tom Ford palettes will have this packaging. I’ll probably add some silver accents but I’d totally keep this matte black packaging. Looks more masculine to me but more mysterious and chick at the same time. 🙂

Tom Ford Nude Dip Eye Color Quad Live Swatches

These are swatches of Tom Ford Nude Dip Eye Color Quad in a single pass swiped on bare skin (no primer, no base). Look at the luminosity of the shades. They look even more intense in two layers but I wanted to show you their true colors so to speak. I have LIVE SWATCHES here for you as well so make sure to check all the slides.

Tom Ford Nude Dip Eye Color Quad Shade by Shade Review

Nude Dip #1 is a luminous, light champagne with a gold undertones and a frosted, metallic finish. It had an excellent color payoff even when swatch in a single layer on bare skin. It looks very intense and pigmented, totally opaque in two layers. I used it both dry and wet and it performs well regardless of how it’s applied.

I noticed it was a bit more pigmented when I applied it with a damp brush or when I used my fingertips. The texture is so smooth and silky and adheres well onto the skin without causing fall out. I wore it well for about nine hours, without creasing, before it started fading.

Nude Dip #2 is a medium, muted soft rosy-copper with frosty shimmer finish. It had a good pigmentation applied wet or dry and swatched really good even on bare skin. It applies well, blends easily and looks so beautiful and luminous on the eyes.

I apply it dry using my fingertips or a flat brush but if I use it on a damp brush it turns more metallic and intense. The consistency is super soft and butter, very smooth to the touch and applies and blends easily. It stayed well on me for about nine hours without creasing.

Nude Dip #3 is a medium taupe with slightly warm undertones and a frosted, metallic finish. It was rich and pigmented in a single pass with an excellent color payoff. The texture was super soft, smooth and buttery to the touch. It applies well wet and dry and adheres well on the skin.

It’s super easily blendable, doesn’t cause fall out and adheres well even on bare skin. I had a good nine hours wear with this formula without creasing, before it started to fade away.

Nude Dip #4 is a deep, dark brown with soft warm undertones and fine sparkle over a satin finish. It had a great color payoff being fully opaque in a single layer. It applied well even on bare skin without causing fall out. Just like the others it performs well regardless of application method or used wet or dry.

The texture is super soft to the touch, smooth and very finely milled without being powdery or dry. I got almost nine and a half hours wear with this formula without fall out. After 10 hours it started to show slightly signs of creasing when I wore it on my lid.

Tom Ford Nude Dip Eye Color Quad Makeup Look

If you want to see this makeup live do check out my Tom Ford Highlights section on Instagram. Take a look at the MOTD (makeup for the day) section as well where I post different looks using products from other brands.

On my face I’m wearing my all time favorite Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review) primer and Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup looks). To set the look in place I’ve used Rouge Bunny Rouge Loose Powder (upcoming review) which has been my go-to powder this year.

For the eye makeup I’ve used only shades from Tom Ford Nude Dip Eye Color Quad and Shiseido Imperial Lash Mascara which does lengthen my lashes and keeps them quite natural looking.

Now do you want to know I’ve used on my cheeks? As a blusher I applied the pink shade from Burberry Essentials Glow Palette in Harmony 02 (upcoming review) for medium deep skin. As a highlighter I applied 2 layers of the new Natasha Denona I Need a Nude Glow Highlighter (upcoming review) with a dry brush. The color is very intense and a bit too warm toned for my linking.

I applied a single layer of Hermes Rose Boise Matte Lipstick (review, live & lip swatches) on my lips. A few hours later when my SUQQU package just arrived from Selfridges with the 2 lip colors that I ordered, I decided to try out one of them.

So the photo bellow was taken a few hours layer and I’m wearing SUQQU Comfort Lip Fluid Glow in No.07 (upcoming review).

