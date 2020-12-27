Charlotte Tilbury Diva Lights HOLLYWOOD FLAWLESS EYE FILTER Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

Charlotte Tilbury Diva Lights Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter is one of the three new quads that she released this month along with an extension of foundation shades. I bought all three quads but Diva Lights is the deepest one (color story wise) out of the three and also the most distinguished one. I have LIVE SWATCHES and makeup looks so follow me after the jump.

Charlotte Tilbury Diva Lights Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter Review

Charlotte Tilbury Diva Lights Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter ($53.00 / £42.00 for 2.8 g/ 0.09 oz) is new and limited edition eyeshadow quad featuring shades of rose champagne, soft glitter rustic rose, rich taupe and matte black. Apparently we have a new formula for these eyeshadows so I was really curious to see how this palette performs.

Many of you notice this color story is very similar to one of her previous quads from a few years ago. Yes, I’m talking about Fallen Angel Quad and if you look up reviews you’ll see the striking resemblance. I don’t have that one so unfortunately I cannot make comparisons.

This quad is much deeper compared to the other two from the same collection. It also has the more distinguished shades and variety within the pan. I’d definitely see someone who prefers a deeper, edgy look enjoying this palette. The colors have a good color payoff, not fall out and they blend out easily with eachother.

THE PACKAGING

The compact has the Hollywood outer packaging with star detailing and the rose gold diamond in the middle with the CT logo. It snaps on shut and has a mirror inside, pretty much her typical, usual packaging for eyeshadow quads.

Charlotte Tilbury Diva Lights Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter Live Swatches

Here you have swatches in a single layer taken on bare skin under natural light. Now if you want to see LIVE SWATCHES then head over to my Instagram. Like always I post live swatches on Instagram so you can have a better understanding how the eyeshadows look.

Charlotte Tilbury Diva Lights Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter Shade by Shade Review

Diva Lights (Prime) is a light rose champagne with soft, warm undertones and a soft metallic sheen. It had a good color payoff being buildable to full opacity in two layers. You can use this one all over the lid, builds up easily and blends out effortlessly without fall out. I really like the soft metallic finish paired with a smooth and creamy formula, kinda of gel to powder.

It applies well onto the lid but it can look very soft and light when applied dry so if you want more pigmentation use your fingertips or a damp, flat brush. I got around 8 and half hours wear with this before it started to fade noticeably.

Diva Lights (Enhance) is a light-medium rustic, copper-rose with warm undertones and a metallic sheen. It had a great color payoff being rich and pigmented in a single layer. It applied and adhered beautifully onto the lid without fall out. The texture is very smooth, dense but feels like a gel to powder so no fall out during the application. It doesn’t kick out powder in the pan and you can intensify it applied dry or by using your fingertips.

I like to use this shade to enhance my look, applied on the outer part of the eye, on the crease but not above because I have hooded eyes. In terms of long lasting it took me close to eight and a half hours wear before fading noticeably.

Diva Lights (Define) is a dark navy black paired with very fine sparkle over a matte finish. This shade appears as a dark green to me sometimes so it’s very strange that I can see it differently. It takes about 2 layers to build up the color to almost full opacity. In a single layer it has a medium coverage and looks uneven and quite patchy.

It applies well on the lid but it doesn’t have the same smoothness and creaminess in the formula as the other shades. The texture is much denser and gives a minor fall out during the application. I got around eight hours wear before fading on me.

Diva Lights (Smoke) is a medium, taupe-brown with soft, warm undertones paired with fine shimmer and a soft metallic finish. It had a good color payoff but I cannot say that it was fully opaque in a single layer. The formula was smooth, soft and just as creamy as the other two metallic shades.

It applied well but tends to sheer out when blended. My trick is to use my fingertips to build up the color (or a damp flat synthetic brush) and then blend the edges softly. I got around 8 hours wear with this formula and can cause minor fall out over time.

Charlotte Tilbury Diva Lights Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter Makeup Look

I have a video on IGTV for this makeup look where you can see up close how these shades performed on me. I’m also talking about all the products that I used for which you can find reviews on my blog.

