Tom Ford First Frost Eye Color Quad Review, Live Swatch, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

Tom Ford First Frost Eye Color Quad is a new release part of Tom Ford Beauty Holiday 2020 Collection. I know it looks similar to last year edition of Soleil Neige but there are some differences. I passed on Tom Ford last year Holiday collection so I decided to pick up a few things this time.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Beautylish – October 2020 at SEPHORA, SAKS, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Harrods

Tom Ford First Frost Eye Color Quad Review

Tom Ford First Frost Eye Color Quad ($88.00 for 6g / 0.21 oz) contains four shades of warm-leaning neutrals that go from white silver to dark brown. The colors are richly pigmented with a soft, buttery formula. The eyeshadows go on so easily and nearly blend themselves. I applied them wet with a flat or fluffy brush and they blend effortlessly and seamlessly.

It was an absolutely pleasure to work with these shades and create so easy makeup looks. I don’t know how to describe it better than to say the just transition into each other in a way that’s effortless. Unfortunately I can’t do comparisons with the quads from last year Holiday collection, but this set of of shade is very well done.

As much as I love them, I have to say they are dupable colors so if you are a hardcore Tom Ford fan then you can recreate this palette easily from your previous quads. For me it made sense to purchase it as I don’t own more than 3 Tom Ford Quads. The palettes and the quads that I bought, specially for review purposes I included them in the blog sale. I think I’m going to keep this one though as the shades are pretty universal and easy to work with.

If this palette is a must have, then that’s up to you. I love the soft shimmer and frosty finish and I see myself using Tom Ford First Frost Eye Color Quad on the long run.

Tom Ford First Frost Eye Color Quad Live Swatches

Here you have swatches of Tom Ford First Frost Eye Color Quad in a single layer on bare skin (no primer, no base). They all have a luminous sheen, more like a pearly effect. Take a look at live swatches as well on my Instagram post. Don’t forget to check out the Tom Ford Highlights section on Instagram if you want to see my videos where I’m wearing this quad.

Tom Ford First Frost Eye Color Quad Shade by Shade Review

First Frost #1 is a brightened, white silver with a frosted, metallic finish. It had good color payoff that went on well both wet and dry, though it was a smidgen more pigmented and metallic when applied damp. It applied beautifully even when I used my fingertips but I didn’t notice a huge change in the color payoff, nor did I get more pigmentation.

The formula is super soft, buttery and adheres well on the lid without causing fall out. I got around nine hours wear with this formula before fading.

First Frost #2 is a muted, rosy-beige with a hint of gold and a frosted finish. It had a great pigmentation applied wet or dry, with a brush or my fingertips. The texture was super soft and smooth and it turned more metallic with a damp application. I’m mesmerized by how well and easily it blends with the other colors and creates this beautiful luminous sheen on the lid.

The buttery texture is a pleasure to work with and adheres well even on bare skin without causing fall out. The color stayed on without creasing or looking patchy for nine hours.

First Frost #3 is a medium-dark, warmed-toned brown with very fine pink shimmer and a frosted, metallic sheen. It had excellent color payoff applied wet and dry, with a fully brush or my fingertips. The texture is super soft, smooth and buttery, a real pleasure to swatch and work with.

It blended out so easily without sheering out. The color wore well for about nine hours on me before starting to fade.

First Frost #4 is a dark brown with soft, warm undertones and a satin finish. It had an amazing pigmentation, being fully opaque in a single layer applied wet or dry. It had the same smooth, soft and buttery texture that applies well without causing fall out.

It’s very easy to work with this shade as well as the others, as they just complement each-other perfectly and blend like a dream. I didn’t get any creasing or fall out throughout the wear and it stayed on me for about nine and a half hours.

Tom Ford First Frost Eye Color Quad Makeup Look

For this makeup look I used the new SUQQU Cream Foundation over Deciem Hylamide HA Blur Primer (review, best primer ever) and a touch of Rouge Bunny Rouge Loose Powder. On my cheeks I’m wearing the coral blusher and Nude Glow Highlighter from Burberry Essentials Glow Palette in 02 Harmony (upcoming review).

I’ve lined my lips with Pat McGrath Buff Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil (review, lip swatches) without filling them in as I wanted to have only the Tom Ford Frost Balm (review, live swatches, lip swatches).

For the eye makeup I’ve used only the shades from Tom Ford First Frost Eye Color Quad and a soft line of Antonym Cosmetics Brown Pencil. As a mascara I choose Shiseido Imperial Lash Mascara which does lengthen my lashes and keeps them quite natural looking.

