I bought all four Chanel Ombre Premiere Or Blanc, Or Antique, Cuivre Rose, Cuir Brun Eyeshadows especially for review purposes. I’m not into the mono eyeshadow concept to be honest and I prefer eyeshadow palettes which are more handy for me and easy to store.

U.S. / International Launch Date – Now at select Chanel boutiques | 1 October 2020 at Chanel.com | next at Nordstrom, SEPHORA, SAKS, Selfridges, Harrods

Chanel Ombre Premiere Or Blanc, Or Antique, Cuivre Rose, Cuir Brun Reviews

Chanel Ombre Premiere Or Blanc, Or Antique, Cuivre Rose, Cuir Brun are the four new limited edition eyeshadows, part of Chanel Les Chaines de Chanel Holiday 2020 Collection. They have a pretty nice chain embossment which is the same one seen on the Illuminating Blush Powder (review). Honestly I would have loved to see these shades put together in a palette just because I don’t personally don’t like the idea of storing mono eyeshadows. Not to mention the price would have been cheaper.

All the shades perform quite similar, having a semi-sheer or medium color payoff in a single layer but being easily buildable. The texture is quite similar but some shades are more prone to fall out and have a more metallic sheen than the others.

When I pick up product and dip my brush into the pan, I do it from the sideways so I can preserve the pattern for as long as possible and not just dip my fingers in the middle. 🙂

Chanel Ombre Premiere Or Blanc, Or Antique, Cuivre Rose, Cuir Brun Live Swatches

Here you have swatches of how Chanel Les Chaines de Chanel Ombre Premiere Eyeshadows applied in two layers. Like I said you can intensify the color a bit more if you apply them wet. I have LIVE SWATCHES on this Instagram Video for all the 4 shades and the New Chanel Illuminating Blush Powder (review, makeup look) from the same collection.

On this IGTV video you can see a comparison between the Illuminating Blush and Ombre Premiere Eyeshadow in 927 Cuivre Rose part of the same Holiday 2020 collection. I know many of you are interested on how similar these shades look and if you can just buy one of them and use it both on the eyes or cheeks. I tried my best to explain everything in the video and show you swatches of the colors build up in one and two layers.

Chanel Ombre Premiere Or Blanc, Or Antique, Cuivre Rose, Cuir Brun Shade by Shade Review

Chanel Or Blanc (926) Ombre Premiere Longwear Powder Eyeshadow ($36.00 for 2g / 0.07 oz) is a light, luminous champagne-gold with subtle warm undertones and fine white-gold shimmer with a metallic sheen. It had a good color payoff in a single layer being easily buildable to full opacity in two layers. It’s a beautiful color that gives luminosity to your entire makeup look and I even tried it as a highlighter.

The texture is soft, smooth without feeling dry but it does kick off powder in the pan and is prone to fall out. It applied evenly but looked quite sheer when applied dry and without an eyeshadow primer. The best results I got was over an eyeshadow primer and using either my fingertips or a flat brush and using patting motion so I could avoid the fall out. I’d recommend even apply it with a damp brush and just gently blend out the edges.

I tried using this shade as a highlighter, for a subtle glow as I like the illuminating effect of those light gold particles. It looks beautiful, quite subtle as you can see in the photos of my makeup looks. The only thing that I don’t like is the fall out that I’m getting so you must be extra careful during the application.

I got around eight hours wear with this shade on my lid before it started to fade noticeably and showing signs of creasing. Personally I’d use this one more as an eyeshadow topper, especially if you have oily lids. On me applied on its own (even over eyeshadow primer) it started to crease after 6-7 hours.

Chanel Or Antique (925) Ombre Premiere Longwear Powder Eyeshadow ($36.00 for 2g / 0.07 oz) is a medium bronze-gold with strong warm undertones and gold sparkle. It leans to a metallic sheen when applied wet and intensified in two layers. It has a full opaque color coverage in a second layer with a smooth, soft texture but firmly pressed in the pan which is prone to fall-out.

The color applies evenly and adheres well even on bare skin but it does causes some minor fall out due to the fine shimmer. It can be applied wet or dry so depends on you how intense you want it to be. I prefer to use my fingertips or a flat damp brush and just pat the color onto my lid then blend the edges easily.

I got around eight hours wear with this color and some minor fall-out throughout the wear. Applied on it’s own (without eyeshadow primer) it started to show signs of creasing.

Chanel Cuivre Rose (927) Ombre Premiere Longwear Powder Eyeshadow ($36.00 for 2g / 0.07 oz) is a medium copper with warm, reddish undertones and very fine pink shimmer. It looks semi-sheer swatched in a single layer but almost opaque in a second layer. It doesn’t have that metallic sheen like Or Blanc and Or Antique. Cuivre Rose is more about that pink shimmer effect that reflects the light so beautiful.

It looks very pretty on the eyes and picks up more of that pink vibe depending on how the light hits. I prefer to use this one as a topper over a brown, copper or burgundy shades. It looks beautiful on top of Chanel Desert Rouge (36) Ombre Premiere which has a metellic effect. The application went well but the soft shimmer is prone to cause fall out so do use it on top of an eyeshadow primer. I intensified the color by applying it with a damp brush and I love the strong pink luminous vibe that I got.

The texture was very smooth and soft, while the shimmer was very fine and felt quite smooth to the touch. I got around eight hours wear with this formula but it caused minor fall out during the wear when applied on bare skin. It didn’t crease or anything but I’d definitely recommend using it with an eyeshadow primer.

Chanel Cuir Brun (928) Ombre Premiere Longwear Powder Eyeshadow ($36.00 for 2g / 0.07 oz) is a deep-dark greenish-brown with slightly warm undertones and a satin finish. It had a good color payoff, having almost opaque coverage in a single layer. I’ve used this shade to add some dimension and darken the outer corner of the lid.

The texture was smooth and soft and applied on evenly and adhered well even on bare skin. It doesn’t have the shimmer like the other shades have and I like the soft satin finish. It can be applied dry or using a damp flat brush to pat on color and build it up. It’s easily blendable and easy to work with, but unfortunately is not a shade that I’d normally wear.

I had around eight hours wear with this formula without fall out throughtout the wear.

Chanel Ombre Premiere Or Blanc, Or Antique, Cuivre Rose, Cuir Brun Makeup Looks

The first look that I created is a very light, easy and luminous look. I wanted to be a day time look, very easy to achieve and quite flattering. So I used only 3 mono eyeshadows for the eye makeup and I skipped the dark shade of Cuir Brun.

I applied the shades very gently, using a brush and used one of the dark blushes from NARS Overlust Cheek Palette (review, live swatches, makeup look) as a transition shade. On my cheeks I used the same palette to add a touch of color to my cheeks but as a highlighter I went with Or Blanc Eyeshadow. It has a beautiful soft shimmer so it looked well paired with the whole makeup look. What do you think?

I’m wearing Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, 3 different makeup looks and wear test) set with Rouge Bunny Rouge Loose Powder. On my lips I’m wearing Chanel Vibrant Pink (808) Rouge Allure Ink Fusion (review, makeup look) as you know I need a pop of pink in my makeup looks.

For this second look I applied Chanel Illuminating Blush Powder on my cheeks but also used all the four monos on my eyes and Chanel Noir Intense Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner (review).

On my face I’m wearing Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup looks) and Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer (review, swatches). As a face primer I used Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review) as you know it’s my favorite so far. I touched up with a soft layer of Rouge Bunny Rouge Loose Powder and added Tom Ford Lip Spark in Commando on the lips.

