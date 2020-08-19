Hello beauties!

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette The Sophisticate is a classic palette, some say a must have because it’s so everyday wearable. I decided to add this permanent palette to my collection along with the purchase of Charlotte Tilbury Jewel Lips (review, live swatches, makeup looks).

Access my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support Chicprofile for unbiased reviews. You will have to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on the the latest scoops of Upcoming Makeup Releases.

U.S. / UK / International – Now at Charlotte Tilbury US, CT UK, Nordstrom, SEPHORA, Selfridges, Harrods, Cult Beauty

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette The Sophisticate Review

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette The Sophisticate ($53.00 / £40.00 for 5.2 g/ 0.18 oz) is a permanent four-step eyeshadow quad with cream, tan, taupe & chocolate shades. Even though this palette has been part of the Charlotte Tilbury permanent collection, I couldn’t find too many reviews. Those that I found were very shallow and apart from photos, the information was barely there. So I decided to risk and buy it and test it for myself.

RELATED: Charlotte Tilbury Jewel Lips Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

This is the most natural eyeshadow quad from all the Luxury Palettes that Charlotte created and the only one containing only matte finishes. So thanks to the color story we can say this is a palette that will help you create classic, nude, everyday looks but a bit sophisticated at the same time. Looking closely at the shades we can see a pretty good variations of colors, for blending, accentuating, that will be suitable for everyone.

To be honest I’m puzzled by the performance of this Luxury Palette, as the shades swatched terribly on bare skin, looking patchy, dry and quite sheer. When applied on the lid, the experience was different and the eyeshadows adhered on the lid (applied over P Louise eyeshadow primer) blended easily and provided more pigmentation.

The formula was smooth, a bit thin and felt slightly drying, kicking off some powder in the pan. Compared to the swatches I took on my arm, the eyeshadows performed so much better on my lid. I won’t say is the best palette, in my opinion is average and for this amount of money you can definitely find better quality.

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette The Sophisticate Live Swatches

Have a look at these swatches of Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette The Sophisticate which are not impressive at all. I always swatch eyeshadows on my bare skin. I know other content creators like to swatch on top of an eyeshadow primer or base but I want to show you their true pigmentation. Otherwise even the eyeshadow primer can be questioned as not all of them perform great.

I have LIVE SWATCHES on this Instagram Video, like I’m always posting for every product that I review. Make sure to swipe left and see for yourself up-close live swatches. I swatched each shade in 3 layers which is something that I very rarely have to do when I review an eyeshadow palette. Usually, one layer is enough and sometimes I apply 2 layers just to build up the intensity a bit more. In this case, not even 3 layers of eyeshadow were enough to provide, not opaque pigmentation, but at least an even color.

As you can see the colors were buildable up to a semi-sheer coverage and look very patchy and dry. My huge surprise was when I applied these shades on the lid as the behave different.

RELATED: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette The Sophisticate Shade by Shade Review

The Sophisticate (Prime) is a light cream vanilla with subtle warm undertones and a matte finish. It had a good color payoff being buildable up to a medium opacity in a second layer. This shade is the perfect match of my skin color so it blends easily into my skin.

The consistency is somewhat powdery, kicking a lot of powder in the pan so make sure to tap the excess before applying on your lid. The texture is thin and it felt just a little bit drying. It applied well on the lid, didn’t look patchy at all, no fall out and lasted well for about nine hours. I didn’t get any creasing or fall out during the wear.

The Sophisticate (Enhance) is a light taupy beige with warm undertones and a matte finish. It swatched terrible on my arm even though I tried to buid up the color in 3 layers. On the lid it performs much better, but without showing an opaque color in a single layer. This is your everyday natural color that you can use for a nude makeup look, all over the lid.

On the lid it had a medium opacity build up in 2-3 layers althout it tended to sheer out when blended and I had to build up the color back. The consistency is soft, think and somewhat powdery, though it didn’t seem prone to fallout once I tap off the excess on the brush. Just like the Prime shade, this one had a bit of a drying consistency.

There were signs of fading after eight hours of wear and it started to look a bit patchy on my crease.

The Sophisticate (Pop) is a medium deep brown with neutral-to-warm undertones and a matte-satin finish. It swatch on my arm just as bad as the other shades but it was buildable to a medium opacity in a second layer. I tried to intensify the color on the outer corner on the lid but it was prone to sheering. If I pat it on then I get a decent pigmentation but when I tried to blended was loosing its intensity.

The consistency is soft and smooth but it kicks off powder in the pan so make sure to tap off the excess before applying on your lid. The texture was the best from the quad as it didn’t feel dry at all. It stayed on nicely for eight and a half hours before fading noticeably.

The Sophisticate (Smoke) is a medium-dark taupe with slightly warm undertones and a matte finish. I was able to build the color to a medium opacity with a second layer. This shade would be perfect for a more casual, softer smokey eye look. It’s a more forgiving shade than an intense black or a dark brown so it would complement well those with fair and light skin who want to go for a smokey eye look.

The texture is smooth but thin and very well pressed in the pan. It kicked off some powder upon the application but as long as you tap off the excess from your brush you won’t have any fall out. The consisenty was thin and felt a bit dry at the same time. It applied fairly well, without looking patchy but without being able to build this color to an opaque coverage. It wore well for eight hours before fading a bit.

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette The Sophisticate Makeup Look

I wore Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette The Sophisticate again yesterday and this time I choose to pair it with Chanel Noir Intense Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner (review, makeup look). I’m still exercising this winged eyeliner technique that so many Makeup Artists are recommending for hooded eyes so please excuse my imperfect line.

Probably my upcoming makeup looks won’t be the best until I’ll master this technique, but I’m determined to practice as often as I can. I even ordered the Kat Von D Tattoo eyeliner which so many recommended me, to start practicing my winged eyeliner.

This makeup look would have been a very natural one, pretty classy and office appropriate actually if it wasn’t for the black eye pencil. You can see how soft the shades look….I don’t want to say washed out. 🙂

On my cheeks I’m wearing shades from NARS Overlust Cheek Palette (review, live swatches, makeup look) and on my lips the new color from Rouge Bunny Rouge Full Colour Matt Lipstick in 110 Mirthful Inuendo (upcoming review). RBR recently launched this new lip line which features 7 matte shades and I’ve shown you LIVE SWATCHES yesterday in this video.

This is a very natural color, a perfect nude for me if I may say, because it doesn’t have any warm undertones. I paired this Charlotte Tilbury The Sophisticate makeup look with other lip colors from Rouge Bunny Rouge Collection (Use code rbr-blogq3 for 20% OFF – valid until October 2020).

Many of you already saw this makeup look on my Instastories where I paired it with a red lip. That was also a new RBR Matt Lipstick shade that I’ll be reviewing next week. So you can stop by and see all the makeup looks I’ll create, but many of them are paired with this Luxury Palette right here.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content