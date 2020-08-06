Hello beauties!

Let’s get this Chanel Candeur et Seduction (364) Eyeshadow Quad review going as the entire Chanel Fall 2020 Makeup Collection just launched online. My only picks from this collection were the two eyeshadow quads, skipping the repromote Candeur et Experience Quad which is permanent.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at CHANEL.com

Chanel Candeur et Seduction (364) Eyeshadow Quad Review

This collection has been previewed so many times that I’m sure you must have seen a tones of swatches and sneak peek photos by now. Out of the two new eyeshadow quads I think Candeur et Seduction (364) is the most challenging to wear. It contains a lot of reddish tones that may not complement all skin tones and eye colors. In the end wearing red eyeshadows can be quite challenging but I think I made this palette work in the end.

The trick will be not to use too much and all the colors at once. I did it in the beginning just to see how intense these shadows can be and how the makeup look will turn out. But if you are light skin like me or even fair, I’d say go softer on these shades.

Chanel Candeur et Seduction (364) ($62.00 for 2g / 0.07 oz) contains one light golden champange shade, two medium reddish tones and one intense reddish brown. The texture of the four shades is firm and thin but very soft and smooth to the touch. I found it applied and worked better in practice than from initial swatches. The colors were more buildable and were quite blendable on the lid, in spite of the firmer press in the pan. I got around eight hours wear before starting to fade.

Candeur et Seduction #1 is a medium dark burgundy plum with reddish undertones and a soft matte finish. It had a great color payoff and pigmentation in single layer being fully opaque in one and half layer. This shade is quite intense so make sure to use it with a light hand if you are lighter skin. It looks beautiful on medium and deeper skins as I’ve seen some Youtubers wearing it. Take a few examples of makeup looks from Carolin CVMakeupLover if you are medium skin and SeankBeauty if you have deeper skin. They both reviewed this eyeshadow quad and came up with different makeup looks.

The texture is soft and smooth but feels very thin and quite hard pressed in the pan. It applies easily and evenly on the lid being quite easily blendable and buildable. This color will leave quite a strong stain behind so be aware of this if you have very sensitive eyes. I had around eight and a half hours wear with this shade before it started to fade.

Candeur et Seduction #2 is a light medium champagne rosy gold with warm undertones and a shimmer metallic finish. It had a good pigmentation and color payoff being almost opaque in a single layer. This color just brightens up the entire quad and brings it to live as being so metallic and intense. The texture as well is thin, fine and very smooth. It applies on well, adheres well on the skin and blends easily. It can be intensified if you apply it with a damp brush or by using your fingertips.

I absolutely love this shades, is my favorite from the entire palette and I think the most worn in the future. I had around eight and a half hours wear with very minor fall out over time.

Candeur et Seduction #3 is a medium dark cranberry plum with reddish undertones and a soft matte finish. This color is really intense but not fully opaque in a single layer. You can easily bring it to full opacity in two layers. Applies well, blends easily but because it’s so hard pressed in the pan it may give you fall out during the application. Make sure to tap off the excess on the brush before applying the eyeshadow on the lid.

The texture is smooth, soft and very thin and you will get a stain from this shade. It took me around 9 hours wear before I noticed it started to fade. Just so your makeup look won’t turn too much on the red side I’d skip using this shade along with shade #1 in the same makeup look.

Candeur et Seduction #4 is an intense reddish brown with warm undertones and a matte finish. It had a good color payoff being almost fully opaque in a single layer. It had a smooth, soft and buttery consistency with a firm and thin texture, pressed well in the pan. It applies on well, without looking patchy and blends easily and evenly.

After eight and a half hours wear I noticed it started to fade easily.

Chanel Candeur et Seduction (364) Eyeshadow Quad Live Swatches

Here are swatches of Chanel Candeur et Seduction (362) Eyeshadow Quad taken on bare skin and under natural light. I didn’t apply any primer or base on my arm before taking these swatches. The are swatched and build up with a second layer of color which is more than enough pigmentation for my skin color.

I have LIVE SWATCHES on this Instagram post so make sure to swipe left and check out all the slides and the video. Even the live swatches were filmed in natural daylight as I didn’t want to alter the colors under studio light.

Chanel Candeur et Seduction (364) Eyeshadow Quad Makeup Look

For this look of Chanel Candeur et Seduction (364) Eyeshadow Quad I used all the shades in the palette. It came up quite intense so I’ll go softer on the shades next time. This palette has so many pink reddish shades that definitely need a soft hand. Or a medium or deeper skin tone finish because I saw a couple of reviews on Youtube and those ladies looked awesome.

You can still make this palette for light skin but you have to be super gentle on the shades, apply only one layer with a soft hand. Definitely don’t try to use all the 4 colors at once as it may be too much for someone with light skin.

In the sunlight my makeup looks more washed out and soft and I tend to like it better. I’m lucky that my green eyes really make all this look come together. If you think this palette is too intense for you then go with Chanel Candeur et Provocation (362) Eyeshadow Quad (review, live swatches, makeup look).

For this look I’ve used Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches and before and after photos) along with Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer (review, swatches, makeup look).

