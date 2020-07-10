Hello beauties!

Clinique Pink Pop Cheek Pop Blush comes in this beautiful limited edition even though the color is available in the permanent range. I didn’t own any Clinique cheek pop blush pop shades but when I saw them with these beautiful flower patterns I just could resist. They are available now for purchase in Asia and I can recommend a great personal shopper if you want.

Clinique Pink Pop Cheek Pop Blush Review

I want to correct a little mistake so don’t be deceived by the packaging. The actual shade is 12 Pink Pop which is actually written on the back of the blush but on the box it appears 10 Fig Pop. So they mixed up the packaging a little bit but that’s fine, at least I got my shade. 🙂

Clinique (12) Pink Pop Cheek Pop ($25.00 / £18.00 for 3.5 g /0.12 oz.) is a soft, medium coral-pink with subtle blue undertones and a luminous sheen. I love that it has slightly cool undertones as it complements my cool skin tone very well.

It had a great color payoff with a very good and buildable pigmentation. What I noticed with this color was that I could keep it very natural in a single layer or build it up to a very intense pigmentation. Basically is up to you how you want to play it. I’m a light skin and I usually go for more natural blushes that offer me just a flush of color. If you are medium or even darker skin, this color will work for you as well. In 3 layers you will be able to built-up for the true-to-pan color.

The texture is incredibly smooth and soft, so just a pleasure to swatch or apply on the cheeks. It applies evenly without emphasizing my skin texture and blends effortlessly. I’m seeing this shade as one that will give you a flush of color, adding freshness to your entire complexion. Clinique Pink Pop Cheek Pop will look beautiful on mature skin as well, because the color is so forgiving while the formula and the finish are excellent.

My mum feel in love with this blush from the first application and I may have to let her use it once I go back to my home. She likes it that much and told me she finds it so easy to apply and she’s cool with just one layer for a natural, rosy look.

I love the satiny, luminous sheen that gives skin a natural radiance. It just makes me look very natural, fresh and even younger I would dare to say. Pink Pop lasted on me for quite a long time, around nine hours before I noticed it started to fade away.

Clinique Pink Pop Cheek Pop Blush Live Swatches

If you want to see live swatches of Clinique Pink Pop Cheek Pop Blush just watch the video above where I shared all the products I used in my makeup look. Here I swatched the blush in two layers on my bare skin. It still looks natural, rosy and very flattering. 🙂 Make sure to follow me on Instagram and check my MOTD highlights section if you want to see me in a video where I’m wearing this shade.

Clinique Pink Pop Cheek Pop Blush Makeup Look

This is how this pretty color of Clinique Pink Pop Cheek Pop blush looks on me applied only in one and a half layer. I just wanted something soft for the cheeks while the accent was on my eyes. I used Urban Decay Naked Ultraviolet Palette (review, live swatches) for this look.

On my waterline I used Chanel Waterproof Long Lasting Eyeliner (upcoming review) which barely lasted on me for 30 minutes before I needed to reapply. Once reapplied it performed better but definitely not long lasting or waterproof in my case.

I don’t have any foundation or concealer on as it was a super hot day and I want to use as less products as possible.

I just had skincare on and my go-to Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Aging Moisturiser SPF 30 (review, ingredients). This product provides a very sheer veil of color that helps even out my skin tone (in very natural way) and gives me a matte finish. It’s is available in 2 combinations for both normal to dry and normal to combo/ oily. In the Summer I tend to wear as less foundation as possible and this moisturizer is a must for me. I wore it everyday since last Summer and when we go in holidays at the sea my boyfriend uses it as well for SPF purposes as he doesn’t want a red nose or his skin peeling off.

In order to smooth out my lines and wrinkles I applied a thin layer of Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review) which is more than just a primer. It does an excellent job at keep my complexion matte and smooth looking throughout the day even under these crazy hot temperatures. If you live in a hot and humid climate this baby can be your holy grail. It’s inexpensive so it’s worth giving it a try.

On my lips I’m wearing Hermes Rose Boise Matte Lipstick (upcoming review) which is quite a daring nude for me but I love this color so much.

