Hello beauties!

Chanel Les Chaines de Chanel Illuminating Blush Powder is the start of Chanel Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection so I had to buy it, along with the four mono eyeshadows. This year we have only an illuminating blush in the Chanel Christmas collection so I’m hopping they’ll release separately a highlighter that will go with this shade.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. / International Launch Date – Now at select Chanel boutiques | 1 October 2020 at Chanel.com | next at Nordstrom, SEPHORA, SAKS, Selfridges, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Chanel Les Chaines de Chanel Illuminating Blush Powder Review

Chanel Les Chaines de Chanel Illuminating Blush Powder ($70.00 for 8g / 0.28 oz) is a medium copper with strong warm, reddish undertones and a soft pearly sheen. It had a good color payoff that goes from soft and sheer to fully opaque in three layers. I love that you can build up the intensity and make it work for different skin tones.

For my light skin tone one and a half layer of color was more than enough. I used a fluffy brush and applied the color dry, blending it easily. You can intensify the color and apply a second layer which medium skin tones ladies will surely have to do. I watched Carolin video, CV Makeup Lover on Youtube and she has medium skin tone and definitely needed to build up this color.

The texture is soft and smooth without feeling dry at all and doesn’t cause any excess powder in the pan. It applied very easily and evenly, adhered well even on bare skin and was easily blendable. I just don’t think this is a shade for me, a shade that I’ll reach out for in the future. I have a cool undertone so I prefer a different kind of blush.

I love the luminosity that it gives to the skin so it doesn’t look flat or dull. It looks quite subtle, elegant and I would dare to say that you don’t necessarily need highlighter. It has some illuminating particles that reflect the light beautiful on the cheeks and gives you that fresh, youthful and effortless glow. If you have warm undertone I think you’ll love this shade even more than anyone else.

If you have fair, very light skin then I’d advise you to check AngelavanRose video where she demonstrates how she made this shade work. She even build it a little bit with a fluffy brush and she really enjoys the shade as well as the rest of Chanel Holiday 2020 Collection.

If you still want to add highlighter to your makeup look make sure to choose something with a soft glow and not a shimmer or glitter finish. This Chanel Illuminating Blush Powder works also on the lids as an eyeshadow, translates quite sheer applied with a dry flat brush. You can make the color pop by apply it using your fingertips or just built it up a little bit using a damp brush.

On me it wore well for almost eight hours without causing fall out. It doesn’t emphasize skin texture or pores and it looks beautiful on the skin.

This limited edition shade has a beautiful chain pattern which is representative for the collection. I worked gently everytime I used the Chanel Illuminating Blush Powder so I wouldn’t ruin the pattern. I’m usually very light handed when I use my makeup items so the pattern still looks beautiful even after 4 uses. Just make sure to start from the side if you want to preserve the beautiful chains embossment longer. 🙂

Chanel Les Chaines de Chanel Illuminating Blush Powder Live Swatch

Here you have swatches of how Chanel Les Chaines de Chanel Illuminating Blush Powder looks in one layer and then build up in two layers. Like I said you can intensify the color as much as you want and adapt it to your skin color. I have LIVE SWATCHES on this Instagram Video for the illuminating blush but also for the 4 shades of Ombre Premiere Longwear Powder Eyeshadows.

On this IGTV video you can see a comparison between the Illuminating Blush and Ombre Premiere Eyeshadow in 927 Cuivre Rose part of the same Holiday 2020 collection. I know many of you are interested on how similar these shades look and if you can just buy one of them and use it both on the eyes or cheeks. I tried my best to explain everything in the video and show you swatches of the colors build up in one and two layers.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Chanel Les Chaines de Chanel Illuminating Blush Powder Makeup Look

For this Chanel Les Chaines de Chanel Holiday 2020 Makeup Look I applied the Chanel Illuminating Blush Powder on my cheeks and build up the color in one and a half layer. I didn’t want it too intense, just a soft color and as you can see it also gives me a luminous glow. That’s why I didn’t feel the need to use any highlighter this time.

On my eyes I used all the four new Chanel Mono Eyeshadows from the same Holiday 2020 collection and Chanel Noir Intense Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner (review) for some drama. 🙂

On my face I’m wearing Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup looks) and Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer (review, swatches). As a face primer I used Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review) as you know it’s my favorite so far. I touched up with a soft layer of Rouge Bunny Rouge Loose Powder and added Tom Ford Lip Spark in Commando on the lips.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content