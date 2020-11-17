Dolce & Gabbana Royal Gloss Shine Lip Plumpers Reviews, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

Hello lovelies!

Dolce&Gabbana Royal Gloss Shine Lip Plumpers are the new hotties in town! They are part of D&G Holiday 2020 Collection and the packaging is super glam. I’m not aiming a lot towards this brand considering my history with it but I still wanted to pick these lip plumpers for review purposes.

Dolce & Gabbana Royal Gloss Shine Lip Plumpers Reviews

Dolce & Gabbana Royal Gloss Shine Lip Plumpers (£47.00) are available in three limited edition shades with a formula infused with sodium hyaluronate. These are basically lip glosses with plumping properties that add not only a touch of glitter to your lips but also plumps them delicately.

Each shade contains fine shimmer which is distributed evenly across them lips upon application. The formula felt lightly hydrating, and I didn’t notice any superior/additional plumping effect than one would get with a glossy lip color in general (but no tingle either).

The colors are appropriate for the festive season where we see a lot of gold and red shades, but not something that I would wear on a daily basis. I can sense a very light sweet vanilla scent that is not discearnable on the lips.

THE PACKAGING

I bet that when you look at these Royal Glosses the first thing that instantly pops is the packaging. I know it’s super luxurious, royal vibes and all that glam packaging. You can fall pretty easily for the packaging and not for the actual shades. I won’t hold it against you if you did because it’s my case. While the colors are not something that I would wear the packaging looks really sumptuous and draw my attention right away.

They come in glass bottles which feel quite heavy, therefore you get that luxurious feel when you hold them. The cap of these lip plumpers is everything. It imitates the Royal crow and its jewels so you won’t need anything more than this formula to dazzle a crowd.

Dolce & Gabbana Royal Gloss Shine Lip Plumpers Live Swatches

Here I swatched each color in two layers but if you can also see LIVE SWATCHES here. Actually the only one who needed a second layer of color was Precious Dahlia, the darkest shade which still doesn’t look evenly applied. They have an extreme shime and bit of shimmer which reflect the light beautifully.

Dolce & Gabbana Precious Dahlia Royal Gloss Shine Lip Plumper Review

D&G Precious Dahlia Royal Gloss Shine Lip Plumper (£47.00) is a medium-deep, mauvy burgundy with warm undertones and a very fine gold shimmer. It had a medium pigmentation with a color that didn’t apply evenly on the lips. I needed another layer just to try and even out the color but the glossy finish saves the day.

The consistency is light, non sticky or tacky at all and feels quite balmy and hydrating throughout the wear. It gives me a very comfortable feel with a glossy sheen that gives lips that wet-look effect. The formula doesn’t sink into lips, nor emphasizes them but is not long lasting.

I got around 4 hours wear with this shade and it left quite a stain behind. Once the color wore away I felt my lips smooth and soft, feeling quite hydrating. Check out the photo bellow for comparison between my natural lip color and two layers of D&G Precious Dahlia.

Dolce & Gabbana Jewel Red Royal Gloss Shine Lip Plumper Review

D&G Jewel Red Royal Gloss Shine Lip Plumper (£47.00) is a bright coral red with strong, warm undertones paired with gold shimmer and a glossy finish. It had a good color payoff in a single layer with a very luminous finish which came from the gold shimmer. If you like warm toned colors then I’m sure you’ll enjoy this one.

It surely looks like a festive color, one that you can wear on Christmas day or New Year’s Eve as it will look flattering and glamorous on everyone. I’m not so fond of warm tones but I do like the gold specks and the beautiful, rich, royal effect that it gives to the lips. It really makes them appear juicy and fresh.

The consistency is lightweight, not sticky or tacky and feels quite hydrating. The color applied more evenly than the previous Precious Dahlia shade and the formula doesn’t sink or emphasizes lip lines. I got around 4 hours wear and when the color wore off I could still notice bit of gold shimmer on my lips. Just like the other glosses, this one had a sweet, vanilla scent that was not discearnable on the lips.

Dolce & Gabbana Secret Gold Royal Gloss Shine Lip Plumper Review

D&G Secret Gold Royal Gloss Shine Lip Plumper (£47.00) is a very sheer, translucent wash of gold shimmer with an intense shine. The color is very sheer and doesn’t changes my natural lip color. It just ads a touch of gold shimmer and can work if you like a natural lip with a touch of sparkle or as a topper.

The formula is light, emollient, non sticky or tacky and quite comfy when worn. It gives the appearance of fuller lips with an intense, luminous shine. It doesn’t sink into lip lines and lasts on for about 2 hours while it feels slightly hydrating.

Dolce & Gabbana Royal Gloss Shine Lip Plumpers Makeup Looks

In this look I used Dolce & Gabbana Precious Dahlia Royal Gloss Shine Lip Plumper on my lips without any eyeliner. I applied the color in two layers and from a normal distance you can’t tell the color doesn’t look even on the lips. The look is saved by the glossy finish that brings luminosity to the lips.

On the rest of my face I’m wearing products from Samer Khouzami Cosmetics. I invite you to watch a short video of this makeup look on IGTV where I’m talking about the foundation, Instant Blur Compact Powder, Face Palette that I used both on my cheeks and on my eyes. I only changed the lip colors with the D&G Royal Glosses.

So here I’m wearing Dolce & Gabbana Jewel Red Royal Gloss Shine Lip Plumper while the rest of the makeup remains the same. I felt that this color performed the best even though you know I’m not a fan of warm toned lip shades.

Last but not least we have Dolce & Gabbana Secret Gold Royal Gloss Shine Lip Plumper which was the first color I tried. I was actually wearing this one barefaced, early in the morning. 🙂 It’s a very natural shade, doesn’t changes my natural lip color but it ads gold sparkles. It doesn’t have a very pigmented base, it’s just a lot of gold shimmer and shine that can work as a topper very well.

So if you don’t mind paying the luxurious price for this royal lip gloss then go ahead and enjoy it. It’s just a wash of gold shimmer which works great for a natural look.

