I had Tom Ford Bunirshed Amber Eye Color Quad on my list for a long time. The minute it hit UK market I just had to buy it as I like the color story a lot. It comes as a set, including two deluxe Tom Ford lipsticks as well and the price is very generous. Getting Tom Ford Burnished Amber Eye Color quad as part of this set is a great investment and it’s really worth the money.

U.S. Launch Date – 4 August 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale | UK – Now at Tom Ford UK, soon at Selfridges

Tom Ford Burnished Amber Eye Color Quad Review

Tom Ford Burnished Amber (06) Eye Color Quad ($88.00 / £68.00 for 10 g/ 0.35 oz) is part of a three-piece makeup set which also includes two deluxe-mini lipsticks in Scarlet Rouge and Casablanca. This eye color quad is a repromote from a few years ago. It had a huge success back then when it was released but it was discontinued along the way.

I bought it part of this Iconic Look Eye and Lip Set and shared the two lip colors with a friend. I was interested only in this gem right here with warm-toned shades. All four shades performed well, had good pigmentation and blended out nicely. They lasted well on me for about 8 hours even without a primer. The formula can be used wet or dry, with damp application yielding a slightly darker, smoother, and richer color overall.

There were voices that Tom Ford Burnished Amber Eye Color Quad is quite similar to Honeymoon. In terms of color story I may have to agree as the similarities are quite noticeably. But when it comes to the finish itself, Honeymoon is a warm-toned set of shades with a more frosted/metallic finish.

All together the palette features four luxurious finishes in sheer sparkle, satin, shimmer and matte and offer a full spectrum of intensity and effects. Each Lip Color contains rare and exotic ingredients that include soja seed extract, Brazilian murumuru butter and chamomilla flower to create an ultra-creamy texture with an incredibly smooth application.

Burnished Amber #1 is a light champagne gold with warm undertones and a sheer satin finish. It had a semi-sheer coverage applied in a single layer on bare skin. It can be intensified up to a medium coverage in a second layer of applied wet. The formula is so soft and smooth and very thin and silky to the touch. It feels quite creamy and soft when swatched but it kicks off a lot of powder in the pan so be careful with the application.

This color has a luminous, satin finish that goes so well paired with the other shades. It applies well and blends easily, especially when applied on top of an eyeshadow primer. It lasted on me for about eight and a half hours before it started to fade.

Burnished Amber #2 is a medium-dark cranberry with warm peachy undertones and a shimmer finish. It had a good color payoff in a single layer, being almost opaque. The pigmentation was on point, the color being rich and emphasized by that soft shimmer.



The texture was super soft and smooth but it does kick off powder in the pan. Applied wet looks more intense and has no fall out during the application. If you decide to use it dry then make sure to tap off the excess on the brush so you won’t have fall out. The colors blends easily and applies evenly on the lid without looking patchy or dry. I had about 9 hours wear with this formula before it started to fade on me.

Burnished Amber #3 is a dark reddish brown with warm undertones over a matte finish with soft silver sparkle. The color was semi-sheer applied dry in a single layer and buildable up to a medium coverage. Although the formula is very smooth and buttery to the touch, the color kicks off enough powder in the pan. The application didn’t go so smoothly as I planned. I tried to build up the color but it tends to sheer out when blended. It was quite hard to get that true color from the pan when applied dry.

Applied with a damp brush it performs better and yields a darker shade that can be intensified easily. I would prefer to see this shade in a complete matte finish without this subtle silver sparkle. It wore well on me for about eight hours when applied over primer.

Burnished Amber #4 is a medium brown bronze with warm undertones and a metallic finish. It had a great color payoff, being rich and fully opaque in a single swipe. This color performed like a dream applied both dry and wet. It has a very silky and buttery texture, that feels quite creamy to the touch.



The application went on flawless as the color adhered well even on bare skin. I had no fall out during the application or throughout the wear. It blends effortlessly and pairs well with the other shades. When applied wet it brings out more of that metallic finish and looks more intense and a bit darker. I had around 9 hours wear with this formula before it started to slowly fade.

Tom Ford Burnished Amber Eye Color Quad Live Swatches

The swatches bellow were taken under natural light and I used two layers to build up the colors. If the photo is not enough to convince you of the swatches then head over to my Instagram page and check out LIVE SWATCHES in this video.

Tom Ford Burnished Amber Eye Color Quad Makeup Look

I tried to use the colors quite softly so I didn’t use them wet as I didn’t want that much intensity. For this look I didn’t use any foundation or concealer. I did reach out for NARS Overlust Cheek Palette (review, makeup look) and also used a bit of Rouge Bunny Rouge Loose Powder.

For the eye makeup apart using the shades from Tom Ford Burnished Amber Quad, I also intensified my water line with Chanel Noir Intense Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner (review, swatch). On my lashed I applied a customized mascara from Eyeko.

For the lips I choose Pat McGrath Buff Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil (review, swatches) and a nude lip gloss.

I just had skincare on and my go-to Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Aging Moisturiser SPF 30 (review, ingredients). This product provides a very sheer veil of color that helps even out my skin tone (in very natural way) and gives me a matte finish. It’s is available in 2 combinations for both normal to dry and normal to combo/ oily. In the Summer I tend to wear as less foundation as possible and this moisturizer is a must for me. I wore it everyday since last Summer and when we go in holidays at the sea my boyfriend uses it as well for SPF purposes as he doesn’t want a red nose or his skin peeling off.

In order to smooth out my lines and wrinkles I applied a thin layer of Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review) which is more than just a primer.

