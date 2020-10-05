Tom Ford Balm Frost Review, Live Swatch, Makeup Look

Hello beauties!

Tom Ford Beauty Holiday 2020 Collection is here and Tom Ford Balm Frost is just one of the new and limited edition pieces. I bought this one along with Tom Ford First Frost Eye Color Quad which I’ll be reviewing next. In case you missed it, I have live swatches of Tom Ford First Frost Quad on Instagram.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Beautylish – October 2020 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, SAKS, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Harrods

Tom Ford Balm Frost Review

Tom Ford Balm Frost ($56.00 for 2.96 ml / 0.1 oz) is a sheer silver shimmer with a sparkling finish. It has a very sheer color coverage but the color brings out luminosity and reflects the light beautifully. When I swatch it on my hand the shimmer is silver but when I apply it on my lips it turns to gold. It depends on how the light hits.

The packaging is very luxurious, golden mirror-like and the bullet is like a frosty vanilla. It has even a sweet scent but is not noticeable on the lips. Apparently the color is described as a sheer pink with gold shimmer but it definitely leans as a frosty silver shimmer on me. On the lips it turns out more gold and warm toned.

It glides easily across the lips leaving a veil of shimmer and shine. I wouldn’t say that the formula is very emollient and balmy, especially for a lip balm. It keeps lips hydrated and moisturized

Lips appear fuller and the shimmery particles reflects the light beautifully. It creates that aspect of plumed, juicy lips, very natural and fresh looking. It adds this veil of luminosity and to be honest this is mostly what you get.

It keeps my lips hydrated but not for too long and to be honest I know cheaper lip balms that do a better job. I see this as a luxury shimmery lip balm. Sophisticated enough and with a luxury packaging that will definitely attract attention if I’ll take it from my bag whenever I want to hydrate my lips.

You could use it as a lip topper and apply it on top of a cream or matte lipstick to give it a twist. It will look lovely paired with any color and it will keep your lips nourished for a few hours. It wears away quite fast to be honest and I needed to reapply it after 2 and a half hours to keep my lips moisturized. If I don’t eat or drink anything then the sparkle and shine are still there, otherwise only fine shimmery particles will remain here and there.

Tom Ford Balm Frost Live Swatches

Take a look at how Tom Ford Balm Frost swatches in two layers on my bare skin. I have a live swatch in this video on my Instagram in case you haven’t seen it yet.

Tom Ford Balm Frost Makeup Look

For this makeup look I used the new SUQQU Cream Foundation over Deciem Hylamide HA Blur Primer (review, best primer ever) and a touch of Rouge Bunny Rouge Loose Powder. On my cheeks I’m wearing the coral blusher and Nude Glow Highlighter from Burberry Essentials Glow Palette in 02 Harmony (upcoming review).

I’ve lined my lips with Pat McGrath Buff Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil (review, lip swatches) without filling them in as I wanted to have only the Tom Ford Frost Balm.

For the eye makeup I’ve used only the shades from Tom Ford First Frost Eye Color Quad and a soft line of Antonym Cosmetics Brown Pencil. As a mascara I choose Shiseido Imperial Lash Mascara which does lengthen my lashes and keeps them quite natural looking.

