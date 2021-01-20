Chanel Golden Meadow (368) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

I snatched this beauty of Chanel Golden Meadow (368) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow as soon as the collection launched in the UK. Unfortunately is not available globally but I can help you purchase it if you are interested. First let’s see if this quad is worth it as I have live swatches, shade by shade review and a video makeup tutorial for you.

UK – Now at Harrods, John Lewis, Chanel UK

Chanel Golden Meadow (368) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow Review

Chanel Golden Meadow (368) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow (£44.00 for 2 g/ 0.07 oz) is a new and very limited edition quad launched for Spring 2021. Unfortunately this one hasn’t been released in the U.S., Canada and many other countries so it’s quite a very hot, desirable product right now. In case you’re not following me on Instagram, I’m also offering personal shopping services and I can help you buying the new Chanel quads.

The quad is about warm toned colors, light peachy shades and a slightly metallic gold. They are pigmented and buildable in intensity but to the point that the entire makeup will look quite soft. Once I applied the shades on my lids I felt they turned out more peachy and coral than they are were actually looking in the pan. This makes quite the difference between this quad and Chanel Les 4 Ombres Bouquet Ambre (upcoming review) from the same collection, which is a bit darker.

I’m happy to report that all the shades apply well, blend easily, adhere beautifully on the lid, no fall out and last for about 8 hours wear. What I really loved about this quad was the softness of the formula and how easily they blend into eachother. At some point the shades just complement eachother so beautifully that you basically cannot distinguish them unless you intensify one of the shades. Your makeup look can turned out as a seamless coral peachy look with a touch of subtle gold.

Of course the shades are dupable, especially if you are a Chanel enthusiast I’m sure that you can easily recreate this quad only from your past Chanel eyeshadows. So color wise I’m sure that everyone will have different preferences, but the formula, texture and overall experience was right there top quality.

Chanel Golden Meadow (368) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow Live Swatches

Here you have swatches in two layers of Chanel Golden Meadow (368) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow under natural light. For LIVE SWATCHES check my Instagram as I’ve posted them both in natural light and white studio light so you can see the difference. I swatched the eyeshadows on bare skin without any primer or base.

Chanel Golden Meadow (368) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow Shade by Shade Review

Chanel Golden Meadow #01 (Medium) is a light peach with subtle warm undertones and a gold shift with iridescent metallic finish. It has a good pigmentation in a single layer when applied dry which can be intensified up to an opaque color coverage when applied wet. It adheres well onto the skin, blends easily and has no fall out especially when used on a damp brush.

When applied on the lid it gives a beautiful shift of a luminous peach with gold shimmer which gives freshness to the makeup. I personally find it quite flattering, refreshing and very suitable for a daytime makeup even though it has just a touch of shimmer but the particles are more about luminosity.

The texture is very smooth and silky to the touch, without even feeling the shimmery particles. It wore well on be for about eight and a half hours before it started to fade slowly.

Chanel Golden Meadow #02 (Medium) is a medium brick brown with strong warm undertones and a soft matte finish. It had an excellent pigmentation being opaque in one and a half layer. When applied on the lid it looks warmer and leans more peachy. It blends out so easily without sheering out but just tends to look a bit lighter. You can definitely go back with your brush and add another layer of color which will emphasize your makeup even more.

It can be paired very well only with the dark shade which is a matte but with a luminous finish. While this shade can be used way up into the crease, you can apply the darker one on the outer corner of your lid or smudge it underneath your lower lash line. The texture is so incredibly smooth, silky and soft to the touch, kicking out a little bit of powder in the pan (make sure to tap off the excess) but without feeling dry or hardly pressed.

On me it wore well for about 9 hours before starting to fade. I didn’t have any fall out throughout the wear.

Chanel Golden Meadow #03 (Light) is a medium-deep ancient gold with warm undertones that can lean a bit brown and has a soft metallic finish. It had excellent color payoff and pigmentation in a single layer applied dry. The color can be intensified just a little bit by applying it with your fingertips or a damp brush. The difference won’t be that intense to be honest but you’ll bring a touch more of that metallic sheen.

I love how this shades complements the rest of the quad and looks very beautiful applied on the lid. The texture is extremely smooth and silky to the touch while the formula is very easily blendable. On me it wore well for about eight hours before I noticed it showed signs of fading and slightly creasing.

Chanel Golden Meadow #04 (Dark) is a medium-deep copper brown with strong warm, redissh undertones and a luminos matte finish. It had a great color payoff being strongly pigmented in a single layer when applied dry. When applied wet the finish leans more like a satin finish rather than matte and brings luminosity to the makeup.

The consistency is very soft, smooth and silky to the touch while it kicks off just a bit of powder in the pan, but is not hardly pressed. It applies and adheres very well onto the lid and it can be used to darken out your outer lid or smudged unerneath your lower lash line. It looks beautiful applied on its own all over the lid but don’t bring it too much into your crease if you have hooded eyes like I do. I prefer playing with the matte medium shade in the crease as it has a more matte finish.

I got around eight and a half hours wear with this shade before it started to fade on me without having any fall out throughout the wear.

Chanel Golden Meadow (368) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow Makeup Look & Video Tutorial

I came up with this fresh, warm coral makeup look that I think is perfect for Spring. You can watch the video makeup tutorial on my IGTV to see me explaining more about this look. I’m using no filters when I’m filming so this is the real deal. Please check out the products I used down bellow!

FACE

CHEEKS

Chanel Fleurs de Printems Duo Blush Highlighter (review, live swatches, makeup looks)

BROWS

EYES

Urban Deacay Primer Potion (on one lid)

P Louise Eyeshadow Base (on the other lid)

Chanel Les 4 Ombres Golden Meadow

Shiseido Imperial Lash Mascara

LIPS

