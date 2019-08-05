Hello beauties!

Dior Diorshow Pump’n’Volume Mascara is well known in the beauty community but today I wanna review two funky shades of the same mascara family. Summer is the season when my makeup looks go wild and I tend to experiment more with neon shades and different products that normally I wouldn’t reach out so often. So these are the mascara shades that I wore back in 2018 and no again for Summer of 2019.

U.S. / UK / International – Now at SEPHORA, Escentual, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Dior Diorshow Pump’n’Volume Mascara Review

I’m allowing myself to be more playful in my makeup looks during the Summer and today I may go overboard with a neon pink look while other days just a touch of colorful mascara and some bright lips are enough to put me in a cheerful mood.

RELATED: Dior Happy 2020 Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection

I don’t reach out for colorful mascaras to often to be honest but in many situations they saved the look and added a more needed splash of color. Yes, I believe you can wear colorful mascaras at any age honestly, you just have to find the shade that compliments your eye color.

For me, purchasing Dior Diorshow Pump’n’Volume Mascara ($29.50 / £25.00 for 6g / 0.21 oz) in No.160 Purple Plump came as a natural choice to complement my green eyes. The other purchase impulse of Dior Diorshow Pump’n’Volume Mascara in No.840 Pink Pump came of out of my long lasting obsession for pink. 🙂 Very well known actually!

I recently repurchased the classic No.090 Black Pump as it was always part of my makeup collection since it launched. You can find the Waterproof Diorshow Pump’n’Volume mascara which is perfect to be worn during hot season as well. Choosing the right mascara color can complement and emphasize your eyes but I’m sure there are lots of you who go for their favorite color instead or even purchase them all.

There are 2 more colorful versions of Dior Diorshow Pump’n’Volume Mascara in No.640 Coral Pump and No.260 Blue Pump. So go ahead choose your favorite shade or even go with the standard black as they all have the same brush and bristles and perform in the same way.

The mascara comes in a squeezable and flexible rubber tube which was quite unique at the time this mascara launched. You are suppose to press tube towards the end 1-2 or even 3 times depending on how much volume you want to add to your lashes. Be careful, too much product can clump your lashes.

The mascara brush is quite big, has rubber bristles that will generously load the brush with quite some product. With a simple squeeze you can experience instant volume.

Dior marketed this product as a clump-free mascara that delivers XXL volume on each lash with a 94% increase in HD volume, but in practice the things are not exactly like that. Indeed I will agree that it gives you volume, boosts your lashes and have them coated with a lot of product.

Now on the clump-free part I will have to disagree, especially if you are going for the second or third mascara coat. The right way to apply Dior Diorshow Pump’n’Volume Mascara is by sweeping vertically from the roots of the eyelashes to the tips. I’m not always comfortable on using this method so I’m usually going for zigzag motions from the roots towards the ends.

You’ll have to squeeze the tube once or twice to soften the formula which contains Vitamin B and cotton extract by the way. For me 2 coats are more than enough to reach my desired volume. If you want to go for XXL volume you can do additional coats but the brush already brings out too much product and you’ll have a high chance to clump your lashes.

RELATED: Dior Coral Pop Diorskin Nude Luminizer Blush Review

I really like the pink and purple colors that I choose as they are pigmented, intense and noticeable on the lashes. They do look intense on the lashes and can give an instant and playful look to your makeup. You can go softer with your eye makeup and just choose to add the color from your mascara or you can go full intensity as you can see in my makeup look down bellow.

These are my natural lashes which are not so naturally curved as you can see. They are very fine, not very dark as I’m a natural blonde so do enjoy the intensity of these two colors.

Like I said I’m happy with only two coats of Dior Diorshow Pump’n’Volume Mascara and you can easily see how it curved and added volume to my lashes. I’m more pleased with the curl and the intensity of the color rather than the volume. If you keep to one coat you’ll get enough volume and a beautiful curl which is how I prefer my lashes to be on a regular day, especially when I go for the black mascara.

RELATED: Best Bronzers & Highlighters for a Summer Glow

Adding two coats is what I usually do when I wear pink pump or purple pump and get much more volume. As you could see my natural lashes are not that long so normally I do to coats because I like the volume but not with this mascara. I like how much it lengthens my lashes and really pumps them up making my eyes look more alive and rested.

The only thing I dislike is how the lashes get stuck together when you go in with the second coat. I may get away with a second coat for these two pink and purple shades but not for the black one. Whenever I’m applying Dior No.090 Black Pump mascara in a second coat I feel my lashes get that spider lash look you know so I’m better with just one coat. But that’s totally up to your preference.

Here’s a makeup look I did recently where I went full pink glam, not only with neon pink eyeshadows and my Diorshow Plump’n’Volume No.840 Pink Plump mascara in two coats but also with a neon pink eyeliner. 🙂 It is too dramatic for some I’ll admit but it was a day when I wanted to feel completely pink from head to toes.

On my lips I went with Guerlain Rouge G No.888 (review, swatches) for an intense pink with sparkle effects. You can see the sparkling effect I caught right there in the photo.

RELATED: Huda Beauty Neon Pink Obsessions Palette Review, Swatches, Makeup Looks

Turn on your JavaScript to view content