Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise Eyeshadow Palette is part of her Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection. It was available exclusively only for 48 Hours and I’m happy I had the chance to buy it. Part of the same collection is also the new Hollywood Superstar Glow Highlighter (live swatches) which I already bought and I’ll be reviewing it afterwards.

U.S. Launch Date – Was at SEPHORA for 48H Rouge Exclusive | 23 September 2020 at other retailers CharlotteTilbury US | CharlotteTilbury UK Nordstrom, Selfridges, Beautylish, Harrods, Cult Beauty , Liberty London

Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Eyeshadow Palette Review

Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled 12-Pan Eye Palette ($75.00 / £60.00 for 0.31 oz.) is a new, limited edition 12-pan eyeshadow palette part of her Holiday 2020 makeup collection. The palette has three matte finish eyeshadows and 9 shimmers and metallics. The overall quality was good and I was impressed by how well the shades swatch even on bare skin.

The matte eyeshadows applied well, evenly and without looking patchy but felt just a bit dry. Now the shimmer and metallic finish shades which were leaning from satin to pearl were smooth but felt thin to the touch. They applied well but some of them had fall out during the application and throughout the wear.

Now let’s talk packaging which can look very Holiday appropriate and festive with that silver compact. It feels very lightweight when I hold it in my hands and doesn’t feel luxury at all. You know that weight feeling that creates the entire luxury experience? I didn’t feel that for one second and this palette is so lightweight that I’m afraid it can be broke easily only if is minor mishandled.

Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Eyeshadow Palette Live Swatches

If you want to see LIVE SWATCHES check my Instagram video in this post (make sure to swipe left). After you can take a look at the swatches that I took under natural light.

I swatched all the metallics and shimmers in a single layer on bare skin without any eyeshadow primer or base applied prior. Only for the matte shades I did 2 layers so you can see the color more intense .

I was so pleasantly surprised by how well all the shades from Dream Glow trio swatched. You know how hard is to create purples but since these were not matte finishes they glided on easily and evenly across the skin.

Last but now least we have the last trio, Seduce Glow which has the darkest matte shade. It didn’t look patchy in a single layer but not completely opaque so I felt the need to add a second layer to even out the color.

Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Eyeshadow Palette Shade by Shade Review

Happy Glow Prime is a bright, copper-gold with warm undertones and a metallic finish. It had a good color payoff, rich and pigmented being almost opaque in a single layer. The texture was smooth, soft and bit thinner but easily blendable. It applied well but look more intensified when applied with my fingertips or a damp flat brush. I had around eight hours wear with minor fall out before it started to fade away.

Happy Glow Enhance is a light, orange-brown with strong, warm undertones and a matte finish. The eyeshadow had a great color payoff being fully opaque in one and a half layers. It applied well even on bare skin and blended out nicely without fall out. The texture is soft, lighweight and felt a bit powdery. I like that I could use it as a transition shade as being the lightest matte in the palette.

Although for me is not the best transition shade because it’s too dark for my skin tone, I think it would be ideal for medium skin tones. I prefer using the lighter matte eyeshadow from her Pillow Talk Instant Palette which is more forgiving for fair and light skin tones. The Happy Glow Enhance wasn’t prone to sheering when blended so I could really get a nice and soft even color all over my crease. I got around eight hours wear before it started to fade on me.

Happy Glow Smoke is a light-medium copper with strong, warm brown-gold undertones and shimmer with a touch of sparkle. It was intense, rich and had almost an opaque coverage in a single pass. I love to apply this shade with my fingertips or with a damp syhnthetic flat brush to get more of that metallic shimmer finish.

The color adhered well even on bare skin, applied easily and evenly without fall out. The consistency was smooth, slightly cream and lasted well on me for about eight hours.

Love Glow Prime is a light-medium peach with slightly pink undertones and a sparkling, metallic finish. It is a bright, intense color with a soft and smooth consistency. It had opaque coverage when I apply it with my fingertips or patted on with a damp flat brush. I would be careful when trying to pick up this shade with a fluffy or blending brush because it kicks off product in the pan and is prone to fall out. On me it wore well for eight hours before fading and causing minor fall out.

Love Glow Enhance is a bright, medium rosy red with orange undertones and a pearly finish. It’s a beautiful eyeshadow with an intense pigmentation and rich color payoff in a single pass. It applies well, evenly and smooth even on bare skin so it was a pleasure to work out this shade. The texture feels light and creamy, not dense and easy to pick up with my fingertips or a brush. The application went on flawlessly without causing fall-out. I got around eight hours wear with this formula.

