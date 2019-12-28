Hello beauties!

I invite you to take a closer look at NARS Overlust Cheek Palette which is part of NARS Spring 2020 Makeup Collection that was briefly available for one day through the app. The eyeshadow palette from this collection is absolutely gorgeous but I didn’t purchase that as I prioritized other launches.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 30 December 2019 exclusively at Sephora, NARS | soon at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, ULTA, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

NARS Overlust Cheek Palette Review

I bought NARS Overlust Cheek Palette ($59.00 for 6 x 4.5 g/ 0.15 oz) when it launched for a day at Sephora and I’m quite familiar with NARS Cheek Palettes as I bought quite a few in the past.

My last acquisition was NARS Star Scene Cheek Palette (review, swatches, makeup look) which was part of the Holiday collection but since I sold to someone after using it a few times, I decided to grab the new Overlust which looks more versatile. Yes you read that right, I actually sold my Star Scene palette just like I did with my previous NARS Cheek Palettes.

Not because I didn’t like them, as I quite did, but because is hard to be an independent blogger who buys all the makeup that she reviews. I’ve shared my story before on my Patreon Page and addressed the challenges a content creator has to face to be able to have full control over her/his content on the blog, Youtube and social media.

The packaging is very similar with NARS Exposed Cheek Palette, while the shades are completely different. Overall I do feel NARS Overlust Cheek Palette is more ideal for light skin tones as they can make the best of it. I could use the two darker blushes in Get Lost and Body Talk as bronzers and contouring while the Let It Burn shade looked very natural on me.

The shades can be build up for a deeper intensity but I personally wouldn’t see it fit for darker and olive tones. Highlighters apparently come in a new gel-to-powder formula which can be applied with a brush or your fingertips.

Personally the best way to apply these highlighters was by using my fingertips and not the brush. I found the formula not to be as jelly or creamy as I’d expected and it leaned more for a dry powder. With the brush it was really hard to pick up any product and even with my fingertips I had to use some pressure.

Then again on bare skin these highlighters work really well but applied over blush or foundation you just have to pat it on and try not to blend it to much because you risk to move the product around.

The blushes were fairly pigmented and buildable to a medium coverage applied dry or semi-opaque when applied wet. For me as a light skin tone I didn’t have any issues applying them dry even with a fluffy brush as I didn’t need too much color coverage.

NARS Overlust Cheek Palette Shade by Shade Review

Tied Up Highlighter is a light, warm golden peach with a subtle pearl sheen and fine golden sparkle. It had a sheer coverage applied with a brush but it was easily buildable when using my fingertips. It was very hard to work it with a brush (both dry and wet) as I find the formula to be leaning more to powder rather than gel.

With my fingertips the application was considerably easier as I was able to get more coverage and layer the color easily on the cheeks. I found it easier to use it on bare skin but even over foundation or blush you should just pat it on and not blend it as much. I had around eight hours wear!

Deep Down Hihglighter is a medium golden bronze with warm undertones with a soft sheen. This one looked a bit more intense on me but still my fingertips were the best method to apply this shade. I could get a medium coverage easily when I used my fingertips but I bet it will still need some build up for medium skin tones. It will definitely still look natural and pretty sheer on darker and olive skin tones.

It blended out easily, especially when I used a beauty blender but with the brush it was almost useless to try anything. The texture was pretty thin and I needed some pressure to be able to pick up the product on my fingertips. In terms of long lasting I had around eight hours before it started to sheer out.

Drift Highlighter is a soft, coppery pink with warm undertones and a pearly sheen. Just like the others this one took me to a medium opacity when applied with my fingertips. When using a brush it’s almost impossible to pick up any product and make it show on my light skin. I don’t know how these highlighters will honestly work with a brush.

The texture was thin and felt dry to the touch which made me apply more pressure when I tried to pick up product with my fingertips. On my cheeks this shade wore well for about seven and a half hours before it started to fade.

Tied Up Blush is a light pink with warm undertones and a pearl sheen. It had a good color payoff applied dry, in a single layer. The texture is thin but can be built up while using a damp brush. It blended out easily and looked very natural and fresh on my light skin tone. It wore well on me for 8 hours.

Get Lost Blush is a medium orange-brown with a semi-matte finish and very fine micro-shimmer. It had almost an opaque pigmentation when applied dry and it was easily blendable and buildable. This shade doubles as a bronzer or contouring powder for fair and light skin tones.

It applied on easily and evenly both wet or dry and lasted on me for about eight hours before fading.

Body Talk Blush is muted, dark rosy-brown with slightly warm undertones and a satin to matte finish. It had a good color payoff being easily built up to a semi-opaque coverage. Just like Get Lost, this shade doubles as a bronzer/ contouring powder for fair and light skin tones.

The texture didn’t feel powder, it was quite thin but easily blendable and stayed on well for around eight hours.

NARS Overlust Cheek Palette Swatches

I swatched these colors on bare skin, applied in a single layer. So this is the opacity that you get from only one layer of color which is ideal for fair and light skin but definitely needs more building up for medium skin tones.

What do you think of these NARS highlighters? I prefer the lightest shade out of them all as I think it complements my skin color the best. They have a subtle metallic glow which I really like as they are not super intense.

NARS Overlust Cheek Palette Makeup Looks

Here I am wearing only a layer of Let It Burn blush applied dry and Tied Up highlighter applied with my fingertips on top of that. It looks really natural, effortless and fresh which I really think is a great combo for an everyday makeup look.

For this look I went a bit more golden and used the two darker blushes paired with the 2 darker highlighters. As you can see they definitely look more intense on me compared to the lighter shades I used previously.

This combo really warms up my face and complements the eye look beautifully. For the eye makeup I used Chanel Warm Memories Palette (upcoming review) which is part of Chanel Spring 2020 Makeup Collection.

I do really like the subtle glow and I just used a tiny bit amount of product on my fingertips. Even with the blushes I went on gently, with a dry fluffy brush.

Let’s try something more intense this time shall we? 🙂 Considering I had this dramatic smoky eye look using Tati Beauty Palette (upcoming review) I allowed myself to go a bit overboard with the blush. Using a damp brush I applied the darkest Body Talk and the lightest Let It Burn blush shades. I tried to do a bit of contouring as well and also applied the darker blush as a bronzer a bit on my forehead.

As a highlighter I actually dipped my fingers in all three shades and mix them together before applying them on my cheeks. I also used a brush, dry and them damp but wasn’t able to get too much coverage. These highlighters still work best applied with fingertips as the formula feels kinda dry to the touch and I needed to apply some pressure when I picked up the product.

