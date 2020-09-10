Hello lovelies!

I have been waiting for the moment to be able to post Guerlain Golden Bloom Holiday 2020 Collection for a long time. I know you were curious about this release too, but now the wait is over. I’m bringing you not the Guerlain Holiday 2020 makeup collection but also two more makeup releases for December 2020.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – October 2020 | Pearl Glow Collection – December 2020 | Chinese New Year – December 2020

Guerlain Golden Bloom Holiday 2020 Collection

Guerlain’s precious Golden Bee has taken flight from 68 Avenue des Champs Elysees with magical festive frenzy, spreading a path of golden enchantment that shimmers with sparkle as it goes. The new Guerlain holiday collection celebrates the golden bee and features limited edition products.

Golden Bee Palette – Limited Edition – $80.00

You’ll find 10 eyeshadows in a an array of natural colors for day, alongside more festive shades for evening. All divided according to three matte, iridescent or satin finishes. Consider it a secret essential from the more discreet to the daring, for a look that’s special by day or night.

As for the brush, it comes with a double tip: One end is made from foam for broad sweeps, the other comes with fibers for drawing precise, graphic lines such as eyeliner.

Terracotta Golden Bee – Limited Edition – $59.00

Applied over the high points of the face such as cheekbones, the bridge of the nose, chin and forehead, its coppery tones brighten all complexions without exception – from the lightest to the darkest. Once the powder is finished, its little box becomes perfect for small treasures.

Golden Bee Meteorites – Limited Edition – $64.00

Taking the emblematic shades found in the 01 Harmony, it has been enriched with the addiction of a new gold-color pearl. Fine mother of pearl creates an invisible veil on the surface of the skin, leaving it seamlessly and continuously illuminated with golden glow.

Rouge G Golden Bloom Lip Case – Limited Edition – $37.50

Two new Rouge G cases scattered with precious rhinestones:

the first, Golden Ruby celebrates the emblematic red and gold color

celebrates the emblematic red and gold color the second, Golden Diamond blends gold and silver shades for even more preciousness.

Golden Bloom Rouge G Lipstick – Limited Edition – $33.00

Two new lipstick shades engraved with the bee symbol:

the red shade is deep, bright and matte, yet comfortable.

the woody pink colour offers fresh pigments to the lips with one simple stroke.

One diamond-like faceted top coat that can be used alon or on top of a matte lip color.

Rouge G Case Shiny Bee – Limited Edition – $290

The jeweler Lorenz Baumer celebrates the bee in all its splendor with rhinestones nestled inside a prestigious gift box, including the must-have shade in No.214. These sparkling precious rhinestones have been individually set by hand.

From the pearl to the purest light, this is how the new Guerlain Pearl Glow collection is described. The collection will be launching in December 2020.

From the pearl to the purest light, this is how the new Guerlain Pearl Glow collection is described. The collection will be launching in December 2020.

Includes:

Meteorites Pearl Glow $64.00

Rouge G Lipstick Cases $37.50 in Pearl Glow and Pink Pearl

Rouge G Lipsticks $33.00 in 2 sheer shades

This collection also celebrates the golden bee with a red packaging that became a statement for Chinese New Year makeup releases. Will be launching in a limited edition starting from December 2020.

Includes:

Rouge G Case Blooming Bee $290

Rouge G Premium Set Lucky Bee + No.214