Love Glow Smoke is a deep, dark red with slightly, warm undertones and a soft matte finish. It had a good color payoff but I needed two layers to call the color even and with an opaque coverage. The consistency is thin, very light and a bit dry which is prone to sheer out when blended. It’s not so intense when you apply it on the lid as you can see in the makeup looks bellow. I tried to darken out my outer V corner but it doesn’t look that intense. I got about eight hours wear before fading noticeably.

Dream Glow Prime is a light, peachy-gold with soft pink shimmer and gold sparkle over a metallic base. The texture is thin, dry and hard to pick it up on the brush. The best way to apply it was by using my fingertips and pat it on the lid, still it did resulted in a semi-opaque coverage. I got around eight hours wear before fading.

Dream Glow Enhance is a medium-dark, plum over a brown base with slightly warm undertones and a pearl finish. It had a rich color payoff being almost fully opaque in a single pass even on bare skin. The consistency felt thin but firmly pressed in the pan which needed a moderate hand to pick up the product with a brush.

I used my fingertips as well to pat on the color on my lid but still used a brush to blended it out. It blended out easily without causing fall out and it wasn’t prone to sheering out. It is one of my favorite shades from the palette and lasted well on me for eight hours before fading noticeably.

Dream Glow Smoke is a medium-dark plum with moderate, warm undertones and a soft, metallic finish. The color is intense, rich and fully opaque in a single pass. The consistency is slightly cream, more soft and smooth I’d say. It applied well and blended out easily while lasting on me for eight hours.

Seduce Glow Prime is a medium, golden bronze with strong, warm undertones and a metallic finish. It had rich pigmentation, being very intense and almost opaque in a single pass. The texture was soft, smooth but not quite creamy even though it applied easily on the lids without fall out. It can be intensified when applied using your fingertips but it shows a pretty rich color even when I used a dry flat brush. On me it wore well for eight hours before it started to fade noticeably.

Seduce Glow Enhance is a muted, medium milk-chocolate brown with moderate, warm undertones and a matte finish. I needed two layers to make the color fully opaque and even on bare skin. It looks more intense over a primer and applies well without fall out. The texture is thin, powdery and felt a bit dry to the touch. It was easily buildable in a second layer and stayed on nicely on me for about eight hours.

Seduce Glow Smoke is a medium-dark brown with soft, warm undertones and frosted-metallic finish. The eyeshadow was richly pigmented with an opaque coverage in a single pass. The texture felt a bit dry and firmly pressed in the pan although it perform well on the lid and blended easily. It didn’t cause any fall out during the application and lasted on me for about eight hours with minor fall out throughout the wear.

Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Looks

For this makeup look I used only the shades from Happy Glow and Love Glow. I love how the look turned out, quite flattering for my light skin. I used only two of the matte shades, blending the matte from Happy Glow way up into my crease.

On my lips I’ve used the new Charlotte Tilbury Jewel Lips (review, live swatches, makeup look) while on my cheeks I’ve applied a touch of SUQQU Loose Powder Blush (review, swatches) and Bobbi Brown Pink Glow Highlighting Powder (review, live swatches, makeup look). I mattified my complexion with Rouge Bunny Rouge Loose Powder.

As a mascara I used one that I customized myself at Selfridges a while ago from Eyeko. I was able to choose the brush and personalize my mascara. On my face I’m also wearing Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup looks) and Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer (review, swatches). As a face primer I used Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review) as you know it’s my favorite so far.

Now in this makeup look I’ve used the shades from Dream Glow and Seduce Glow while on my lashes I used Shiseido Syncro Mascara and smudged underneath my waterline the Antonym Brown Eyeliner.

I’ve use the same Pat McGrath foundation and Dior concealer but with a Benefit POREfessional Primer. On my cheeks this time I’ve added the new Charlotte Tilbury Superstar Glow Highlighter (live swatches).

I contoured my cheeks using the creamy shade from Burberry Essentials Glow Palette Harmony (01) (review, live swatches, makeup look). I used the same palette and mixed the two blush colors and gently swipe them across my cheeks.

For the lips I used Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Diamonds lipstick (upcoming review) which has an absolute amazing glow that make my lips look so plump and sparkly.

