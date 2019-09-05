The Best Mascaras for Volume, Curl & Length

Hello beauties!

Finding the perfect mascara for your lashes can be a tough job, searching, trying out and spending money on different products. Here are The Best Mascaras for Volume, Curl and Length that I’m sure will satisfy everyone’s needs, from luxury brands to affordable prices. I’ve put together a list of my most loved and re-purchased mascaras throughout the years.

If you haven’t found your holy grail yet, check out my picks for the best mascaras that will suit everyone’s needs, either if you want a natural effect, super volumised lashes, maximum curl or extreme length and density that can successfuly replace false lashes.

Best Mascaras for Curl, Volume & Length

You must have heard about Le Volume mascara or even tried it more than once. Indeed is one of the best mascaras out there, a legendary one I must say and a smart makeup purchase. Chanel Le Volume will not give you instant volume from the first coat but also an intense color and longer lashes.

The best part is that it won’t clump your lashes and will last beautifully throughout the day giving you that full volume and elegant look. It’s also a great investment if you are new to Chanel and you want to buy your first product. There’s also available in a waterproof formula as well as the new Le Volume Revolution de Chanel.

This innovative, high-precision mascara achieves instant volume and intense colour in a single stroke for longer, thicker-looking lashes.

This is one of my go to mascaras for a day to day natural look. It separates the lashes so beautifully by giving you a natural volume and curl. It doesn’t clump your lashes and actually separates them quite well but it won’t give you super extra volume. If you want something natural, office / school appropriate or of any casual day to day look, this is one of my two options when it comes to a natural looking mascara. Here is my review of MustaeV Maxi Volume Mascara with before and after photos.

I even did a comparison review between the old version and the new improved one so make sure you check that one out for more details and photos!

Diorshow Pump’n’Volume Mascara is a classic mascara for everyone who wants to have bold, fat and super volumised thick lashes. This mascara comes in all different colors, even bold pink, plum and orange, as well as the classic shades of black and brown or waterproof formula. I like that this mascara gives me instant extra volume and fat lashes in one coat which is more than enough for me.

If you want to go the extra mile and add more length and texture to your lashes you can add a second coat. The wand is pretty big and has rubber bristles so you should be careful with the application and not squeeze out too much product. Check out my review with before and after photos if you want to read more details.

If you ask me how many times I repurchase this mascara over the years, I’ll honestly say I’ve lost count after the 5-6th re-purchase. It’s one of my all time favorite volumising mascaras and I keep re-purchasing every year with Estee Lauder Holiday Blockbuster or as part of any other offers.

It’s an iconic mascara with a big wand and bristles that coats every single lash, even the shortest ones and gives them super volume. I like it because it doesn’t clump my lashes even if I go for two coats, unlike Diorshow which stops for me at the first coat.

It’s a mascara that I turn to very often for a sophisticated makeup look or whenever I wear something more dramatic or intense shades. Considering I’m not wearing false lashes this is the mascara that helps me achieve that false lash effect look by taking my lashes to the extreme. 🙂

The classic Lancome Hypnose was my most loved luxury mascara back in my early 20’s. It has remained one of my most loved mascaras for years and I tried all of their Hypnose editions, my heart always remembering their classic formula. I think everyone should try at least of their versions, Hypnose, Hypnose Drama, Definicils or Fatele (review, comparison) and I can guarantee you’ll love at least one. You get instant volume, no clumping and a super dark color.

If you want to go to the extreme then I’d recommend Lancome Grandiose Mascara (review) or Lancome Grandiose Extreme Mascara which I curently have in my collection. This one has a swan-neck design that allows you to curl your lashes upwards by holding the brush horizontally. It gives you remarkable length and maximum lift, coating even your baby lashes.

I discovered Eyeko mascaras when I moved to London and even since there’s impossible not to find in my collection at least 3 types of Eyeko mascaras. I have many favorites among the brand, because I love each mascara different. The one that I use the most is Eyeko Lash Alert Mascara (review, photos) which gives me natural volume, curl and care all day long.

It doesn’t overload or clump the lashes and it’s just perfect for a casual day to day makeup look. I’m often switching between this and MustaeV Maxi-Volume Mascara for a natural or everyday makeup look. Is enough to check out some of my looks from Instagram and see how often I’m wearing it. The wand is curved so it’s so easy to apply the product and coat every single lash. I can go up to 2-3 coats if I want, still maintaining that natural look without any clumpiness. It just makes my eyes look awake even when I don’t get much sleep.

Another great thing about Eyeko mascaras is that all of them come as a travel size which is super convenient to keep in your makeup kit and also super affordable if you want to try out and experiment different formulas and wands.

This is a limited edition mascara made in collaboration with David Dawnton which you still can get at some retailers. They actually have it now on sale at SpaceNK for £11.00. I will need to restock as I’m loving the thin and curved want of this mascara, giving me freedom to coat my lashes horizontal or vertical for a more natural finish. This is a great mascara for thick, bold and fuller lashes so if a dramatic lash effect is what you are looking for then this is your mascara.

If you always dreamed of your unique personalized mascara then Eyeko Bespoke is your dream come true. It’s the only brand I know that can customize your mascara according to your wishes and expectations, from formula, wand and bristles. Doesn’t it sound cool?

For this mascara you’d have to go in the store for a FREE one-to-one consultation where you can customize and try out different types of mascaras and wands until you’ll find the perfect combination for you. Eyeko will ensure your lashes needs and desires are matched with the perfect brush and formula combination created from a huge choice of unique combinations to help you find the perfect one! You’ll also receive an exclusive personalised box!

I have found my perfect mascara and I choose something that will give me instant volume and curl and that can make my lashes look fabulous even in one coat. For me is super important that my lashes won’t clump and look heavy so I want mega volume, density and a bit of texture without having that spider-lashes effect. 🙂

I tried this mascara for the first time as a mini size and I came to love it because as a mini I can work the wand so much better into my lashes. It came with me in all of my trips and journeys as I consider it to be an universal mascara that does everything. From curl, volume, texture, fat lashes and length. It’s smudge-proof, humidity resistant which makes it ideal for humid climates or any holiday on the beach. The color is super intense, darkest black which will give more intensity to your eye makeup.

This modelling mascara has a very flexible wand with small rubber bristles that defines, curls and lengthens the eyelashes. It comes in 3 shades and you’ll be surprised to know that I’m owning the Red Nightfall a deep wine red shade (review, photos). The formula is so ligweight that your eyelashes are coated so easily without looking clumpy. It gives the most beautiful natural lash effect while volusmizing, curling and lengthening your lashes.