After trying out two Hermes Matte Lipstick shades and loved them, I was ready for one more. So I bought Hermes Rose Boise Matte Lipstick because it looks like an universal wearable shade that I can wear from day to night. Honestly if I want to keep it more casual I’m just gently patting it on my lips and I get a beautiful everyday look but something more than just your ordinary nude lipstick.

Hermes Rose Boise Matte Lipstick Review

Hermes Rose Boise (48) is a medium ($67.00 / £58.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a medium-deep rosewood with very soft warm undertones and a satin-matte finish. It had good pigmentation in a single layer, which applied somewhat evenly but I felt the need of applying a second layer. I’m a cool toned skin so I really enjoyed wearing this subtle rosewood shade but I think it’s an universal flattering shade. I saw Hermes Rose Boise on different skin colors and it looks beautiful.

The texture was smooth, velvety and very thin and lightweight. It did tends to emphasize my lip lines a bit if you look closely but is not noticeable from a normal distance. In the beginning the sensation is comfortable but after 2-3 hours wear I get a slightly drying sensation. It’s not something that would require a lip balm or a gloss applied on top right away but I do sense the lack of moisture.

I appreciate the velvety finish and this beautiful, universal flattering color which can be worn on a daily basis. Even though the formula was pleasant I had some issues with the application. Make sure to check out my SWATCHES highlight section from my Instagram page where I saved several videos from Instastories. I’ve talked about how this lipstick looks after a few applications. It had some tiny beads that I noticed on the lipstick bullet after a few applications so I did a close-up video.

After I posted these videos I got many replies from people having either similar issues or that the lipstick melted or broke after a few uses. Some of them even tried to keep it in the fridge but hey once you put it in your bag and it’s hot outside what can you do. If I’m paying this excruciating price for this lipstick I want all the perks so the lipstick bullet become soft or having these tiny beads is not something that I would like to see. Of course there were those who didn’t have any issue whatsoever with this lip color but I felt compelled to tell you about my experience.

I have other shades of Hermes lipsticks and I didn’t have this issue with them. Take a look at my review for Hermes Rose Velours & Rouge Casaque Rouge Matte Lipsticks (lip swatches, makeup look).

It wore well for about five hours and it was slightly drying over time.

Hermes Rose Boise Matte Lipstick Lip Swatches

If you care to see Hermes Rose Boise LIVE SWATCHES check out this post on Instagram and make sure to swipe left to check out the video. 🙂 Otherwise here is a swatch applied in two layers and photographed under natural light. 🙂

Now look at the difference between my bare lips and how they look when I’m wearing Rose Boise lipstick. The finish is not completely matte as you can see but it does turn matter over time.

Hermes Rose Boise Matte Lipstick Makeup Look

This is the first makeup look where I wore Hermes Rose Boise Matte Lipstick but I posted more looks on my Instagram page (check highlights section).

I used this pretty color of Clinique Pink Pop Cheek Pop blush applied very softly and paired with Urban Decay Naked Ultraviolet Palette (review, live swatches) on my eyes. To emphasize my eyes a little bit more I used Chanel Waterproof Long Lasting Eyeliner (upcoming review) on my waterline.

I didn’t wear any foundation or concealer on this day because it was super hot outside. For days like this I prefer to keep it simple and apply only Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Aging Moisturiser SPF 30 (review, ingredients). This product provides a very sheer veil of color that helps even out my skin tone (in very natural way) and gives me a matte finish.

In order to smooth out my lines and wrinkles I applied a thin layer of Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review) which is more than just a primer. It does an excellent job at keep my complexion matte and smooth looking throughout the day even under these crazy hot temperatures. If you live in a hot and humid climate this baby can be your holy grail. It’s inexpensive so it’s worth giving it a try.

