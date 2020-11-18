House of Sillage x Disney Magical World Collection Review

Hello beauties!

I have the pleasure of reviewing House of Sillage x Disney Collection which just launched today. The launch date is not ordinary, as Mickey and Minnie Mouse turn 92 years old today. Happy Birthday and eternal love for many more years. House of Sillage x Disney Collection celebrate this iconic couple and their love story by offering a few magical items.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. Launch Date – Now at HouseofSillage.com

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

House of Sillage x Disney Magical World Collection

This is my first experience with House of Sillage products, so basically the first time I’m seeing their products in person and try them. I did an IGTV video where I showed you the entire Disney Collection (packaging detail) and my first thoughts but now is time to get into details. I’ve been using these products for over a week now so is not just first impression.

The capsule collection features the new limited edition Fragrance and Bow Lipstick Set created by House of Sillage Founder and CEO Nicole Mather.

In exclusive collaboration with Disney, Nicole was inspired by the greatest love story ever known of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, and the famous mouse couple’s ever-loving relationship. Soft, sweet enveloping essences of true love that withstand the test of time. The love affair evolves into a classic limited edition collection delivering a luxurious experience beyond imagination transporting you to the magical world of Disney.

Iconic colors of cherry red, black and yellow gold along with the character’s silhouette was infused throughout the collection to emulate the symbolic elements of Mickey and Minnie.

I wish I could describe you guys the experience I had when I opened the package from House of Sillage, but this is something that you’d have to experience for yourself. Not a single detail was forgotten about the packaging, they way they wrapped the products so carefully, the collectible boxes, note card and even a Disney red ribbon.

You get the instant luxury experience as soon as you’ll open a package from House of Sillage, not to mention when you’ll be holding the products. Each piece is a work of art and knowing that many of the details on the packaging where hand made, just adds so much more value to the product itself.

Mickey Mouse The Fragrance Review

The scent is very intense, whimsical and symbolic of the famous Mickey and Minnie Mouse couple. It’s my first time trying House of Sillage perfumes and I must say the scent is very intense, powerful but also very long lasting. I’ve always been drawn by masculine, over-powerful fragrances and that’s why Tom Ford perfumes are among my favorite but this House of Sillage fragrance is stronger than anything I’ve tried so far. It’s an unisex fragrance but my boyfriend doesn’t have to know that as I’m sure he’ll want to wear it sometimes.

Notes:

Top Notes: Bergamot, Mandarin, Cardamom

Heart Notes: Orange Blossom Absolute, Coconut milk, Cocoa Absolute

Base Notes: Modern Amber, Sandalwood, Tonka, Vanilla

I can sense the freshness of this fragrance through the Bergamot and Mandarin notes but for me it turns into a sweet scents because of the Vanilla and Coconut Milk accords. I feel that this fragrance is so complex and so hard to describe because it has a little bit of everything and the notes unveil one by one and then mix with eachother. You can sense the spiciness of the Cardamom which gives depth to this scent and makes it for me at least a great fragrance to wore during the cold season.

It’s a very unique blend with just a touch of freshness, very seductive, serious and mature at the same time. I’ve been wearing it for the past week and I can still sense it on me hours later which is out of the ordinary for me. The next day I can still sense the scent of the fragrance on my shirt or whatever I worn the day before. It’s a scent that will not only linger on your skin from morning to evening, but it will melt into your skin and keep bringing out those intense notes throughout the day.

The Packaging

The Mickey Mouse Fragrance comes in a collectible box and the presentation is truly breathtaking. While it’s a luxurious fragrance in packaging and composition, you will instantly smile when you’ll hold the bottle in your hands. It’s more than cute, it’s adorable. I cannot believe I’m writing super luxurious and cute in the same sentence. I guess that’s natural when you are talking about House of Sillage Mickey Mouse Fragrance, don’t you think? 🙂

The perfume bottle is unique and collectible and for the first time Disney allows to recreate the iconic mouse ears into packaging. The bottle is crafted from the finest quality French glass while the cap is adorned with over 150 Swarovski crystals, manually placed. Also the cap is plated in 18K gold so definitely an unique collectible piece of beauty.

I feel super lucky and grateful for owning such a special edition perfume along with a unique luxurious bottle.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Minnie Mouse The Bow Lipstick Case Set Review – Disney x House of Sillage

Set Includes

1 x Mickey & Minnie Magical World Collection Bow Lipstick

1 x 3 mL/0.105 oz Diamond Powder Satin Lipstick – Magical (New)

1 x Mickey & Minnie Magical World Collection case and pouch – Limited Edition

The red Bow Lipstick Case was inspired by Minnie Mouse’s Bow, and her sweet and fun-loving personality. It’s such a great match for the Mickey fragrance itself, don’t you think? 🙂 To show the extreme elegance and opulence the Bow Lipstick Case is encrusted with over 300 hand-placed diamond-cut Swarovski crystals. If red is your shade then it will be extremely hard to resist this packaging. The best part is that it’s re-usable and you can place inside any House of Sillage lipstick as they come as refills.

For this collection we get the new Diamond Powder Satin Finish Lipstick (3 mL/0.105 oz) in the new shade Magical which is exclusively released for this set. Magical is a medium, bright red with neutral undertones and a satin finish. It has an excellent color payoff being fully opaque in a single layer. I was really impressed by the pigmentation of this color and how evenly it applied on the lips in a single swipe.

The consistency is creamy, glides smoothly across the lips without pulling or tugging. The texture itself feels lightweight and slightly hydrating throughout the wear. As you know I’m not such a huge fan of a red lip, I do tend to a wear a classic red lip on festive occasions. What I like about this shade is that it doesn’t look warm toned so it complements my skin tone. I love cool reds or at least with a neutral undertone.

It looks very glam on the lips, without sinking or emphasizing lip lines. On the contrary the satin finish has a natural sheen as well which makes lips look quite fresh and smooth. I’d definitely recommend this type of texture and formula to anyone who has dry, mature or thin lips.

The formula is slightly sweet scented but it’s not discernible on the lips. I had around six hours wear with this formula until the sheen faded away while the color lingered on for a bit longer. When the color wore off completely I was left with a soft rosy stain but without any drying sensation. It was very comfortable to wear and slightly hydrating so my lips felt soft and smooth.

House of Sillage x Disney Collection Makeup Look

I’m wearing the new Magical shade in this look and as you can see is not warm toned so it looks good in combination with my skin tone. I totally see it as a festive lip color, something that I’d wear on Christmas day or New Year’s Eve to get me int hat Holiday season mood and make me look elegant. 🙂

On my eyes I’m wearing Viseart Theory Eyeshadow Palette while on the rest of my face I’ve used Samer Khouzami Cosmetics (unboxing video) makeup products. You can actually see the tutorial of this makeup look in this IGTV video.

I’m still testing the Divine Matt Liquid Foundation, Instant Blur Compact Powder and Face Palette by Samer Khouzami (upcoming reviews). As a mascara I’ve used Shiseido Imperial Lash Ink.