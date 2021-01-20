Chanel Bouquet Ambre (372) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

It’s time for Chanel Bouquet Ambre (372) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow review as these new quads are selling out fast. Unfortunately is not available globally but I can help you purchase it if you are interested. First let’s see if this quad is worth it as I have live swatches, shade by shade review and a video makeup tutorial for you.

Chanel Bouquet Ambre (372) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow Review

Chanel Bouquet Ambre (372) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow (£44.00 for 2 g/ 0.07 oz) is a new and very limited edition quad launched for Spring 2021. Unfortunately this one hasn’t been released in the U.S., Canada and many other countries so it’s quite a very hot, desirable product right now. In case you’re not following me on Instagram, I’m also offering personal shopping services and I can help you buying the new Chanel quads.

The palette leans contains four warm toned eyeshadows, reddish browns and a luminious vanilla pink shade. You can soft matte, metallic and satin finishes with a very smooth and silky texture. They apply and adhere well with minimal fall out during the application for some of the shades. I got an average of 8 hours wear with this quad.

If you are undecided which of the two Chanel Spring 2021 eyeshadow quads you want to purchase then I’ll do my best to compare them. Chanel Bouquet Ambre is definitely more intense as it features deeper shades and only one light one. We get only one matte shade in here compared to Golden Meadow which had two shades. If you are fair skin tone then you may opt for the other quad which leans more peachy or if you can still use this one but with a very soft hand.

We basically get two sparlking almost metallic shades in here and one satin finsh so it’s not actually a day time palette if you ask me. If you have hooded eyes this may work as a complementary palette with another one who has more mattes that you can use as transition shades. The same problem persists with this quad.

This being that once you apply all 3 shades (apart from the light one) they are not very distinctive between them. Yes, you’ll get a beautiful look but the shades merge into eachother and they look very similar. You cannot really tell if you used 2 or 3 shades, except if you want to intensify the rosy metallic (No.03 bottom left corner) and apply it wet to get a bit more sparkle and sheen.

Chanel Bouquet Ambre (372) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow Live Swatches

Here you have swatches in two layers of Chanel Ambre Bouquet (372) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow under natural light. For LIVE SWATCHES check my Instagram as I’ve posted them both in natural light and white studio light so you can see the difference. I swatched the eyeshadows on bare skin without any primer or base.

Chanel Bouquet Ambre (372) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow Shade by Shade Review

Chanel Bouquet Ambre #01 (Medium) is a medium brown copper with warm, reddish undertones and a luminous but stuble metallic sheen. It had a good color payoff applied dry in a single layer but was easily buildable to full opacity in one and a half layers. Applied dry and blended the color tends to have more of a satin finish but when applied wet it gives more luminosity and seems a bit metallic.

The texture is very smooth, soft and silky to the touch but it does cause minor fall out during the application. When I used a damp brush I got no fall out, but also can be said for when I used my fingertips. The color applies where, blends easily and evenly without looking patchy. I got around eight and a half hours wear with this formula before it started to fade on me.

Chanel Bouquet Ambre #02 (Light) is a light soft pink champagne over an white base with neutral to cool undertones and a satin finish. It had excellent color payoff applied dry in a single layer but it was easily buildable to full coverage in two layers. The soft satin finish and very fine shimmer particles gives luminosity to this shade without being too shimmery or sparkly.

I love applying this shade on damp brush on my inner corner or just easily blended up into the brow bone. It causes no fall out during the application and it has a very smooth, creamy to the touch texture. It blends easily and seamesly and wore well on me for about 8 hours before starting to fade.

Chanel Bouquet Ambre #03 (Medium) is a medium deep copper rose with warm undertones and a sparkling metallic finish. It had semi-opaque color coverage in a single layer but buildable to full opacity when applied dry. The texture feels slightly gritty to the touch but emollient at the same time and quite soft. When used wet this shade leans more metallic.

It applied evenly and easily onto the lid but had some fall out when applied dried and blended. I used this shade in the best way by using my fingertips and pat it onto the lid and then gently blended the edges using a small fluffy brush. You can also go in with a damp flat brush and just pat it onto the lid to build up the pigmentation and make it adhere better.

I got around eight hours wear with minor fall out throughout the wear (when applied dry) when I noticed it started to slightly show signs of creasing.

Chanel Bouquet Ambre #04 (Dark) is a medium-dark reddish brown with subtle warm undertones and a matte finish. It had great color payoff even when applied dry and in a single layer. The texture is so smooth, silky and very fine to the touch but it does kick out a little bit of powder in the pan (make sure to tap off the excess). It applies well and blends out easily while turning out more into a medium reddish brown.

You can darken the shade and intensify it by adding a second layer and this will mentain a more deeper color effect. It didn’t give any fall out during the application, blended like a dream without looking patchy. In terms of long lasting I wore this shade for about eight and a half hours before it started to fade.

Chanel Bouquet Ambre (372) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow Makeup Look & Video Tutorial

I came up with this quite intense but yet flattering makeup look that can be worn in the evening or diffused even for day time if you’ll use the shade dry. You can watch the video makeup tutorial on my IGTV to see me explaining more about this look. I’m using no filters when I’m filming so this is the real deal. Please check out the products I used down bellow!

