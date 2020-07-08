Hello beauties!

Tom Ford Meteoric Eye Color Quad has been teased for a while along with Visionaire version which have been released in some parts of Europe back in Spring. If these two new Tom Ford eyeshadow palettes will launch in U.S. I’m pretty sure they will sent out quite fast. If you are a Tom Ford lover with an impressive makeup collection, you may dupe some of these shades from your old Tom Ford palettes. I don’t own too many Tom Ford eyeshadows so for me buying this palette was completely justified. 🙂

UK Launch Date – Now at Harvey Nichols | John Lewis

Tom Ford Meteoric Eye Color Quad Review

Tom Ford Meteoric Eye Color Quad ($88.00 / £68.00 for 10 g / 0.35 oz.) is a new quad with warm brown undertones which features 2 topper shades, one matte and one satin-metallic finish. It is an interesting mix of shades due to the two toppers that can make this palette ideal even for an evening look.

It can be your everyday go-to palette if you prefer more lighter and subtle shades for a look that doesn’t need to be very intense, pigmented and dark. The matte shade worked well with all the shades in the palette and it’s an universal flattering nude shade for an every day look.

The colors are quite subtle applied in a single layer and easily buildable with a good color payoff and smooth textures. I personally love this palette for an everyday look with a twist. It’s a palette that will give you that elegant, chic and stylish minimal look without too much effort. I can swipe the matte shade all over my lid for a simple, nude makeup look or just add a bit of luminosity by applying one of the toppers.

It’s the kind of palette that women of any age will find it flattering but especially more mature women will adore it as it can look really well even on more mature women. I used this palette on my mum two times already and she loved not only the color story but how easily and beautiful the shades looked when applied. She liked the overall makeup look and that it can be elegant without putting to much work into it.

Placing the toppers on the center of the lid can really brighten up the entire makeup, add luminosity and make your eyes look more open. This definitely gives an overall fresh and more youthful look to any makeup for mature women. I would call it a soft glam look that’s easy to achieve.

The shades from Tom Ford Meteoric Eye Color Quad can be slightly dupable against other Tom Ford shades. For me this palette really made sense as I don’t have any of the other palettes from where I can dupe these shades. I don’t tend to hold on to all my Tom Ford purchases because as an independent content creator I can’t afford the luxury of being a collector for every brand. This palette I’m going to keep as you know how much I like soft and daily wearable beige and brown shades. 🙂

Now let’s dig into shade by shade review and see how they perform individually.

Tom Ford Meteoric Eye Color Quad Shade by Shade Review

Meteoric #1 is a light-medium, taupe-y-rose with subtle, warm undertones and highly reflective, glitter finish. It had a sheer coverage applied in one layer with a “wet” feel to it, but it was buildable to a medium to semi-opaque coverage. It blended on the skin on its own and it worked well patted on the lid with a dampened brush or directly applied with fingertip.

I prefer to just use my fingertip and gently pat it on the lid and afterwards gently blend it using my brush. The consistency was very soft and creamy, while the glittery particles were incredible smooth. It was just a pleasure to work with this shade overall. It went on fairly evenly on the lid but was best applied by pressing and patting into place using a flat, synthetic brush or your fingertip.

It lasted well on me for seven hours with moderate fall out. Some dupe shades can be found in Tom Ford Disco Dust and White Suede Eye Color Quads.

Meteoric #2 is a light-medium, mauvy-brown with soft warm undertones and a metallic, sparkling finish. It had a semi-sheer color coverage applied in a single layer which can be built up to a medium / semi-opaque coverage with a damp brush. It’s a very luminous shades with a soft and finely-milled to the touch texture. The best way to apply it was by using my fingertips or a dampened brush and patting it on the lid.

I had minor fall out during the applicator but was surprisingly less than I would expect. It wore well on me for seven hours before fading a bit. A cool dupe for this shade can be found in Tom Ford Seductive Rose Eye Color Quad.

Meteoric #3 is a very light, rosy brown with soft warm undertones and a matte finish. It had medium coverage applied in a single layer but was buildable to semi-opaque pigmentation. The texture feels like a dream, being super soft and finely-milled to the touch. It kicked off some powder in the pan but applied easily and blended well. For me it works as the prefect transition shade and applied in a single layer is the perfect light, nude shade.

I just can’t get over how incredibly soft and smooth the consistency is. It wore on me for about eight hours before starting to fade. A dupe for this shade can be found in Tom Ford Sous Le Sable Eyeshadow Quad.

Meteoric #4 is a soft, medium brown with subtle, warm undertones and flecks of gold, micro-sparkle over a satin finish. It had a good color payoff that was semi-opaque in a single layer and buildable to full opacity in a second layer. I just loved to play with this color and gradually intensify my look by placing it in the outer V corner of my lid.

It adheres well, even on bare skin and it is easily blendable. The consistency felt so smooth and silky to the touch that was a pleasure to swatch. It applied evenly on the lid without looking patchy. I got almost eight hours wear with this shade before it started to fade. You can find a dupe shade in Tom Ford White Suede Eye Color Quad.

Tom Ford Meteoric Eye Color Quad Live Swatches

Apart from photo swatches taken in natural daylight you can see LIVE SWATCHES on this Instagram Video. You can have a better view at how the shades swatch under natural daily-light and see if this palette is really for you.

Tom Ford Meteoric Eye Color Quad Makeup Look

This is the first look I created using Tom Ford Meteoric Eye Color Quad and I wanted something soft but with a touch of sparkle. I used both toppers on the center and in the inner corner of my lid and as you can see the look came together beautifully. It’s a soft glam that can be worn from day to night if you wish.

I wanted to keep the entire look pretty casual but without being flat and boring so the toppers worked just beautifully. On my face I’ve also used Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review), followed by Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, before & after photos from 3 days) and a touch of Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer (review, swatches).

On my cheeks I started with touch of MAC Beige-Ing Beauty Radiant Matte Bronzing Powder (review, makeup look) then followed with a soft flush of color from NARS Overlust Cheek Palette (review, live swatches, makeup look) and finished with Bobbi Brown Pink Glow Highlighting Powder (review, live swatches, makeup look). All these products are still available for purchase in the permanent range but I bought some of them in a limited edition packaging.

Let’s finish with the lips from which I used an Essence Lip Pencil in No.08 Big Proposal and Guerlain Rouge G No.02 de Guerlain (review, lip swatches) lipstick.

Make sure to follow me on Instagram if you want to see more makeup looks where I’ve used this palette.

