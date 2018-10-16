Tom Ford Winter Soleil 2018 Eye and Cheek Palette Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello pretties!

After teasing the new Tom Ford Winter Soleil 2018 Eye and Cheek Palette for a while on both Instagram and my blog, it’s time for a review. To me the color combination of this palette is definitely something that I love wearing and feel comfortable with. Well, I can say that about all the shades except that dark navy one, which is not among my color preferences.

The palette is a limited edition holiday 2018 launch and will hit counters in beginning of November in UK. So after putting this palette to the test, let’s see what luxury results we have and how well the shades perform. After all when you buy a Tom Ford palette you are expecting high-performance and impressive results for the price you pay.

Availability

UK Launch Date – 2 November 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods

Tom Ford Winter Soleil 2018 Eye and Cheek Palette Review

Tom Ford Winter Soleil 2018 Eye & Cheek Palette ($155.00 / £98.00 for .49 oz / 14 g) is a new holiday 2018 release and a limited edition. At this point I can say this is the standard Soleil palette format that we keep seeing from Tom Ford.

The Eye & Cheek Palette Winter Soleil 2018 edition contains four eyeshadows, one blush and one highlighter. From all of the shades in the palette, only the highlighter was worth my while but I can’t say it was very impressive. The rest of the shades were just not high-performing enough.

Considering Tom Ford is a luxury brand, the quality level should be impressive, which was not the case with this palette. I consider the shades nowhere the quality level of a luxury brand and its price point.

I do understand that not all the eyeshadow out there are meant to be super pigmented, offer an opaque coverage but I do expect the shades to perform excellent and have a great formula for the luxurious price of this palette.

All the swatches presented in the photos bellow were taken on bare skin ( without any eyeshadow primer or makeup base) and in a single swipe.

Tom Ford Soleil 2018 Eye and Cheek Palette Packaging

The palette comes in a luscious white compact with gold lines which seems like a clean and simple design to me. I wouldn’t go that far and call this type of packaging luxurious, just because I’m a bit subjective when it comes to white packaging.

The compact has a magnetic closure, feels quite light and comes with a mirror encased.

Tom Ford Winter Soleil 2018 Eye and Cheek Palette Shade by Shade Review

Winter Soleil 2018 Blush is a very light pink with warm undertones and a touch of sparkle. It comes on very sheer, just easily buildable up to a light medium opacity. The finish is a soft matte but you can distinguish some light shimmer particles in the formula.

The texture is soft, lightly dusty, just in the middle between thick and thin. It applied well, without any fall out and blended out easily on the skin. It doesn’t emphasizes pores and complements fair and light skin very well. I don’t think this shade will show up on darker skin.

Being a light skin I like blushes that don’t look very pigmented in one swipe. This way is easily for me to adjust the pigmentation and make sure I don’t apply to much at first. It instantly freshens up my cheeks and gives me that natural, day to day look with a touch of pink. Although this shade will complement beautifully fair and light skin tones, I’m not sure it can do much for medium skin unless you want something very sheer or natural.

I had around seven hours wear with this formula without looking patchy or having any fall out.

Winter Soleil 2018 Highlighter is a light champagne with warm undertones and a metallic sheen. The color payoff was good, while the highlighter felt smooth and creamy. The pigmentation is semi-sheer, easily buildable to medium coverage.

To me this is the kind of highlighter that goes perfectly for day to day wear, making you look flattering and without adding to much shimmer. I like the glow and the fact that is not to intense or super shimmery. On the other hand, I wouldn’t go for this highlighter for an evening or more sophisticated makeup look.

It blends out easily, having no fall out during the application. It doesn’t emphasizes my pores or skin texture. On me it lasted well for about seven hours before slightly starting to loose its intensity.

Winter Soleil 2018 Eyeshadow #1 is a light gold with warm undertones and a sparkling finish. It has semi-sheer pigmentation, which was slightly buildable when I applied it with a dampened brush. It tends to sheer out a lot when blended and a little of that sparkle finish remains on. I had no fall out during the application.

The consistency has almost wet-like feel but it goes on like a powder. It lasted well on me for seven and a half hours. I could use this shade as a highlighter too, but it doesn’t really complement my light skin tone.

Winter Soleil 2018 Eyeshadow #2 is a white peachy-pink with slightly warm undertones and a sparkling finish. The pigmentation is semi-sheer, slightly buildable but it tends to sheer out when blended.

I had no fall-out during the application. The texture was smooth and silky, being finely milded. I would have expected more pigmentation out of this shade. I used it on the inner corner of the lid but it didn’t show off that much.

On me it tended to wore well for about seven hours, but after that started to rapidly loose its intensity.

Winter Soleil 2018 Eyeshadow #3 is a light brown with warm undertones and fine gold pearl finish. The pigmentation was nearly opaque with a soft and smooth consistency. I can say that it was finely-milled without sheering out when blended. Adheres well on the skin and has no fall out during the application. It stayed on well for seven and a half hours on me.

Winter Soleil 2018 Eyeshadow #4 is a dark purple-navy with cool undertones and a sparkle metallic sheen. The pigmentation was disappointing as the shade applied on very sheer and it was hard to build up the color. The texture was denser and drier, so the application was a bit difficult.

I tried applying this shade both with a dry or dampened brush but it was really challenging to intensity the color or to blend it seamlessly. I used even my fingertips to try and pack on the color but still the same sheer, up to a semi-sheer color which was hardly blendable.

I feel that it has a different and much thicker consistency than the other powders in the palette so it did not layer well with them. Is like this shade doesn’t want to play team work here. After six hours it started to noticeable fade.

Tom Ford Winter Soleil 2018 Eye and Cheek Palette Makeup Look

Take a look at my latest Tom Ford Soleil 2018 Eye & Cheek Palette makeup look that I created today and posted on Instagram. Just make sure to check all the photos. I will be featuring this palette again in my future makeup looks so make sure you are following me on Instagram if you want to see more.

Tom Ford Winter Soleil 2018 Eye and Cheek Palette Review Pigmentation 8.5

Texture 8

Longevity 8

Application 9

Product 8 PRO Perfect for day time wear

Suitable for those with fair / light skin

Soft, semi sheer shades for those who are not looking for intense looks

Smooth, silky textures CON Blush and Highlighter suit fair, light skin

Very sheer shades, buildable to a max of medium coverage in a few layers.

If you a palette with pigmented shades this is not for you

The blush won't show up on darker skin (slightly on medium skin)

The shades are not really long lasting

The price is too high for the quality of these shades 8.3 Average Score Average Score

Enjoy more photos…